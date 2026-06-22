FIU experts are available to speak on artificial intelligence and emerging technology
As AI continues to reshape industries and spark critical conversations around innovation, access, and technology, FIU researchers are available to offer expert insight into what these changes mean for society. Experts across law, public health, hospitality, and tech are available to discuss topics including cybersecurity, AI-powered health tools, machine learning in industry, and the ethical and social implications of these rapidly evolving technologies.
For help contacting any of our experts, please contact the Office of Media Relations:
Madeline Baró
Senior Director of Media Relations
305-310-9665
mbaro@fiu.edu
Brian Zimmerman
Senior Media Relations Specialist
305-348-8448
bzimmerm@fiu.edu
AI Technology
Mark Finlayson
Associate Director, Research & Academic Affairs
Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
Engineering and Computing
Mark Finlayson is an associate professor of computer science at the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences at FIU, where he directs the Cognition, Language, and Culture Lab. His research sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence, computational linguistics, and cognitive science, with a focus on how AI can detect disinformation campaigns that use narrative and storytelling to manipulate public opinion. He can speak to how AI tools are being trained to trace personas, decode cultural context, and identify coordinated influence campaigns on social media, as well as the broader capabilities and limitations of large language models like ChatGPT.
Email: markaf@fiu.edu
Mustafa Ocal
Assistant Teaching Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
Engineering and Computing
Mustafa Ocal is an assistant teaching professor in the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences and holds a doctorate and master's degree from Florida International University, with a focus on artificial intelligence and natural language processing. Throughout his doctoral studies, Ocal's research has centered on addressing core challenges in these domains, particularly in the realm of data science. His contributions have been recognized through the publication of numerous scientific articles at prestigious conferences and publishers, reflecting his expertise and impact. Notably, he also holds a U.S. patent for an artificial intelligence model of his own creation, demonstrating his innovative approach to problem-solving in the field.Office: 305-348-7940
Email: mocal@fiu.edu
Cybersecurity
M. Hadi Amini
Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
Engineering and Computing
M. Hadi Amini is an associate professor at the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences at FIU and the founding director of the Sustainability, Optimization, and Learning for InterDependent networks laboratory (SOLIDLab). He earned his Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and has secured more than $3.6 million in federal and state funding for his research on machine learning, optimization, and AI security. His work includes protecting AI systems against data poisoning, a type of cyberattack that secretly corrupts the data AI relies on to learn, tricking technologies like self-driving cars into making potentially deadly mistakes. He also studies how AI models can be jailbroken through manipulated images, making pixel-level changes invisible to humans but capable of pushing AI systems past their built-in safeguards to generate harmful responses.Office: 305-348-9936
Email: amini@cs.fiu.edu
Law
Hannibal Travis
Professor
College of Law
Hannibal Travis is a professor of law and earned his J.D., after extensive study of intellectual property and Internet law, from Harvard Law School. Travis has published several books and articles on generative AI and copyright law, algorithmic censorship and curation of social media feeds, government targeting of online communication and dissent, the history of technological innovation and international intellectual property regimes, and human rights law as it affects participation in technological progress and online discourse.Office: 305-348-8371
Email:travish@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Gregory Miller
305-348-0577
grmiller@fiu.edu
Business
Joel Carnevale
Assistant Professor
Global Leadership and Management
College of Business
Joel Carnevale is an assistant professor of management in FIU Business’ department of Global Leadership and Management whose research examines the interpersonal dynamics that shape how people think, feel and behave at work. His work focuses on leadership, behavioral ethics and reputation, including how creative reputations are built, perceived and managed inside organizations. Carnevale’s recent research also explores how artificial intelligence may influence creative reputation — including how people evaluate, trust and respond to creative work when AI is involved. His research has been published in leading academic journals, including the Journal of Applied Psychology, Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, the Journal of Management, the Journal of Business Ethics and the Journal of Organizational Behavior, and has drawn media attention from Bloomberg News, Forbes, Fast Company, Business Insider, Entrepreneur and TIME.Office: 305-348-3635
Email:jcarneva@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Michelle Lopez
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu
Health
Pia Henfridsson
Assistant Director
Dietetics and Nutrition
Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work
Pia Henfridsson is an assistant professor in the Department of Dietetics & Nutrition at Florida International University's Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work. Her current research examines how artificial intelligence and digital health tools can deliver personalized, guideline-concordant nutrition support, with a focus on Type 2 diabetes, obesity and communities that have limited access to dietetic care. She leads studies comparing AI-generated nutrition advice with guidance authored by registered dietitians, including how both experts and everyday consumers judge that advice, and she is developing AI-powered nutrition assistants to help manage Type 2 diabetes and obesity among lower-income populations.Office: 305-348-3788
Email: pia.henfridsson@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Jonathan Ruadez
305-348-4670
jruadezn@fiu.edu
Hospitality
Dale Gomez
Director of Information & Instructional Technology
Associate Teaching Professor, McKibbon ’75 Professorship in Hospitality Technology
Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management
Dale Gomez is a recognized leader in AI and hospitality technology, bringing together decades of experience in hospitality education, technology strategy, and industry collaboration. As an associate teaching professor and McKibbon ’75 Professor in Hospitality Technology at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, he develops and teaches courses focused on hospitality technology, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Through his leadership with initiatives such as TIED @ The Bay and his work with industry partners, Gomez helps bridge the gap between emerging AI tools and practical hospitality applications, preparing professionals and students to use technology strategically, responsibly, and effectively.Office: 305-919-4500
Email: gomezd@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Ivonne Yee-Amor
305-299-2091
iamor@fiu.edu
Contact us
For help contacting any of our experts, please contact the Office of Media Relations:
Media Relations
Madeline Baró
Senior Director of Media Relations
305-310-9665
mbaro@fiu.edu
Brian Zimmerman
Senior Media Relations Specialist
305-348-8448
bzimmerm@fiu.edu
College of Engineering & Computing
David Drucker
Senior Account Manager, Marketing and Communications
305-348-2923
ddrucker@fiu.edu
College of Law
Gregory Miller
Director of Marketing and Communications
305-348-0577
grmiller@fiu.edu
College of Business
Michelle Lopez
Assistant Director, Media Relations and Communications, Marketing and Communications
305-348-7422
mplopez@fiu.edu
Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work
Jonathan Ruadez
Director of Marketing and Communications
305-348-4903
jruadezn@fiu.edu
Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management
Ivonne Yee-Amor
Director of Marketing and Communications
305-299-2091
iamor@fiu.edu