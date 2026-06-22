FIU experts are available to speak on artificial intelligence and emerging technology

As AI continues to reshape industries and spark critical conversations around innovation, access, and technology, FIU researchers are available to offer expert insight into what these changes mean for society. Experts across law, public health, hospitality, and tech are available to discuss topics including cybersecurity, AI-powered health tools, machine learning in industry, and the ethical and social implications of these rapidly evolving technologies.

For help contacting any of our experts, please contact the Office of Media Relations: