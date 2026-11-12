FIU experts available to discuss G20 Miami 2026 priorities and global issues

Director, Center for Development, Support and Success in Engineering and Computing

Teaching Professor

Mechanical & Materials Engineering

College of Engineering & Computing

Andres Tremante is a teaching professor in the Department of Mechanical & Materials Engineering and senior director of the Center for Development, Support and Success in Engineering and Computing (CDSSEC) and the Engineering Innovation Ecosystem (ENGINE) at Florida International University. Originally from Venezuela, he earned his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Arts et Métiers ParisTech and began his career as a research scientist in the oil and gas industry before returning to the region to teach at Universidad Simón Bolivar. Since joining FIU in 2005, he has championed workforce development as the foundation of global competitiveness, forging partnerships with industry leaders to ensure engineering students graduate ready to execute projects on an international scale. Tremante, an expert in fluid mechanics, thermodynamics, aerodynamics and computational fluid dynamics, argues that a workforce fluent in both technical rigor and global collaboration is one of the region’s most valuable assets and will drive innovation and economic opportunity across Latin America and the region. Tremante is available for interviews in English and Spanish.

Office: 305-348-0148

Email:tremante@fiu.edu