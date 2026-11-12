FIU experts available to discuss G20 Miami 2026 priorities and global issues

As the 2026 G20 Summit brings to Miami leaders of the world’s major economies, experts from Miami’s public research university are available to provide insight and analysis into the key issues.
For assistance, please contact the FIU Office of Media Relations.
G20 101: What Is It, and Why Does It Matter?
New to the G20? These FIU experts can explain what the G20 is, why world leaders gather, what they hope to accomplish and how their decisions affect countries, businesses and people around the world.
Brian Fonseca
Vice Provost, Defense and National Security Research
Director
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Brian Fonseca can discuss G20's role in global affairs, international security and the major issues shaping the 2026 summit.
Eduardo Gamarra
Director, Latino Public Opinion Forum
Associate Director, Basic Research
Professor
Politics and International Relations
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Eduardo Gamarra can explain why the G20 matters to Latin America and the Caribbean, including countries that aren't members. He is available for interviews in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Carlos Díaz-Rosillo
Founding Director
Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom
Carlos Díaz-Rosillo can talk about how the G20 works, the role of U.S. leadership and what the summit can realistically accomplish. Díaz-Rosillo is available for interviews in English and Spanish.
Jerry Haar
Faculty Advisor for the Americas
Clinical Professor
International Business
College of Business
Jerry Haar can explain how G20 economic priorities and global trade policies affect international business, investment and economic growth, particularly in Latin America and emerging markets.
Trade, Business and Finance
Jerry Haar
Faculty Advisor for the Americas
Clinical Professor
International Business
College of Business
Haar specializes in international business, global trade, foreign investment and economic development, with a particular focus on Latin America and emerging markets. He can discuss the impact of U.S. trade policies and tariffs, geopolitical risks, supply chain disruptions and shifting global economic relationships, including their implications for businesses and economies across the Americas. Jerry Haar has broadcast-quality interview clips available here.
Office: 305-348-2157
Email: haarj@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Luisa Perez
305-348-6165
perezlui@fiu.edu
Berrak Bahadir
Professor
Economics
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Berrak Bahadir is a professor of Economics at Florida International University. Her research focuses on macroeconomics, international macroeconomics, and financial economics, with particular emphasis on household and business credit, housing markets, financial conditions, inequality, and business cycle fluctuations. Her work examines how credit markets and changes in asset prices affect households, firms, and broader economic activity, both in the United States and internationally. She has published extensively in leading economics and finance journals, including the Journal of International Economics, Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, and Journal of Banking & Finance. Prior to joining FIU, she held academic positions at the University of Richmond, the University of Georgia, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Office: 305-348-3400
Email: bbahadir@fiu.edu
Aya Chacar
Professor
International Business
College of Business
Aya Chacar is a professor of international business at Florida International University and an expert in global strategy and economic systems. She examines how institutions, geopolitical shifts and leadership shape multinational company strategies and how changes in one part of the global economy affect others, including trade, cross-border investment, competitiveness and global food systems. Professor Chacar is a past chair of the Academy of Management’s International Management Division and has served the field in numerous capacities. She is a former faculty member at London Business School and has held visiting appointments at INSEAD, HEC Paris and other leading institutions. Her research has been published in the Journal of International Business Studies, Strategic Management Journal, Journal of Management Studies, and Journal of World Business, among others.
Office: 305-348-4219
Email: chacara@fiu.edu
Howard Frank
Director, Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center
Professor
Public Policy and Administration
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Howard Frank is director of FIU's Jorge M. Perez Metropolitan Center, an urban think tank that provides decision makers and their stakeholders with applied social science research that improves service delivery and the quality of life throughout the region and state. Frank's primary research interests are local government budgeting and finance, public policy analysis, and public management. He has written extensively in these areas and is currently co-editor-in-chief of Public Administration Quarterly. Frank is a frequent contributor to social and traditional public media on numerous subjects, including public and personal finance, as well as current events.
Office: 954-438-8613
Email: howardf@fiu.edu
Maria Ilcheva
Associate Director, Planning and Operations for the Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center
Research Professor
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Maria Ilcheva is an expert in data analytics, behavioral research, and survey methodology with two decades of experience leading economic development, public policy, and urban research initiatives across South Florida. She has directed over 100 comprehensive studies evaluating vital quality-of-life indicators, including housing affordability, transportation, workforce development, economic mobility, education, and climate resilience, by combining rigorous quantitative analysis with deep community engagement through surveys, focus groups, stakeholder roundtables, and listening sessions. Her work translates complex data into actionable insights for local governments, non-profits, and educational institutions to inform regional decision-making and strategic planning. Ilcheva leads the Census Information Center at FIU—one of 59 U.S. Census Bureau designations distributing vital demographic and economic data to underserved communities.
Office: 954-438-8652
Email: milcheva@fiu.edu
Cem Karayalcin
Professor
Economics
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Karayalacin’s research focuses on globalization, international wealth and income distribution, development, debt, and the political economy of growth and development. He can speak about how global capital flows affect the distribution of wealth and income across countries, including how different policies can redistribute wealth internationally through financial and current accounts. His research also examines globalization through the political economy of debt and the use of development tools in a context with economies of scale. Additionally, he explores why different regions of the world have experienced divergent patterns of economic growth and development, including political economy mechanisms that may help explain these differences.
Office: 305-348-3285
Email: karayalc@fiu.edu
Sumit Kundu
James K. Batten Eminent Scholar Chair in International Business
Associate Dean, CIBER and International Affairs
Director, CIBER
Professor
International Business
College of Business
Sumit Kundu is the James K. Batten Eminent Scholar Chair in International Business at Florida International University and an expert in global strategy, international business and emerging markets, with particular expertise on India. A former president of the Indian Academy of Management (2024–2025), Kundu studies multinational corporations, global value chains, foreign direct investment and the strategies companies use to compete across borders in rapidly changing economic and geopolitical environments. Born and educated in India before completing his graduate studies in the United States, he brings both scholarly and firsthand perspective on India's role in the global economy. An Academy of International Business Fellow, his research has been published in leading journals, including the Journal of International Business Studies, Strategic Management Journal, Journal of World Business and Global Strategy Journal.
Office: 305-348-3251
Email: kundus@fiu.edu
Mihaela Pintea
Chairperson
Associate Professor
Economics
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Mihaela Pintea is an associate professor and chair of the Department of Economics at Florida International University. Her research focuses on macroeconomics, economic growth and development, demographic economics, and public policy, with work examining taxation, public goods, productivity, and household decision-making. Her research has been published in journals including the Review of Economic Dynamics, Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control, and Journal of Macroeconomics. She earned her Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Washington and joined FIU in 2003. She has also been a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund and taught at the University of Maryland.
Office: 305-348-3733
Email: pinteam@fiu.edu
Florent Rouxelin
Assistant Professor
Finance
College of Business
Florent Rouxelin is an assistant professor of finance at Florida International University and an expert in international finance, financial markets, blockchain and cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence in finance. His research examines digital assets, foreign exchange markets, sustainable finance, and quantitative financial modeling, with a focus on how emerging technologies and global economic forces shape financial systems, investment decisions, and economic resilience. He also studies market volatility, monetary policy, and cross-border capital markets, offering insight into the financial issues that influence global markets and economic policy. Rouxelin's research has been published in leading journals, including The Accounting Review, Decision Support Systems, The Journal of Portfolio Management, and the International Review of Financial Analysis. In addition to his academic research, he advises organizations on blockchain, digital assets, and quantitative finance, helping bridge the gap between financial innovation and real-world application.
Office: 305-348-6964
Email: frouxelin@fiu.edu
Oscar Saenz
Associate Professor, Professor of Practice
Multidisciplinary Engineering and Computing Education, Systems and Management
College of Engineering & Computing
Oscar Saenz is an associate professor and professor of practice in Multidisciplinary Engineering and Computing Education, Systems and Management at Florida International University, where he serves as associate chair. With more than 20 years of experience in higher education, Saenz has built a career in engineering education and workforce development, preparing students for careers in engineering management, logistics and supply chain operations who are leaders in complex operations. Before joining FIU, he spent 11 years as director of a mathematics and science partnership project and served as department head of Industrial Engineering at a private university in Puerto Rico, following a decade as a project manager in industry. His work bridges academia and practice. He has advised Continuous Improvement/LEAN Capstone projects across multiple industries and published research on STEM education. Saenz holds a Ph.D. in Industrial and Systems Engineering from FIU, an MBA from INCAE Business School and a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Centroamericana Managua.
Office: 305-348-6912
Email: ossaenz@fiu.edu
Hakan Yilmazkuday
Professor
Economics
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Focusing on areas such as geopolitics, international trade and finance, monetary economics, macroeconomics, together with growth and development, Yilmazkuday has published more than 130 articles in refereed academic journals. He has been named a FIU Top Scholar. He has served as the executive secretary of the International Economics and Finance Society. He has been a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund and a consultant to the World Bank. Yilmazkuday's research has also been funded by the National Science Foundation.
Office: 305-348-2316
Email: hyilmazk@fiu.edu
Innovation and AI
Mark Finlayson
Associate Director, Research & Academic Affairs
Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
Mark Finlayson is professor of Computer Science and associate director for Research & Academic Affairs at the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences at Florida International University. He directs the Cognition, Language and Culture (Cognac) Laboratory, where his research sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence, computational linguistics and cognitive science. Finlayson’s work focuses on how AI can detect disinformation campaigns that exploit narrative and storytelling to manipulate public opinion, including tracing personas, decoding cultural context and identifying coordinated influence operations on social media — capabilities with direct relevance to national security and information warfare. His research has been funded by DARPA, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Office of Naval Research and the Department of Homeland Security, among others. He holds a Ph.D. from MIT, was named a USPTO Edison Fellow for Artificial Intelligence and received a NSF CAREER Award and an IBM Faculty Award for his contributions to AI research.
Office: 305-348-7988
Email: markaf@fiu.edu
S.S. Iyengar
Distinguished University Professor
Ryder Professor of Computer Science
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
S.S. Iyengar is a distinguished university professor and Ryder professor at Florida International University where he previously directed the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences and founded the Discovery Lab. A pioneer in intelligent systems and sensor fusion, he co-created the Brooks-Iyengar Algorithm, a foundational contribution to fault-tolerant sensor networks now applied across defense, industrial and cybersecurity systems. Recognized with IEEE’s “Test of Time Award,” Iyengar’s research on high-performance algorithms and AI-driven data fusion has been funded by DARPA, NSF, ONR and NASA, supporting national security and autonomous systems initiatives. He received his Ph.D. from Mississippi State University and has been a visiting scientist at Oak Ridge National Lab, the largest science and energy lab for the U.S. Department of Energy, and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. Iyengar is the founding editor of the International Journal of Distributed Sensor Networks and has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Distinguished Research award from Tunisian Mathematical Society and a Fulbright Distinguished Award.
Office: 305-348-3947
Email: iyengar@cis.fiu.edu
Elias Alwan
Associate Chair
Associate Professor
Electrical and Computer Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Elias Alwan is an associate professor and associate chair in the department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Florida International University. He previously served as the eminent scholar chair professor, recognizing his leadership in advanced wireless systems and interdisciplinary innovation. Alwan’s research centers on intelligent antenna design, reconfigurable RF systems and embedded machine learning for adaptive wireless communication, spanning ultra-wideband and millimeter-wave technologies, RF beamforming, simultaneous transmit-and-receive architectures and secure high-throughput MIMO systems. He focuses on designing, fabricating and measuring high-performance RF platforms that use AI-driven sensing to optimize spectral efficiency and signal integrity. He has led numerous federally and industry-supported research initiatives advancing wireless connectivity and communication resilience. Alwan has received a Top Scholar Award, Junior Faculty with Significant Grants (STEM) and an IEEE Technical leadership award. He received his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University.
Office: 305-348-5424
Email:ealwan@fiu.edu
M. Hadi Amini
Associate Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
M. Hadi Amini is an associate professor of Computer Science at Florida International University and founding director of the Sustainability, Optimization and Learning for InterDependent networks Laboratory (SOLIDLab), where his research centers on cybersecurity, AI and emerging technologies. He earned his Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and has secured more than $6 million in federal and state research funding. His work encompasses federated learning, distributed optimization, AI security and cyber-physical systems resilience, including defending AI systems against data poisoning attacks, a type of cyberattack that secretly corrupts the data AI relies on to learn. He also studies adversarial image manipulations designed to jailbreak AI safeguards. A senior member of IEEE, he received the 2025 IEEE Big Data Security Junior Research Award and was recognized as a 2025 Rising Star by the Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida.
Office: 305-348-9936
Email:amini@cs.fiu.edu
Andres Tremante
Director, Center for Development, Support and Success in Engineering and Computing
Teaching Professor
Mechanical & Materials Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Andres Tremante is a teaching professor in the Department of Mechanical & Materials Engineering and senior director of the Center for Development, Support and Success in Engineering and Computing (CDSSEC) and the Engineering Innovation Ecosystem (ENGINE) at Florida International University. Originally from Venezuela, he earned his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Arts et Métiers ParisTech and began his career as a research scientist in the oil and gas industry before returning to the region to teach at Universidad Simón Bolivar. Since joining FIU in 2005, he has championed workforce development as the foundation of global competitiveness, forging partnerships with industry leaders to ensure engineering students graduate ready to execute projects on an international scale. Tremante, an expert in fluid mechanics, thermodynamics, aerodynamics and computational fluid dynamics, argues that a workforce fluent in both technical rigor and global collaboration is one of the region’s most valuable assets and will drive innovation and economic opportunity across Latin America and the region. Tremante is available for interviews in English and Spanish.
Office: 305-348-0148
Email:tremante@fiu.edu
Mark Weiss
Distinguished University Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
Vice Dean
College of Engineering & Computing
Mark Weiss is distinguished university professor in the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences and vice dean of the College of Engineering and Computing at Florida International University. A nationally recognized leader in computing education, he served as Interim Founding Director of the School of Universal Computing, Construction and Engineering Education (SUCCEED), where he helped build pathways preparing students for the engineering workforce. From 1997-2004, he shaped the national landscape of pre-college computing education as a member, and later chair, of the Advanced Placement Computer Science Development Committee, whose curriculum now reaches 90,000 high school students annually. He also co-led an NSF-funded initiative charting a 15-year research agenda for computer science education. His widely adopted Data Structures textbooks have trained generations of engineers worldwide. He received his Ph.D. in computer science from Princeton University. Weiss was the recipient of the 2022 ACM Karl V. Karlstrom Outstanding Educator Award for his significant contributions to computer science and engineering education.
Office: 305-348-2036
Email: weiss@fiu.edu
Monica E. Cardella
Chair, Multidisciplinary Engineering and Computing Education, Systems and Management (ESM)
Professor
Engineering and Computing Education, ESM and STEM Transformation Institute
College of Engineering & Computing
Monica E. Cardella is chair of Multidisciplinary Engineering and Computing Education, Systems and Management (ESM) and professor of Engineering and Computing Education at Florida International University, with a secondary appointment in Mechanical & Materials Engineering. She oversees FIU’s program in Interdisciplinary Engineering, a specialized degree designed to give students the flexibility to work across disciplines and integrate diverse engineering perspectives into their training. Cardella’s research encompasses engineering design, mathematical and computational thinking and human-centered approaches to learning across formal and informal settings, from early childhood through professional practice. Her collaborative studies — conducted with partners including Purdue University, the National Society of Black Engineers, TERC and several other universities and school systems — explore how children, families and educators engage with engineering and STEM. A fellow of the American Society for Engineering Education, recipient of an NSF CAREER Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society for Engineering Education Pre-College Engineering Education Division, Cardella holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Washington.
Office: 305-348-5076
Email: monica.cardella@fiu.edu
Howard Chen
Assistant Professor
Public Policy & Administration
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Tzuhao (Howard) Chen’s research focuses on public management, digital government, artificial intelligence (AI), public sector innovation, and smart cities. His research examines how emerging technologies are adopted, implemented, and governed within public organizations, with particular attention to the interactions among technological systems, public employees, organizational structures, and external stakeholders. His recent work has explored the use of AI chatbots in government, the organizational and managerial implications of AI adoption, and the development of accountable AI policies in the public sector. His research has been published in journals in public administration and digital government, including Public Management Review, Public Administration, American Review of Public Administration, Public Performance & Management Review, Government Information Quarterly, and Information Polity. He also serves as social media editor for Information Polity.
Office: 305-348-0430
Email:tzchen@fiu.edu
Tyler Dolmetsch
Research Assistant Professor
Mechanical & Materials Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Tyler Dolmetsch is a research assistant professor at Florida International University’s College of Engineering & Computing. He leads the Cold Spray Rapid Deposition Laboratory (ColRAD), a facility specializing in high-deposition-rate additive manufacturing for defense and aerospace applications. His work spans a broad range of advanced manufacturing processes, including wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM), laser wire direct energy deposition (LW-DED), additive friction stir deposition (AFSD) and cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM). Dolmetsch oversees FIU’s WAAM facility, built around a robotic cell with an ABB IRB 2600 robot and Fronius TPS 400i cold metal transfer welding system capable of producing large-scale, complex metal components in aluminum, steel, titanium and high-entropy alloys for aerospace and automotive use. His work has resulted in numerous publications and patents, establishing him as a leading innovator in advanced materials and manufacturing techniques. He holds a Ph.D. in materials science and engineering from FIU.
Office: 717-855-6428
Email: tdolmets@fiu.edu
Stavros Georgakopoulos
Distinguished University Professor
Electrical & Computer Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Stavros Georgakopoulos is a distinguished university professor in the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering at Florida International University, where he directs the Transforming Antennas Center, a $9.76 million research center funded by the U.S. Air Force. The center is dedicated to developing foldable and reconfigurable antenna systems. Known as a visionary, his work sits at the heart of the emerging space economy: packable, deployable and origami-inspired antenna structures that can be compactly stowed for launch and then unfurl in orbit, a capability critical for satellites, CubeSats and other space-based platforms where size, weight and power are at a premium. Georgakopoulos holds the foundational U.S. patent on Origami Folded Antennas and has led more than $17.6 million in research funding as principal investigator, including support from NSF, the Army Research Office and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. A senior member of IEEE and the National Academy of Inventors, he holds 34 U.S. patents.
Office: 305-348-1262
Email: geogako@fiu.edu
Aleksandr Krasnok
Assistant Professor
Electrical and Computer Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Aleksandr Krasnok is an assistant professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Florida International University, where he directs the Quantum Technologies and Metamaterials (QTM) Lab. His research lies at the crossroads of quantum science, photonics and radio-frequency engineering — disciplines increasingly central to the emerging space economy and next-generation defense systems. His work on wireless power transfer, quantum and optical sensing and metasurface-based devices addresses core challenges in satellite communication, remote sensing and resilient RF/microwave systems for extreme environments. As a leader in quantum computing and control, Krasnok is also advancing the computational and AI-adjacent tools needed to model and optimize complex physical systems at scale. He led the development of FIU’s first undergraduate and graduate quantum-computing sequence, and has led competitively funded research programs across university, government and industry partnerships. He holds a Ph.D. in photonics and quantum optics from ITMO University in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and completed a postdoc in photonics at the University of Texas at Austin.
Office: 305-348-6603
Email:akrasnok@fiu.edu
Tanaji Paul
Assistant Professor
Mechanical and Materials Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Tanaji Paul is an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Florida International University, where he advances the science of additive and advanced manufacturing for metals and composites. His research centers on cold spray and wire-arc directed energy deposition processes, driving innovations in lightweighting, aerospace and defense applications. A recognized leader in manufacturing science, he has secured funding from DARPA and the Army Research Office, and holds six U.S. patents, several licensed to industry. Beyond cold spray and wire-arc processes, his manufacturing expertise spans plasma spray, ultrasonic casting, sintering, laser-based additive manufacturing and friction stir welding. He is a senior member of the National Academy of Inventors and is a peer-reviewer for several journals. Paul has a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Oklahoma State University.
Office: 305-348-1973
Email: tpaul@fiu.edu
Christian Poellabauer
Associate Dean, Research & Graduate Studies
Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences
Christian Poellabauer is associate dean of Research & Graduate Studies in the College of Engineering & Computing and a professor at Florida International University’s Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences, where he directs the MOSIAC (Mobile Sensing and Analytics) Lab. A leading voice on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, his research applies AI and machine learning to mobile devices, wearables and edge computing systems with pioneering work on voice-based digital biomarkers that detect neurological conditions invisible to humans. His expertise extends across wireless and sensor networks, the Internet of Things and security mobile computing architectures. A 2018 Fulbright Scholar and co-author of a widely translated textbook on wireless sensor networks, Poellabauer has secured research support from the NIH, NSF, DoD and industry partners including IBM and Ford Research. He has a Ph.D. in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Office: 305-348-1545
Email:cpoellab@fiu.edu
Daniela Radu
Professor
Mechanical and Materials Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Daniela Radu is professor and interim chair of the department of Mechanical & Materials Engineering at Florida International University, where she leads a research program at the frontier of advanced functional nanomaterials for space technologies. Her work engineers novel thin-film semiconductors and quantum photonic materials, with applications in space-relevant power generation, quantum science and engineering and next-generation nanotechnology. This materials-driven approach to space challenges has earned her substantial funding from NASA, alongside support from the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, National Science Foundation and USDA, with extensive collaborations with national laboratories, industry and academic partners. Radu holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from Iowa State University and completed postdoctoral research at Scripps Research. She also previously served as a senior scientist at DuPont Central Research and Development, where she pioneered nanoscale semiconductor research. She holds five patents and continues to grow FIU’s research portfolio in nanomaterials for the space economy.
Office: 305-348-4506
Email: dradu@fiu.edu
Jorge Riera Diaz
Chair
Professor
Biomedical Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Jorge Riera Diaz is professor and chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Florida International University’s College of Engineering & Computing. Born and educated in Havana, Cuba, he earned his Ph.D. in physics from the University of Havana. Riera Diaz brings an international perspective to his work, having trained and held faculty posts in Italy, France and Japan before joining FIU in 2011. For two decades, he has directed the Neuronal Mass Dynamics Lab, leading a multidisciplinary group of researchers who use avant-garde equipment for functional neuroimaging in small animals. The Lab has developed two groundbreaking techniques in collaboration with, and commercialized by, industry partners: an EEG mini-cap and a 3D microelectrode array. His career exemplifies how translating frontier science into commercialized technology and institutional growth can drive regional economic development, offering a compelling model for building innovation ecosystems across Latin America and the region.
Office: 305-348-4948
Email: jrieradi@fiu.edu
Ibrahim Tansel
Professor
Mechanical and Materials Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Ibrahim Tansel is a professor in the Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Florida International University. He established and has directed the College of Engineering & Computing’s Mechatronics Laboratory for more than 35 years. His research focuses on automation in manufacturing, the development of computational tools for diverse engineering applications, artificial neural networks, deep learning, genetic algorithms and analytic modeling to advance smart manufacturing processes. Tansel’s manufacturing interests include metal cutting, 3D printing and additive fabrication of smart structures, automated asphalt concrete manufacturing and machine intelligence for process automation. He holds two patents, including one for continuous granular material deposition, a manufacturing-relevant innovation. His contributions to the field were recognized with an SME Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineer Award and his election as an ASME Fellow. He has spent 13 summers working at federal research laboratories of the U.S. Air Force, Navy and NASA as an NRC and ASEE fellow, and earned his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Office: 305-348-3304
Email: tanseli@fiu.edu
Jiemin (Tina) Wei
Assistant Professor
History
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Jiemin (Tina) Wei is assistant professor of History at the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs. She received her Ph.D. from Harvard and her AB from Princeton. A historian of science, she researches how science and technology, including AI and data surveillance, transformed work and business in modern America. Her research has received funding from the National Science Foundation, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History, the Andrew Mellon Foundation, the Social Science Research Council, and the Institute for Citizens & Scholars. She welcomes outreach from members of the public interested in the history of technology, work, and business in the modern United States.
Office: 305-348-2328
Email:jtwei@fiu.edu
Energy
Edward Glab
Lead for Global Energy Security Forum
Professor
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Edward Glab has over four decades of experience in the energy field, including 25 years as an Exxon and later ExxonMobil executive in the oil and gas industry. Glab is an expert on various aspects of the global energy industry, including political risk analysis and government relations, and he has conducted business and academic work in every country of Latin America and dozens of other around the world from Asia and Africa to Europe and Australia. Glab speaks Spanish and has published in the areas of energy, Latin American politics and communications. Glab is available for interviews in English and Spanish.
Office: 305-299-7155
Email: ewgjr66@gmail.com
Arif Sarwat
Department Chair
Distinguished University Professor
College of Engineering & Computing
Arif Sarwat is distinguished university professor and chair in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Florida International University’s College of Engineering & Computing. He directs the FPL-FIU Solar Research Facility and the Energy, Power, Sustainability & Intelligence (EPSi) group, and serves as the principal investigator for the 3MW/9MWh AI-based, Fuel Agnostic (AIR) Microgrid project. With more than 20 years of combined industry and academic experience in energy systems, his work spans smart grids, grid resiliency, energy storage and batter management, electric vehicle integration and quantum-hardened cybersecurity for critical energy infrastructure. Sarwat’s research has been funded by the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy and a variety of industry partners, including an NSF CAREER Award. He has received the FIU Top Scholar Award several times and has been the author and co-author of award-winning publications. The EPSi Lab serves as a living lab for the next generation of resilient, intelligent power grid infrastructures. He received his Ph.D. from the University of South Florida.
Office: 305-348-2935
Email:asarwat@fiu.edu
Osama Mohammed
Distinguished University Professor
Electrical & Computer Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Osama Mohammed is distinguished professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Florida International University, where he directs the Energy Systems Research Laboratory. His work focuses on smart grid operations, energy cyber-physical systems and power electronic systems with a push to making the systems that power modern infrastructure more resilient, efficient and secure. He has advanced medium-voltage DC distribution architectures for applications ranging from residential power to naval platforms and pioneered the use of wide-bandgap devices to improve power density and thermal management in transportation electrification, renewable energy and energy storage systems. His work also addresses cyber and physical security for smart grid communications. The holder of more than 20 patents, Mohammed is a fellow of IEEE, the National Academy of Inventors and the Applied Computational Electromagnetic Society. He has a Ph.D. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and has received numerous awards, including the IEEE PES Cyril Veinott Electromechanical Energy Conversion Award.
Office: 305-348-3040
Email:mohammed@fiu.edu
International Relations and Policy
Carlos Díaz-Rosillo
Founding Director
Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom
Carlos Díaz-Rosillo is a recognized expert in international politics and public policy, with extensive experience at the intersection of government, economics, business, and security. As founding director of the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University, Díaz-Rosillo leads programs, research, and public discourse on global economic policy, democratic governance, international affairs, and the political and economic forces shaping the Western Hemisphere and the broader global landscape. He previously served at senior levels of the U.S. government, including as deputy assistant to the president and director of Policy and Interagency Coordination at the White House and as acting principal deputy assistant secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs. Drawing on his experience in academia and high-level policymaking, Díaz-Rosillo offers informed perspectives on the interconnected political, economic, financial, and security challenges facing G20 nations, including international cooperation, economic growth and competitiveness, trade and investment, regional stability and national security. Díaz-Rosillo is available for interviews in English and Spanish and has broadcast-quality interview clips available here.
Email: freedom@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Megan Rocher
786-879-9796
megnunez@fiu.edu
Eduardo Gamarra
Director, Latino Public Opinion Forum
Associate Director, Basic Research
Professor
Politics and International Relations
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Gamarra’s research, teaching, and consulting focus has been on the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. He has conducted research and served as a consultant in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago. The focus of his work includes security, democratization, drug trafficking and related illicit industries, political parties, campaigns/elections, public opinion, among other topics. Eduardo Gamarra is available for interviews in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
Office: 305-348-1718
Email: gamarrae@fiu.edu
Shlomi Dinar
Professor
Politics & International Relations
Dean
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
His research spans the fields of international environmental politics, security studies and negotiation with particular interest in conflict and cooperation over transboundary freshwater. Among his publications is International Water Scarcity and Variability: Managing Resource Use Across Political Boundaries (University of California Press, 2017), which he coauthored. His writings have appeared in such journals as International Studies Quarterly, Journal of Peace Research, Political Geography, Terrorism and Political Violence and Foreign Affairs. He has participated in several collaborative consultancy projects for the World Bank that included team members from the United States, Spain and Israel. He is currently on the editorial board of International Environmental Agreements: Politics, Law, and Economics. Dinar sat on the Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship Selection Committee. He has addressed the NATO Advanced Research Workshop and has given talks at many academic institutions. Dinar is available for interviews in English and Hebrew.
Office: 305-348-6958
Email: dinars@fiu.edu
Frank Mora
Sr. Research Scientist, Jack D. Gordon Institute of Public Policy
Professor
Politics and International Relations
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Mora is a former U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States. From 2013 to 2020, Mora served as director of the Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center at FIU. Prior to arriving at FIU, he served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Western Hemisphere from 2009–13. He has held several teaching positions, including professor of national security strategy and Latin American studies at the National War College, National Defense University (2004–09), and associate professor and chair in the Department of International Studies, Rhodes College (2000–04). During the last twenty years Mora worked as a consultant to the Library of Congress, the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), the National Democratic Institute, the U.S. State Department, the Organization of American States, and U.S. Southern Command. He has spoken at numerous conferences in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. His opinion pieces and other commentaries have appeared in U.S. and Latin American media outlets. Frank Mora is available for interviews in English and Spanish.
Office: 305-348-2899
Email: moraf@fiu.edu
John Clark
Professor
Politics & International Relations
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
John F. Clark is professor of Politics and International Relations at Florida International University. A former Fulbright professor in Uganda (1999-2000), he is author or co-author of three books on African politics and international relations, and the editor or co-editor of three others, most recently, Political Identity and African Foreign Policies (Lynne Rienner 2024). He has published over fifty articles and book chapters on the same topics. Clark is the former Chairperson of the Department of International Relations (2002-2008) and the Department of Politics and International Relations (2016-2020) at FIU. In 2015, he received a $340,000 grant from the American Political Science Association to co-organize a workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, on conflict and peacemaking in Africa. He has supervised eleven Ph.D. graduates and is currently supervising four others.
Office: 305-348-3289
Email: clarkj@fiu.edu
Laura Delgado López
Senior Fellow
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
In this role, Delgado López provides subject matter expertise in space activities and governance, with a focus on Latin America, to lead several Institute efforts related to space in support of USSOUTHCOM priorities. This includes authoring original research for publication, providing thought leadership via presentations and lectures, and contributing to engagements involving partner nations. Delgado López is currently also a space and geospatial governance expert at Pathway 2, LLC and a lecturer at ETH Zürich. She draws on over 15 years working in space policy with a career spanning industry, the nonprofit sector, and government, most recently serving as policy advisor in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate. Laura Delgado López is available for interviews in English and Spanish.
Email:laudelga@fiu.edu
Gabriela Hoberman
Director, Academic Programs
Kimberly Green Latin American & Caribbean Center
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Gabriela Hoberman is director of Academic Programs at the Kimberly Green Latin American and Caribbean Center at Florida International University. She also serves as principal investigator of the Tinker Field Research Grant and faculty director of LACC’s Study Abroad Program on Society, Politics, and International Relations in Argentina. A political scientist specializing in Latin America and the Caribbean, Hoberman’s research focuses on disaster risk governance, comparative politics, genocide studies, and Latin American politics. Her work examines the political and institutional factors that shape vulnerability, resilience, and disaster risk reduction across the region. During her tenure as assistant director of FIU’s Extreme Events Institute (2014-2022), she led training initiatives for academics, practitioners, and policymakers to address the root causes of disaster risk. Her scholarly work has been published in leading journals, including Disaster Prevention and Management, Natural Hazards Review, International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction, Natural Hazards, International Studies Perspectives, and Environmental Hazards. Hoberman is available for interviews in English and Spanish.
Office: 305-348-2894
Email: ghoberma@fiu.edu
Donavon Johnson
Assistant Professor
Public Policy & Administration
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
The second tranche of Johnson's research expands into the realm of digital transformation and governance, cybersecurity, public administration, and public policy. His work revisits foundational PA concepts such as effectiveness, efficiency, scientific management, and democracy, in the context of new and emerging technologies. In his sole-authored book publication by Routledge titled, Cryptocurrency and Public Policy: Implications for democracy and governance, he raises questions centered on how issues such as race, citizenship, governance, public policy, and social equity intersect with digital transformation and technology-specific challenges facing public managers. He has also published book chapters aligning with this research program. In one publication titled “The new destination: Transforming travel and tourism through digital transformation in the post-COVID era” he examines the viability of digital transformation in helping governments and public administrators to restore their tourism industries post COVID-19. In a forthcoming chapter titled “The importance of prioritizing people in Digital Transformation Strategies among Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)” he presents arguments on the viability of digital transformation in helping public administrators create transformational outcomes for their education sectors.
Email:donjohns@fiu.edu
Eric Lob
Associate Professor
Politics & International Relations
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Lob’s research focuses on the intersection of development and politics in the Middle East. It specifically explores how state and non-state actors in the region instrumentalize development as a soft power mechanism to further their political interests both domestically and internationally. Lob is the author of Iran's Reconstruction Jihad: Rural Development and Regime Consolidation after 1979 (Cambridge University Press, 2020). The project is based on Lob’s 2013 dissertation at Princeton University. Lob currently teaches courses on comparative politics and international relations of the Middle East and on political violence and revolution. Before joining the faculty at Florida International University, he was a postdoctoral research fellow at Brandeis University’s Crown Center for Middle East Studies. He is available for interviews in Persian, Arabic, and French.
Office: 305-348-7923
Email: elob@fiu.edu
Félix E. Martín
Professor
Politics & International Relations
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Martín’s areas of specialization include international relations theory, security/peace studies, and international political economy. He is a specialist in the security and political economy of Latin America and Southern Europe. He is currently working on the notion of “dis-development,” its theoretical foundations and its manifestations in Latin American countries. His publications include articles in academic journals in various countries and in the United States and his books: Militarist Peace in South America: Conditions for War and Peace; Latin America’s Quest for Globalization: The Role of Spanish Firms; and Russia and Latin America: From Nation-State to Society of States; and Strategic Cultures, and Latin America’s Continuities. Lastly, he is completing two books: Dis-development in Latin America: A Comparative Analysis of Socio-economic and Political Regression and The Routledge Handbook of Latin American International Political Economy.
Office: 305-348-1858
Email: martinf@fiu.edu
Security
Brian Fonseca
Vice Provost, Defense and National Security Research
Director
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Brian Fonseca is vice provost for Defense and National Security Research and director of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy at Florida International University’s (FIU). Brian's technical expertise and publications focus largely on U.S. and Latin American governance, national security, and foreign policies, with particular focus on Venezuela, China, Russia, and cyberspace. His analysis has been featured in local, national, and international media, and he serves as the on-air political analyst for South Florida’s WSVN-Fox News. Brian has testified before the U.S. Congress in 2019 and 2021. His recent publications include two edited volumes titled Culture and National Security in the Americas (Lexington Books, 2017) with Eduardo A. Gamarra and Democracy and Security in Latin America (Routledge, 2021) with Orlando Perez and Gabriel Marcella, and he is co-author of The New US Security Agenda: Trends and Emerging Threats (Palgrave, 2017) with Jonathan Rosen.
Email: fonsecab@fiu.edu
Selcuk Uluagac
Eminent Scholar Chaired Professor
Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Science
Selcuk Uluagac is an eminent scholar chaired professor in the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Science at Florida International University, where he leads the Cyber-Physical Systems Security Lab and is the director of the Center for Integrated Security, Privacy and Trustworthy AI (CIERTA). He currently serves as program director of the Security, Privacy and Trust in Cyberspace (SaTC 2.0) program at the National Science Foundation. A recognized expert in cybersecurity and privacy, his pioneering research has strengthened the security and privacy foundations of smart technologies, including cyber-physical systems and the Internet of Things, with an additional focus on emerging technologies and critical infrastructure, malware, ransomware and digital forensics. Uluagac received a Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) Award from the U.S. National Science Foundation and was awarded a Summer Faculty Fellowship with the U.S. Air Force Office of Sponsored Research.
Office: 305-348-3710
Email: suluagac@fiu.edu
Mike Asencio
Director
Cyber Policy Program
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Mike Asencio leads multiple statewide, national, and international initiatives at the intersection of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and public policy. He oversees the FirstLine Training Initiative, which provides mandated role-based cybersecurity training across Florida’s public sector, and directs the Cybersecurity Leadership and Strategy Professional Education Program (CLS), preparing public leaders to strengthen cyber resiliency. He also leads the Veterans and First Responders Training Initiative (VTI). He oversees community engagement and thought leadership through high-profile convenings such as the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) Conference & Expo, the Regional Initiative for Cybersecurity Education and Training (RICET) with the Organization of American States and the Florida AI Policy Summit. Internationally, Asencio supports capacity-building efforts by advising governments, universities, and private sector partners on workforce development, national strategy, and curriculum alignment. He serves as vice chair of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Technology and Innovation Committee. His expertise spans cybersecurity leadership, AI policy, infrastructure resilience, and digital governance. Mike Ascencio is available for interviews in English and Spanish.
Email: masencio@fiu.edu
José Miguel Cruz
Interim Director, Kimberly Green Latin American & Caribbean Center
Associate Professor
Criminology & Criminal Justice
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
José Miguel Cruz is an expert in the areas of criminal violence, gangs, police, and public opinion in Central America. He has published over one hundred scholarly articles and four books on several topics, including criminal violence, policing, street gangs, and criminal governance in Latin America. He is considered one of the pioneers in the study of criminal violence in Central America and Latin America, and the first to study Central American transnational gangs comparatively.
Office: 305-348-5952
Email: jomcruz@fiu.edu
Randy Pestana
Deputy Director
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Randy Pestana is deputy director of Florida International University's Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, where he provides executive leadership for the Institute's strategic initiatives, applied research, and partnerships across the U.S. national security enterprise. A national security expert specializing in U.S. defense policy, civil-military relations, regional security cooperation, cybersecurity strategy, and Latin America, he previously served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy within the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs. There, he led U.S. defense engagement with Mexico and the Caribbean and directed cybersecurity defense engagement across the Western Hemisphere. During his Pentagon service, he received the Office of the Secretary of Defense Award for Outstanding Achievement. His research and commentary focus on U.S. foreign policy, military affairs, cybersecurity, transnational threats, and security challenges across Latin America and the Caribbean.
Email: rpestana@fiu.edu
Alexander Perez-Pons
Associate Professor
Electrical & Computer Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Alexander Perez-Pons is an associate professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Florida International University, where he has advanced cybersecurity education and research. He founded FIU’s Cybersecurity Lab, which drives research and teaching in cyber threat detection and analysis, and he brings more than 15 years of academic experience alongside consulting work across private, public and government sections in business intelligence, mobile technologies and network security. His research spans real-time embedded systems, biometrics and cybersecurity, with particular focus on wearable sensor security, software-defined networks, reverse engineering and digital forensics. His current work applies computational intelligence and machine learning to anomaly detection for cybersecurity threats and digital forensics applications, extending into quantum computing, cyber-physical systems, IoT and AI security. Perez-Pons holds a Ph.D. in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Miami and has been a senior member of IEEE since 2005.
Office: 305-348-7253
Email: aperezpo@fiu.edu
Stephen Pires
Associate Chair
Criminology & Criminal Justice
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Stephen Pires is associate chair of the Department of Criminology & Criminal Justice at Florida International University's Green School of International & Public Affairs. His research applies the criminology of place and crime opportunity theories to understand how crime concentrates geographically, drawing on spatial methods to identify patterns that inform targeted enforcement. This place-based lens extends to his work on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, where he examines how spatial analysis can strengthen maritime enforcement efforts. His current research investigates the spatial dynamics of "dark vessels” ships that disable their Automatic Identification System (AIS) to evade detection—off the coast of West Africa, shedding light on how offenders exploit gaps in monitoring to conduct illegal fishing operations. By treating illegal fishing as a spatially patterned crime problem rather than a purely regulatory issue, Pires's work bridges crime science and maritime security, offering enforcement agencies more precise tools for anticipating and disrupting IUU activity.
Office: 305-348-4872
Email:sfpires@fiu.edu
Himanshu Upadhyay
Program Director, Artificial Intelligence/Cybersecurity/IT Research Group
Associate Professor
Electrical & Computer Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Himanshu Upadhyay is program director for Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, and associate professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Florida International University. For more than 22 years, he has led FIU’s AI/ML and Cybersecurity Research Group. He brings more than 33 years of experience across artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and quantum machine learning to high-stakes federal initiatives. Upadhyay has directed multimillion-dollar research programs for the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management, the National Science Foundation and national laboratories including Savannah River and Lawrence Berkeley. His work spans cyber threat detection, hypervisor and malware forensics, generative AI and large language models, and computer vision for nuclear waste identification and robotics integration. A prolific researcher and mentor, Upadhyay continues to advance the frontiers of AI-driven cybersecurity, shaping how emerging technologies safeguard national security and critical infrastructure.
Office: 305-348-6603
Email: upadhyay@fiu.edu
Bruce Vitor
Director
National Security Policy
Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Bruce Vitor supports the advancement of the academic partnership between FIU and U.S. Southern Command and provides leadership in national security and strategy development with a wide variety of U.S. and international partners. Bruce also provides direction for the Open-Source Research Initiative and other areas of research innovation. Bruce retired as a Colonel from the U.S. Army after 27 years of service in multiple assignments throughout the world as an Infantry Officer and a strategic planner. He has an extensive understanding of U.S. foreign policy, defense strategy, and economics in Asia, Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. He has led planning and responses for several operations for humanitarian assistance/disaster relief crises, led countering transnational organized crime and violent extremism programs, and contributed to the development of the Army’s operational concept for the twenty-first century.
Email: bvitor@fiu.edu
John Volakis
Lucent Technologies CALA Distinguished Professor
Electrical & Computer Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
John Volakis has spent four decades advancing electromagnetics research with direct impact on national defense. His career began at North American Aircraft Operations (now part of Boeing), where he led critical design innovations for the B-1B bomber and B2 program. He went on to direct the University of Michigan’s Radiation Laboratory and, later, The Ohio State University’s ElectroScience Laboratory, premier centers for RF and electromagnetics research. Volakis invented the tightly coupled dipole array (TCDA), a breakthrough ultra-thin, conformal, ultra-wideband antenna technology, now becoming the standard for electronically scanned arrays on defense platforms, replacing heavier, less capable systems on aircraft and airborne vehicles. He also developed hybrid finite element methods for electromagnetics, tools now used industry-wide for antenna and RF system design on defense and aerospace platforms. Author of nine books, including the “Antenna Handbook,” which is referred to as the antenna bible, Volakis holds 48 patents and is an IEEE, ACES, AAAS, NAI and URSI Fellow.
Office: 305-348-2243
Email: jvolakis@fiu.edu
Health
Rajiv Chowdhury
Chair
Professor
Global Health
Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work
Rajiv Chowdhury is a global health researcher whose work examines how social, environmental and biological factors influence chronic diseases. His research focuses on translating epidemiological evidence into policies and interventions that improve population health. He can discuss the public health implications of aging infrastructure, unequal access to safe water and the growing chronic-disease burden facing countries around the world. He can also speak to water security as a global health issue, including how drinking-water salinity, saltwater intrusion and climate-related environmental changes can affect blood pressure, hypertension and health equity in coastal populations.
Office: 305-348-5265
Email: rajiv.chowdhury@fiu.edu
Matthew DeGennaro
Director, Biomolecular Sciences Institute
Associate Professor
Biological Sciences
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Matthew DeGennaro is an associate professor of Biological Sciences and director of FIU's Biomolecular Sciences Institute. An expert in mosquito-borne diseases and vector biology, his research focuses on how mosquitoes transmit viruses and other pathogens and how that knowledge can be used to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. DeGennaro's work combines genetics, molecular biology and behavior to develop innovative approaches for combating global public health threats, including dengue, Zika and other emerging mosquito-borne diseases. He holds the distinction of being the first person to ever create a mutant mosquito, work he leverages to research mosquito behavior.
Office: 305-348-0151
Email: mdegenna@fiu.edu
Alejandro Arrieta
Associate Professor
Global Health
Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work
Alejandro Arrieta is a health economist whose work examines how health care financing, incentives and health-system organization affect access, utilization and quality of care. With extensive experience in Latin America and the Caribbean, he can discuss how economic instability, health reforms, public- and private-sector financing, workforce challenges and infrastructure affect the delivery of essential health services. He has also worked with the Pan American Health Organization and the Inter-American Development Bank on projects involving primary care, quality of care and disaster risk reduction. His expertise connects global health policy with broader questions about economic development, institutional capacity and health-system resilience.
Office: 305-348-7525
Email: alejarri@fiu.edu
Mark Padilla
Professor
Global & Sociocultural Studies
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Padilla is a medical anthropologist with training and experience in public health both domestically and internationally. Most of his work is located at the juncture of anthropology and the more applied concerns of public health. As an anthropologist trained in ethnographic methods, globalization, and critical medical anthropology, he has sought to bring structural and social inequalities into greater focus in public health, and to advocate for evidence-based policy reforms to address the health needs of vulnerable populations. Having conducted multiple studies relating to HIV/AIDS, Padilla’s research has more recently turned to considerations of disasters and the health care system in Puerto Rico. He teaches and mentors students on medical anthropology, ethnographic and mixed-method research, visual methods, and global health.
Office: 305-348-1296
Email: marpadi@fiu.edu
Edgar Ramos Vieira
Associate Dean of Research
Professor
Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Sciences
Edgar Ramos Vieira is associate dean of Research and Faculty Development and professor of Physical Therapy at Florida International University. His expertise in global health includes population aging and its impact on health systems, economic productivity, workforce participation, and the sustainability of health and long-term care. His research examines healthy aging, mobility, frailty, falls prevention, physical resilience, and evidence-based strategies that enable older adults to remain healthy, independent, and socially engaged. He also studies the use of wearable technologies and digital health solutions to improve population health and support aging societies. Vieira has authored more than 160 peer-reviewed publications and is internationally recognized for translating research into policies and practices that address the global challenges and opportunities created by demographic aging. He is available for interviews in English and Portuguese.
Office: 305-348-0568
Email: evieira@fiu.edu
For help, contact:
Michelle Caldera
305-348-4413
mcaldera@fiu.edu
Sheilla L. Rodríguez Madera
Professor
Global & Sociocultural Studies
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Sheilla Rodríguez Madera (or Sheilla R. Madera) was executive director of the Puerto Rico Violence Prevention Commission and former president of the Puerto Rico Psychological Association. For more than 20 years, Madera has conducted research on the social determinants that affect the health of trans communities. She published the first book on this topic in Puerto Rico (Género Trans, 2009). Currently, Madera's research focuses on contexts characterized by economic and natural disasters, with a particular emphasis on the unique challenges of Puerto Rico. Her research interests extend to areas including migration, access to healthcare, and the vital role communities play in developing resistance strategies related to health.
Office: 305-348-3672
Email: shrodrig@fiu.edu
Nelson Varas-Diaz
Professor
Global & Sociocultural Studies
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Varas-Diaz is a professor at Florida International University whose NIH-funded research examines how social, environmental, and infrastructural conditions shape health and healthcare systems. His work focuses on physician migration and its consequences for healthcare access and system capacity; the health impacts of disasters and prolonged infrastructure disruptions; and the role of community-led renewable energy initiatives in supporting chronic disease management and health resilience. Much of his research is conducted in Puerto Rico, where he examines how policy, inequality, and disruptions in essential services affect population health. His work emphasizes translating research findings into policy-relevant knowledge and recommendations for strengthening healthcare systems, addressing energy insecurity, and supporting community-based responses to health challenges. He uses community-engaged research to ensure that affected populations inform research and policy.
Email: nelson.varasdiaz@fiu.edu
Environment
Michael Heithaus
Vice Provost, Environmental Resilience
Executive Dean
Professor
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Mike Heithaus is vice provost for Environmental Resilience and a professor of Biological Sciences specializing in marine ecology. His research examines how biodiversity, apex predators and healthy ecosystems contribute to environmental resilience in the face of global pressures. Heithaus has led research on sharks, marine mammals and coastal ecosystems around the world, helping advance understanding of how conserving biodiversity strengthens ecosystem function and resilience. As vice provost, he leads FIU's university-wide environmental resilience initiatives, bringing together experts across disciplines to address global challenges related to climate, biodiversity, water and sustainable communities.
Office: 305-348-2864
Email:CASEdean@fiu.edu
Jack A. Puleo
Associate Vice President, Strategic Initiatives in Coastal Engineering and Resilience
Professor
Civil & Environmental Engineering
Dean
College of Engineering & Computing
Jack A. Puleo is dean of the College of Engineering & Computing and associate vice president for Strategic Initiatives in Coast Engineering and Resilience at Florida International University, where he also serves as a professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering. A nationally recognized authority on coastal hydrodynamics and sediment transport, Puleo has spent more than two decades advancing water security and climate adaptation, leading federally funded initiatives exceeding $30 million across more than 65 projects for the Department of Defense and other agencies. His work on nature-based solutions and hybrid shoreline protection has shaped national approaches to disaster resilience and coastal infrastructure. As dean, Puleo now leads a college spanning coastal resilience, cybersecurity, AI and biomedical engineering, and is expanding academic pathways that strengthen the region’s engineering workforce pipeline. Based in Miami, a critical gateway between the U.S. and Latin America, FIU’s College of Engineering & Computing plays a growing role in cross-border research partnerships and regional economic development. Puleo has broadcast-quality clips available here.
Office: 305-348-5448
Email:jpuleo@fiu.edu
Arindam Gan Chowdhury
Professor, Wind Engineering
Civil & Environmental Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Arindam Gan Chowdhury is professor of Wind Engineering in FIU’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Co-director of the Extreme Events Institute and International Hurricane Research Center, Chowdhury is conducting groundbreaking research at the Wall of Wind (WOW) facility at FIU. His expertise in coastal resilience and climate adaptation includes testing full-scale structures under simulated hurricane conditions. His research has produced performance-based design standards that directly link wind speed to structural damage, helping communities along vulnerable coastlines withstand intensifying storms. His team’s findings shaped the 2010 Florida Building Code, improving the vulnerability of roofs and rooftop equipment. Chowdhury has earned an NSF CAREER Award and Florida Sea Grant Research to Application Award, along with FIU’s President’s Council Worlds Ahead Faculty Award, the university’s highest recognition for faculty. He has a Ph.D. from Iowa State University.
Office: 305-348-0518
Email:chowdhur@fiu.edu
Heather Bracken-Grissom
Assistant Director, Institute of Environment
Professor
Biological Sciences
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Heather Bracken-Grissom is a professor of Biological Sciences and an expert in biodiversity, evolutionary biology and genomics. Her research uses DNA and genomic technologies to understand the evolution, diversity and conservation of marine life, with a particular focus on crustaceans and other aquatic species. Bracken-Grissom collaborates with researchers around the world to document biodiversity, identify species at risk and inform conservation strategies. Her work helps reveal how biodiversity supports healthy ecosystems and provides the scientific foundation needed to protect species in a changing world.
Office: 305-919-4190
Email:hbracken@fiu.edu
James Fourqurean
Director, Coastlines and Oceans Division
Distinguished University Professor
Biological Sciences
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
James Fourqurean is a professor of Biological Sciences and a leading expert on seagrass ecosystems, blue carbon and coastal resilience. His research focuses on how coastal habitats capture and store carbon, protect shorelines from storms and sea-level rise, and support healthy marine ecosystems. Fourqurean's work has advanced the global understanding of blue carbon and its role in climate mitigation, ecosystem restoration and sustainable coastal management. He regularly works with governments and conservation organizations to inform climate and coastal policy. Fourqurean is also the director of the Coastlines and Oceans Division in FIU’s Institute of Environment.
Office: 305-348-4084
Email:fourqure@fiu.edu
Evelyn Gaiser
George M. Barley Jr. Eminent Scholars Chair
Distinguished University Professor
Biological Sciences
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Evelyn Gaiser is a professor of Biological Sciences and an expert in coastal resilience, freshwater ecosystems and wetland restoration. Her research examines how climate change, sea-level rise and water management affect the Everglades and downstream coastal ecosystems. Gaiser's work helps guide restoration strategies that strengthen ecosystem resilience, improve water quality and protect the natural resources and communities that depend on healthy coastal environments.
Office: 305-348-6145
Email:gaisere@fiu.edu
Atorod Azizinamini
Professor
Civil & Environmental Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Atorod Azizinamini is a professor of Civil Engineering at Florida International University, where he directs the Preeminent Institute for Resilient and Sustainable Coast Infrastructure (InteRaCt) and the Innovative Bridge Technologies/Accelerated Bridge Construction-University Transportation Center. A globally recognized expert in bridge engineering, he leads research on strengthening coastal and transportation infrastructure against sea-level rise, extreme weather and long-term environmental stress. His work spans corrosion mitigation, service-life extension and next-generation materials such as ultra-high-performance concrete and 3D-printed concrete components designed to boost resilience while reducing environmental impact. As principal investigator of the national SHRP2 R19A initiative, he developed the widely used “Guide for Bridges for Life,” advancing 100-plus-year infrastructure durability. His innovations, including the SDCL bridge system and Folded Plate Girder technology, have been adopted across the U.S. Honored with the White House Transportation Champion of Change Award, Azizinamini brings decades of leadership at the intersection of engineering innovation and climate adaptation.
Office: 305-348-2802
Email:aazizina@fiu.edu
Mark Bond
Research Assistant Professor
Biological Sciences
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Mark Bond is a research assistant professor of Biological Sciences and an expert in biodiversity, wildlife conservation and international environmental policy. His work focuses on protecting threatened species through science-based conservation and global cooperation. Bond has worked extensively with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and other international conservation bodies, helping inform policies that combat wildlife trafficking, regulate sustainable trade and protect biodiversity. His expertise spans sharks, rays and other threatened wildlife, bridging scientific research with international conservation policy and decision-making.
Office: 305-348-2201
Email:mbond@fiu.edu
Young Rae Choi
Associate Professor
Global & Sociocultural Studies
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Young Rae Choi is a human-environmental geographer with interests in the field of marine and coastal governance and East Asian studies. Using political ecology and critical political economy, her research interrogates the complexity and interwovenness of development-conservation relations with a geographical focus on East Asia. Her past projects include the political economy of coastal reclamation in South Korea and China, sustainability controversies around ecocities built on reclaimed land in China, the emergence of neoliberal fisheries and fishing communities, and the spatial rationalities of the Blue Economy. Her current projects include the modern history of South Korea's tidal flats (getbol), a global-scale analysis of urban coastal reclamation, and the politics of coastal development and conservation. Her work has been published in various venues, including Environment & Planning E, Political Geography, Dialogues in Human Geography, Ocean & Coastal Management, and Marine Pollution Bulletin.
Office: 305-348-7469
Email:raechoi@fiu.edu
Maria Donoso
Research Associate Professor
Earth and Environment
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Maria Donoso is the UNESCO Chair on Sustainable Water Security and an associate professor of Earth and Environment whose research focuses on water security, water governance, and expanding access to clean water and sanitation for communities around the world. Her work examines how communities monitor, manage, and conserve water and she supports the development practical, sustainable solutions to improve water quality, quantity, and secure water systems and related sectors, particularly in underserved and resource-limited regions. Donoso collaborates with many international partners to address global water challenges and advance technologies that support safe, reliable water access and public health.
Office: 305-919-4115
Email:maria.donoso1@fiu.edu
Piero Gardinali
Associate Director, Institute of Environment
Professor
Chemistry and Biochemistry
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Piero Gardinali is a professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and associate director of the Institute of Environment. He is an expert in water quality, environmental contaminants and analytical chemistry. His research focuses on detecting and understanding emerging pollutants in freshwater and marine environments, including microplastics, pharmaceuticals and other contaminants that threaten ecosystems and human health. Gardinali works with government agencies and international partners to improve environmental monitoring, support science-based policy and protect clean water resources through advanced chemical analysis and risk assessment.
Office: 305-348-6354
Email:gardinal@fiu.edu
Kevin Grove
Professor
Geography
Global & Sociocultural Studies
Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs
Kevin Grove is professor of Geography at Florida International University and editor at Progress in Human Geography. A broadly trained political geographer, his research draws on political geography, cultural geography, environmental security studies, disaster studies, design studies, and ecological resilience theory to examine resilience and disasters in North American cities and the Caribbean region. He is the author of Resilience (Routledge, 2018), co-editor of Resilience in the Anthropocene: Governance and Politics at the End of the World (2020, Routledge) and Political Geography in Practice: Theories, Approaches, Methodologies (2024, Palgrave-Macmillan), and has published over 80 articles in journals including the Annals of the American Association of Geographers, Geoforum, Economy & Society, cultural geographies, Design Issues, Climate & Development, and Security Dialogue. He is a member of the Editorial Board at the Annals of the American Association of Geographers.
Office: 305-348-3343
Email: kgrove@fiu.edu
Krishnaswamy Jayachandran
Distinguished University Professor
Earth and Environment
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Krishnaswamy Jayachandran is a distinguished university professor of Earth and Environment and co-director of FIU's Agroecology Program. An expert in food security, sustainable agriculture and soil microbiology, his research focuses on improving soil health, agricultural productivity and ecosystem sustainability. Jayachandran works with researchers and communities around the world to develop science-based solutions that strengthen resilient food systems, promote sustainable farming practices and protect natural resources. His expertise spans agroecology, environmental microbiology and the critical role healthy soils play in supporting global food security and climate resilience.
Office: 305-348-6553
Email:jayachan@fiu.edu
Jeremy Kiszka
Associate Professor
Biological Sciences
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Jeremy Kiszka is an associate professor of Biology and an expert in biodiversity, marine ecology, and wildlife conservation. His research focuses on ocean giants, including whales, dolphins and manatees, and how human activities such as fisheries, coastal development, and climate change affect marine biodiversity. Kiszka works with governments and international organizations to develop science-based conservation strategies that protect ocean ecosystems and the communities that depend on them, with a focus on sustaining biodiversity for future generations.
Office: 305-919-5234
Email:jkiszka@fiu.edu
John Kominoski
Professor
Biological Sciences
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
John Kominoski is a professor of Biological Sciences and the lead principal investigator of the Florida Coastal Everglades Long Term Ecological Research (FCE LTER) program, one of the National Science Foundation's flagship ecosystem research sites. An expert in coastal ecosystems and climate resilience, his research examines how wetlands, estuaries and freshwater systems respond to sea-level rise, hurricanes and other environmental change. Kominoski works with scientists and resource managers to develop strategies that strengthen coastal resilience, restore ecosystems and protect the communities and economies that depend on healthy coastal environments.
Office: 305-348-7117
Email:jkominos@fiu.edu
Assefa Melesse
Distinguished University Professor
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Assefa Melesse is a professor of Earth and Environment and an expert in water security, hydrology and climate resilience. His research uses satellite remote sensing, geospatial technologies and hydrologic modeling to improve water resource management, drought monitoring and flood forecasting. Melesse works with governments and international organizations to address water challenges in vulnerable regions, helping develop science-based solutions that support sustainable water management, climate adaptation and access to reliable water resources for communities around the world.
Office: 305-348-6518
Email:melessea@fiu.edu
Pallab Mozumder
Professor
Earth and Environment
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Pallab Mozumder is a professor of Earth and Environment and an expert in sustainable development, environmental economics and climate resilience. His research examines how economic incentives and public policy can improve natural resource management, strengthen climate adaptation and support sustainable communities. Mozumder works with governments, international organizations and local stakeholders to evaluate the economic impacts of environmental change and develop science-based policies that balance economic growth with conservation and resilience.
Office: 305-348-7146
Email: mozumder@fiu.edu
Jayantha Obeysekera
Director, Sea Level Solutions
Research Professor
Earth and Environment
College of Arts, Sciences & Education
Jayantha Obeysekera is a research professor in the Institute of Environment and an expert in water security, hydrology, modeling and climate resilience. His work focuses on the impacts of sea-level rise, extreme weather and changing water availability on communities and ecosystems. Obeysekera develops advanced models to improve flood forecasting, water management and long-term resilience planning, helping governments and resource managers make informed decisions about water resources, infrastructure, and climate adaptation. His work has supported water security initiatives in South Florida and around the world.
Office: 305-919-4119
Email:jobeysek@fiu.edu
Navid Tahvildari
Associate Professor
Civil & Environmental Engineering
College of Engineering & Computing
Navid Tahvildari is an associate professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Florida International University, where his work centers on protecting coastal communities from water-related hazards. He earned his Ph.D. in civil engineering, specializing in coastal and ocean engineering from Texas A&M University and completed postdoctoral research in the Environmental Fluid Mechanics Laboratory at Stanford University. His research addresses the physics of coastal flow and the impacts of storm surge, waves and sea level rise on both natural and built infrastructure. His group develops hydrodynamic and computational fluid dynamics models to predict compound urban flooding, evaluates nature-based solutions such as marshes, seagrass beds and living shorelines for wave attenuation, and applies machine learning to improve coast flood forecasting. Tahvildari’s research has been funded by NSF, NOAA, NASA and DOT. He holds leadership roles in ASCE’s Coastal Engineering Science and Fluid Dynamics committees in the Engineering Mechanics Institute of ASCE.
Office: 305-348-4879
Email:ntahvild@fiu.edu
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