FIU experts available to discuss sargassum's impact on Florida beaches

Sargassum season is underway, and FIU experts are available to provide insight into this growing coastal challenge. FIU researchers are studying sargassum from multiple angles, including its ecological role, the economic toll on beach communities, and efforts to manage and find new uses for sargassum. Experts are available to discuss topics including sargassum's impact on beaches, tourism and marine life and the environmental factors driving record blooms. A full list of experts can be found on this page.

For help contacting any of our experts, please contact the Office of Media Relations: