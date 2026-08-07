FIU experts ready to weigh in on back-to-school topics parents and educators care about most

As the new school year approaches, FIU researchers are available to provide expert insight into the issues families and educators are navigating, spanning child development, mental health, and education. Experts are ready to speak on the challenges and opportunities that come with going back to school, including childhood anxiety and depression, ADHD assessment and treatment, screen time and digital media use, school readiness, language development, adolescent trauma, and how parents and educators can better support children's emotional and academic success. A list of experts can be found on this page.

For help contacting any of our experts, please contact the Office of Media Relations: