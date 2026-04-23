FIU experts share how to protect children from abuse

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and as the month continues, experts say conversations about keeping children safe are more important than ever.

Nearly half of all U.S. children experience at least one type of childhood trauma, making prevention efforts critical for families and communities.

While these discussions can feel uncomfortable, avoiding them can leave children without the language or confidence to speak up when something feels wrong.

At FIU’s Center for Children and Families, researchers are working to shift the conversation from fear to empowerment, helping families build trust and create environments where children feel heard and protected.

Maureen Kenny, a psychology professor and expert in child maltreatment and trauma, and Nicole Fava, an associate professor in the Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work, share what parents should know.

Understand what child abuse includes

Child abuse is broader than many people realize.

Nationally, neglect is the most common form of child abuse, affecting about 79% of victims, followed by physical abuse (19%) and sexual abuse (9%).

“Neglect is one form that is often overlooked,” Kenny said this can include leaving a child unsupervised when they are unable to meet their basic needs or respond to an emergency. Florida law does not set a specific age for staying home alone, placing the responsibility on parents to assess a child’s readiness.

Fava adds that emotional abuse is also commonly misunderstood.

“It doesn’t leave physical marks, but the impact can be long-lasting,” she said.

Misconceptions persist. “Many people think abuse is committed by strangers,” Kenny said. “In reality, it is most often carried out by parents or caregivers.”

Fava notes that children lying about abuse is rare and that abuse occurs across all communities. “Children are much more likely to underreport than to make false claims,” she said. Emotional abuse, she adds, is strongly linked to long-term mental health challenges.

Recognize warning signs

Children do not always say when something is wrong. Changes in behavior are often the first signal.

Kenny points to withdrawal, mood changes and regression, as well as strong reactions to certain people or places.

Fava says signs vary by age. Young children may act out experiences through play, while teens may show behaviors such as substance use or self-harm. Across all ages, sleep issues, physical complaints and noticeable behavior changes are common.

“These are often stress responses,” Fava said. “When a child feels unsafe, their body reacts in ways meant to protect them.”

Starting these conversations early and revisiting them over time can help children feel more comfortable speaking up.

Build strong relationships and safe environments

Connection is one of the strongest protective factors.

“Positive, warm relationships between parents and children are critical,” Kenny said. “When parents communicate and listen, they are more likely to notice when something is wrong.”

Fava adds that having a supportive adult, whether a parent, teacher or mentor, can make a significant difference, even when children experience adversity.

Prevention also happens in everyday moments. Kenny encourages parents to stay engaged, know who their children are with and maintain open communication.

Fava recommends a trauma-informed approach.

“The shift is from asking ‘What’s wrong with you?’ to ‘What happened to you?’” she said, noting that behavior is often a response to stress.

Talk openly and respond with care

How adults respond matters.

Kenny recommends approaching children calmly, asking open-ended questions and listening without judgment.

“Believe the child and take what they say seriously,” she said.

Fava adds that if a child shares something concerning, the priority is to listen, reassure and seek help rather than investigate.

“It is your role to support the child and help connect them to the right resources,” she said.

Take action and seek support

Preventing child abuse extends beyond the home and requires strong communities and systems of support.

If abuse is suspected, reports can be made to the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE, available 24/7.

FIU’s Center for Children and Families offers a range of clinical services available to families, including free Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) for youth ages 3 to 17 who have experienced trauma.

The program, directed by Fava, helps children build coping skills while supporting caregivers with communication and parenting strategies.

For more information, families can call 305-348-0477 or visit ccf.fiu.edu.