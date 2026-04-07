FIU graduate programs rank among nation’s top 50 public programs, led by No. 5 international MBA in U.S. News rankings

Florida International University continues its rise among top U.S. universities, with more than 20 graduate programs ranked among the top 50 public programs in the

The new rankings highlight FIU’s strengths across business, law, public affairs and health sciences, reinforcing its position as a leading research university and a top destination for graduate education.

“These rankings reflect the strength of FIU’s academic programs and the dedication of our faculty to delivering high-quality, relevant education,” said Elizabeth M. Béjar, FIU’s provost, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We are proud to see our programs recognized for preparing students to succeed in a rapidly evolving global workforce.”

Leading the public university rankings is

, home to the No. 5-ranked international MBA program in the United States. Other FIU business programs that are ranked among the nation’s best public programs include real estate (No. 19), executive MBA (No. 39) and information systems (No. 45).

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FIU’s part-time law program ranked No. 12 among public universities, followed by international law (No. 29), environmental law (No. 39), dispute resolution (No. 45) and trial advocacy (No. 35). FIU Law is ranked No. 40 overall among the best public law schools in the country.

Public affairs remains a standout area for FIU, with the homeland security and emergency management program ranked No. 10 nationally. Additional rankings include local government management (No. 23) and public management and leadership (No. 28), with FIU’s public affairs program ranked No. 39 overall among public universities.

FIU’s health-related programs also ranked among the nation’s top public programs. Top-ranked programs include nurse anesthesia (No. 17), occupational therapy (No. 34) and rehabilitation counseling (No. 44). The Master of Science in Nursing program is ranked No. 33 overall and the Doctor of Nursing Practice program is ranked No. 50. The graduate public health program ranked No. 36 among public universities.