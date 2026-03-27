FIU hospitality ranked No. 3, politics top 15 among U.S. public universities; several other programs ranked in 2026 QS World University Rankings

Florida International University’s hospitality program is ranked No. 3 among U.S. public universities, No. 23 in the world and No. 1 in Florida, according to the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

FIU also ranked in the top 30 (top 15 among public universities) in the U.S. and top 101-150 in the world for politics. Several other programs also were highly ranked, reflecting the university’s strength across multiple disciplines.



The ranking underscores the global reputation of FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, highlighting its strong employer reputation and the professional success of its alumni.



“Our FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management has reached an important milestone with this year’s rankings,” said Michael Cheng, Chaplin School dean and professor. “It was driven by a higher employment reputation score, which means that industry is recognizing the quality of our students and the impact of our graduates, who are gaining knowledge through our unique approach to experiential learning and the quality hospitality management education we deliver.”



In addition to hospitality and politics, 16 other FIU programs were ranked, including accounting and finance, architecture, business, history and law,

with several placing among top U.S. public universities and global institutions.



“These rankings reflect the quality of FIU’s academic programs and the confidence employers have in our graduates,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “Across disciplines, our programs are preparing students with the skills and experience needed to succeed in a global workforce.”



QS evaluates universities across five broad areas: arts and humanities; engineering and technology; life sciences; natural sciences; and social sciences and management. The rankings are based on five key metrics, including academic and employer reputation, H-index (number of published papers and citations) and international research collaboration.



“Our strong QS scores show that we deliver respected academics, impactful research and real-world career value, giving students a globally competitive and industry-relevant education,” said Elizabeth M. Béjar, provost, executive vice president and chief operating officer at FIU.



The 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject analyzes more than 55 subjects across 6,273 university programs at 166 locations worldwide, providing a comprehensive benchmark of global academic performance. The results reflect FIU’s growing global impact and commitment to academic excellence across disciplines.