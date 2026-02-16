FIU hosts country’s leading secondary schools for STEM summit

During the summit, attendees learned about FIU’s prowess in STEM education — with the goal of taking lessons learned from the university and finding possible ways to apply these lessons to the STEM education programs at their schools and organizations.

Attendees visited the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences; toured some of campus’ active learning classrooms (classes equipped with the latest technology to allow students to collaborate and solve hands-on problems together); and the labs of leading FIU researchers Diana Azzam, who uncovers treatment options for hard-to-treat cancers, and Tomás R. Guilarte, who works on brain health and is the dean of the Robert Stempel College of Public Health & Social Work.

Innovation in STEM

FIU was selected by NCSS as the host for the summit, which occurs once a year at different locations.

“I selected FIU because when I first encountered the university’s presence in D.C. [FIU in DC], I realized that the university would be phenomenal for our members to know about,” said Todd Mann, executive director of NCSS.

He praised programs such as FIU’s STEM Transformation Institute, which is a multidisciplinary hub that supports more than 12,500 undergraduate STEM majors across FIU and utilizes active learning techniques in classrooms (prioritizing engagement and hands-on activities during class time).

Participants also attended two keynote presentations led by FIU faculty. Aaron Kuntz, dean and professor at the School of Education and Human Development discussed how educators can adapt to rapid shifts in education and technology, and how they can connect STEM knowledge with relevance, authenticity and human application to increase student engagement.

Nathan Hiller, director of the Center for Leadership, discussed ways that educators — many of them principals and high-level administrators at their respective schools or organizations — can apply trusted leadership practices to lead their teams to greater professional fulfillment and success.

“Nathan Hiller’s ability to help us think through real leadership challenges was very deep. His expertise is what we were craving with this summit,” said Lisette Morris, chair of the NCSS board and executive director of the Ingenuity Project, an organization that trains teens to become STEM leaders.