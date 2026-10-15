Excellence elevated: New buildings to transform campus, accelerate FIU's bold vision for 2030
As student demand for the FIU experience increases and research productivity continues to skyrocket, the university is investing in its facilities and ensuring that all its campuses are ready to meet the needs of students, faculty and staff, all while paving the way for the university to become a Top 30 public university by 2030.
Five projects are currently under construction on the main campus with six others in the design phase — one of the largest numbers of construction projects in progress at one time.
"At FIU, our vision is clear and our future is bold,” says FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “The construction projects transforming our campus are designed to strengthen strategic research, innovation, and student success. We are building the future and paving the way for our students, faculty, staff, and alumni to achieve excellence and positively impact our community and the world.”
“It’s exciting,” says David Snider, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “All these projects are perfectly aligned with our [Experience Impact: 2030] Strategic Plan. The theme with all these projects is providing solutions to students and also supporting strategic research and innovation. These buildings allow us to meet our goals. For example, the Innovation Building Phase II is meeting a huge need for lab space and is designed to support strategic hiring of top faculty.”
One of his favorite projects? “Sunblazer Hall,” he says. “We are limited in our space, so instead of building wide, we are building up. The new residence hall will be 17 stories tall. It will be the crown jewel of campus.”
Many of the projects are supported by the State of Florida through appropriations as well as university bonding and private donations.
Learn more about these projects and get a sneak peek of what MMC will look like in the future (renderings below).
Sunblazer Hall
The hall will make history in Florida and become one of FIU’s marvels. When completed, Sunblazer Hall will stand 17 stories high, making it the tallest residence hall at a higher education institution in the State University System of Florida.
With a sleek, modern, glass exterior and interior space for 1,174 beds, the new residence hall will wrap around other buildings in a curve reminiscent of a crescent moon shape, sprawling across the back of the MARC building and reaching toward the back of the Frost Art Museum.
Sunblazer Hall will feature four-bedroom-two-bath layouts as well as studio options. It will also house a makerspace lab that will allow students to engage with the latest cutting-edge technology such as 3D printing right in the building. The exterior ground level will also sport a video wall, which will be used for university-wide events.
Sunblazer Hall, university leaders say, is FIU’s answer to students’ demand for more on-campus housing. And this answer comes with style, comfort and a throwback name to the Sunblazer mascot, the university's original mascot.
The residence hall is expected to open in the fall of 2028. The groundbreaking ceremony for the hall took place on March 5.
Residential food hall
Who’s hungry? Soon there will be a residential food hall located in what is now the area between University Park Towers and Lakeview Hall.
The new food hall will contain five retail dining venues in about 11,000 square feet. The goal: to keep Panthers well fed.
The facility will house:
- A coffee shop with beverages and pastries.
- A diner that will serve hot breakfast and rotate between serving grilled items such as chicken wings and burgers for lunch and dinner.
- An Asian cuisine location that will serve up popular items like noodles, rice and poki bowls.
- A Mexican cuisine location complete with tacos, quesadillas and burrito options.
- And a surprise national brand chicken location, which is still being finalized.
The dining hall is designed specifically for ultimate flexibility. Students will be able to order their food at kiosks and over apps and will be able to grab their food quickly or sit and eat at the hall. The hall will also be open during later hours, to allow students to run for a snack or quick meal during those late-night study sessions.
The new dining hall will work with all meal plans and provide yet another dining experience option in addition to the 8th Street Campus Kitchen. The new dining hall will serve on-campus residents and the university community at large.
FIU expects to break ground on the food hall this summer, and the hall is expected to open during the Fall 2027 semester.
Helen and Jacob Shaham Academic Medical Center
Funded through a $212 million State of Florida appropriation, the eight-story, 179,000-square-foot facility is the largest and most significant investment in health care delivery directly on FIU’s main campus. The center is a collaboration between the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine and Baptist Health South Florida. Philanthropists Helen and Jacob Shaham made a landmark $30 million gift in support of the building.
Located at the FIU MMC entrance on 10th Street and 107th Avenue, the facility will bring education and patient care together in a powerful new way — with medical students, residents and clinical faculty learning and working in the same environment while providing patient care.
The facility will feature academic learning spaces and outpatient multi-specialty services, including same-day surgery and diagnostic imaging. These services will make it easier for the community to access high-quality outpatient care while helping train the next generation of physicians at a time when the U.S. faces a growing doctor shortage. The Association of American Medical Colleges projects a shortfall of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034.
The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for May 27, with the academic medical center expected to open in 2028.
Innovation Complex
The Innovation Complex is specifically designed to elevate FIU's research profile. One of the two buildings is already completed, with plans underway for the second one.
Innovation Complex Building Phase I opened for class last year. The 125,000 square-foot, six-story building houses active learning classrooms and research laboratories. The multidisciplinary facility is designed to further propel the next generation of engineering and computing professionals to greater success in the classroom — and in their careers.
Innovation Phase I will also house the FIU-Florida Heart Research Foundation Center for Innovation in Cardiovascular Health, bringing together experts in biomedical engineering, medicine, artificial intelligence, computer science and more to accelerate breakthroughs in heart disease research and education.
The Innovation Complex Building Phase II will further elevate discovery and collaboration. By providing much-needed lab space and cutting-edge facilities, the proposed building will allow the university to expand its research footprint and provide a haven for students and faculty engaging in research. The building will be more than 77,000 square feet and will house classrooms, teaching laboratories, study and collaborative areas and office spaces, all geared toward researchers. STEM labs will include both wet and dry laboratories to support FIU's growth in critical research areas.
Nearly 30,000 square feet of the building will be made up of research labs. And more than 17,000 square feet of Innovation Phase II will be dedicated to student study areas, a critical need for undergraduate and graduate students who are looking for space on campus to engage in research and collaborative problem-solving with their peers.
The entire complex was funded in large part by the State of Florida.
Trish and Dan Bell Chapel
During college, students grapple with the big questions in life through areas like philosophy, science, politics and the arts.
To truly become well-rounded leaders and engage with the greatest topics known to humanity, many students find it crucial to grow in their religious and spiritual lives. The Trish and Dan Bell Chapel is designed to support the spiritual needs of students and provide a dedicated area where students and community members of all faiths can come together and engage in dialogue about their own faith and those of others. The chapel is set for completion later this year and is named after the Miami philanthropists who gifted FIU $14 million to support the construction of the building.
The chapel will serve as a gathering place for worship, contemplation and spiritual strengthening on FIU’s main campus.
The 17,000-square-foot facility is an architecturally striking space, featuring a sanctuary that can seat more than 200 people, prayer rooms, multipurpose event space and a counseling room. Spaces will be available for rental for religious life-stage milestones, weddings and other ceremonial events.
The chapel will be the multifaith center on campus and will provide more than 16 active faith-based groups and student clubs with space for their events and gatherings, effectively acting as the backdrop for some of the most sacred moments of students' days on campus.
CasaCuba
To honor Miami’s history and the deep Cuban American roots in the community, FIU is creating CasaCuba — a multidimensional cultural and academic center that facilitates the study of Cuban heritage, history, research and culture.
The Benjamín León Jr. CasaCuba building will be a 43,000-square-foot facility that will have exhibition space to showcase FIU’s Cuba-related collections and will house classrooms and academic space. CasaCuba will be a vibrant home that invites visitors from across the globe — and from within the community — to gather, exchange ideas, find inspiration and preserve the story of the Cuban diaspora and its impact on South Florida.
U.S. Ambassador to Spain Benjamín León Jr., who is an honorary alumnus of FIU, gifted $10 million to help build the facility. CasaCuba has also received grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the James S. and John L. Knight Foundation. Jorge Mas, one of the most prominent Cuban American business leaders in the country, also made a $5 million gift to CasaCuba.
The groundbreaking ceremony for CasaCuba will take place on Thursday, April 16.
As Cuba stands at a critical moment in its history — with hope for a transition to democracy — FIU’s expertise in scholarship about Cuba will be of particular significance. FIU recently announced a new initiative aimed at supporting Cuba’s transition to democracy.
Under the leadership of President Jeanette M. Nuñez, FIU will marshal resources in a wide array of disciplines, drawing on the university’s long-standing scholarship, regional and national ties, and commitment to democratic values to support the transition.
Student Health Center expansion
To meet the needs of its students and ensure their wellbeing, the Student Health Center will be expanding more than 10,000 square feet to house a third wing.
The new wing will be specifically dedicated to patient care and, combined with a renovation of the old wings, will reconfigure the entire complex to bring all the clinic spaces into one central location.
The expansion will also introduce one main lobby and information desk for the entire complex — a feature that students have been requesting to increase ease of access and navigation among the center’s wings. The expansion and renovation have been directly informed by students’ needs, as administrators and architects took into account feedback from student focus groups.
The third wing will also house a modern, new space for the Healthy Living Program, which provides services such as massage therapy, consultations with dietitians, programming that informs students on wellbeing and more.
The Student Health Center’s expansion and renovation are key parts of FIU’s commitment to ensuring students succeed in the classroom — and in every aspect of their health.
Graham Center expansion
The Graham Center (GC), the student union building and a major hub of life on the main campus, will begin a major expansion in 2027, with construction expected to conclude in 2029. The expansion will result in about 60,000 square feet of new space.
The project will introduce a new premier event space on campus: a world-class, 15,000-square-foot ballroom that will exponentially increase FIU's ability to host national and global conferences, academic convenings and large-scale university events. The new ballroom will also feature four breakout and meeting rooms, which will allow for more space during events.
The new ballroom will hold about 1,000 guests and will allow both the new and old ballrooms combined to cater to about 1,500 guests. The new ballroom is commensurate with FIU’s growth as an international convener of scholars, experts, conferences and events. It will create expanded opportunities to host even more of these top gatherings.
The expansion will also add a new major element to the GC: a concourse enclosing the north side of the building all the way through the current ballroom and the new ballroom. This concourse will provide increased comfort and protection from the weather for those passing through the area and attending events. It will also add increased indoor seating (throughout the concourse) and create a cohesive look across the north side of the building.
Noteworthy: Affiliated off-campus housing
To support the university district community in Sweetwater (adjacent to the MMC campus), encourage growth in Miami and help students, FIU is collaborating with private owners to establish affiliated off-campus housing.
Aside from FIU's student affiliation with The One building on 10th Avenue, the university will also be affiliated with two new buildings. The first of the new building projects was announced this February — a new high-rise student housing facility just steps from the main campus. It will significantly expand living options for students seeking a campus-connected residential experience.
The 21-story building, planned for a site directly across from campus on 107 Avenue in Sweetwater, will offer 820 beds in apartment-style units designed specifically for students. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028, with students moving in for the Fall 2028 semester.
While privately owned, developed and operated, the building will include an FIU residence director living on site, coordinating student programming, engagement activities and support services — extending the campus residential experience beyond university-owned housing.
This is the first in a series of stories highlighting upcoming construction projects on all FIU campuses. Watch for the next story, which will shed light on construction at BBC and other FIU locations.
This story was originally published on March 31, 2026. It was republished on October 15, 2026 with updated information and a recap video.