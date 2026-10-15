Excellence elevated: New buildings to transform campus, accelerate FIU's bold vision for 2030

As student demand for the FIU experience increases and research productivity continues to skyrocket, the university is investing in its facilities and ensuring that all its campuses are ready to meet the needs of students, faculty and staff, all while paving the way for the university to become a Top 30 public university by 2030.

Five projects are currently under construction on the main campus with six others in the design phase — one of the largest numbers of construction projects in progress at one time.

"At FIU, our vision is clear and our future is bold,” says FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “The construction projects transforming our campus are designed to strengthen strategic research, innovation, and student success. We are building the future and paving the way for our students, faculty, staff, and alumni to achieve excellence and positively impact our community and the world.”

“It’s exciting,” says David Snider, senior vice president and chief financial officer. “All these projects are perfectly aligned with our [Experience Impact: 2030] Strategic Plan. The theme with all these projects is providing solutions to students and also supporting strategic research and innovation. These buildings allow us to meet our goals. For example, the Innovation Building Phase II is meeting a huge need for lab space and is designed to support strategic hiring of top faculty.”

One of his favorite projects? “Sunblazer Hall,” he says. “We are limited in our space, so instead of building wide, we are building up. The new residence hall will be 17 stories tall. It will be the crown jewel of campus.”

Many of the projects are supported by the State of Florida through appropriations as well as university bonding and private donations.

Learn more about these projects and get a sneak peek of what MMC will look like in the future (renderings below).