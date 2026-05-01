FIU launched the careers of these Artemis rocket scientists

Claudia Eyzaguirre

Claudia Eyzaguirre ’14 helps make spaceflight possible long before a rocket ever leaves the ground.

As an element operations manager at NASA, she works across teams, contractors and partner companies to ensure that the many systems inside a spacecraft are assembled correctly and ready for launch. It’s high-stakes, detail-driven work, exactly the kind she began preparing for as a student at FIU.

Eyzaguirre interned at NASA twice before landing a full-time role that quickly pulled her into the Artemis program, the agency’s effort to return humans to the Moon.

“Thanks to FIU, I’m here,” says the Venezuelan native who arrived in Miami with her family as a teen. “FIU did a great job preparing me. The professors challenged you but were also personable, and they took the time to have office hours and give you the extra help you might need to succeed.”

At the university, she built her foundation both inside and outside of the classroom. She was a member of Tau Beta Pi, the engineering honor society, competed in the SAE Aero Design model aircraft competition and conducted undergraduate research on nanomaterials.

Claudia Eyzaguirre in front of NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which carried the Artemis II astronauts into space on April 1, 2026.



Her NASA career has taken her across the globe. She was selected for the highly competitive Systems Engineering Leadership Program, which took her to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. There, she contributed to the Europa Clipper Mission, which aims to study Jupiter’s moon.

Through a NASA collaboration, she also spent nearly a year in France working as the director of a 2024 Space Studies program for the International Space University, an institution dedicated entirely to space education. In her role, she managed the development of the curriculum, taught a class and coordinated activities.

Already working on the Artemis III mission, she appreciates what the program means to both the country and herself.

“I feel so humbled that I was part of something so significant,” she says. “I’m so lucky to say that this is my job.”