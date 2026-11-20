FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez led a delegation of FIU leadership to South Korea this week to deepen FIU’s collaboration with some of the top universities and industry partners in that country.

The goal: to foster alliances in Asia that will accelerate collaborations on key FIU research areas, academic-industry partnerships and student exchange at the bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. levels. These kinds of opportunities drive the goals of the university's strategic plan, Experience Impact 2030.

“The research and innovation taking place in South Korean universities speaks directly to FIU’s strategic research areas involving extreme storm research, disaster preparedness, tourism, quantum computing and AI," Nuñez said. "FIU is paving the way for increased engagement and exchange between universities in the U.S. and South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.”

Nuñez and FIU academic leadership participated in the Times Higher Education Innovation and Impact Summit, hosted by Korea University in Seoul. Nuñez spoke alongside the presidents of Hokkaido University (Japan) and Özyeğin University (Turkey) on how executive leadership can transform university’s structures and initiatives to bring research innovation to commercialization effectively and efficiently.

President Jeanette M. Nuñez and the FIU delegation during the Times Higher Education Innovation and Impact Summit.

The summit also featured another panel that examined tourism, destination resilience and disaster recovery as a real-world case study. The panel featured President Nuñez; Michael Cheng, dean of FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management; Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, director of FIU’s Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom; and Sangwon Park, professor of hospitality at Kyung Hee University. The discussion explored how universities can translate research, data and emerging technologies into public policy, industry partnerships, workforce development and scalable global impact.

The dialogue also explored how FIU and Kyung Hee University can collaborate on applied research, education and industry-engaged solutions to ensure faster preparation, resilience and recovery from disasters for the critically important tourism economic sector.

"Creating an efficient pathway for innovations to become real-world solutions is essential in furthering economic freedom and prosperity around the globe," Díaz-Rosillo said. "During the conversation, we explored how universities can bridge the gap between groundbreaking research and impact, turning innovative ideas into practical solutions that strengthen industries and communities, all while driving economic growth."