FIU leaders visit South Korea, forge partnerships and collaborations
FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez led a delegation of FIU leadership to South Korea this week to deepen FIU’s collaboration with some of the top universities and industry partners in that country.
The goal: to foster alliances in Asia that will accelerate collaborations on key FIU research areas, academic-industry partnerships and student exchange at the bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. levels. These kinds of opportunities drive the goals of the university's strategic plan, Experience Impact 2030.
“The research and innovation taking place in South Korean universities speaks directly to FIU’s strategic research areas involving extreme storm research, disaster preparedness, tourism, quantum computing and AI," Nuñez said. "FIU is paving the way for increased engagement and exchange between universities in the U.S. and South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.”
Nuñez and FIU academic leadership participated in the Times Higher Education Innovation and Impact Summit, hosted by Korea University in Seoul. Nuñez spoke alongside the presidents of Hokkaido University (Japan) and Özyeğin University (Turkey) on how executive leadership can transform university’s structures and initiatives to bring research innovation to commercialization effectively and efficiently.
The summit also featured another panel that examined tourism, destination resilience and disaster recovery as a real-world case study. The panel featured President Nuñez; Michael Cheng, dean of FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management; Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, director of FIU’s Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom; and Sangwon Park, professor of hospitality at Kyung Hee University. The discussion explored how universities can translate research, data and emerging technologies into public policy, industry partnerships, workforce development and scalable global impact.
The dialogue also explored how FIU and Kyung Hee University can collaborate on applied research, education and industry-engaged solutions to ensure faster preparation, resilience and recovery from disasters for the critically important tourism economic sector.
"Creating an efficient pathway for innovations to become real-world solutions is essential in furthering economic freedom and prosperity around the globe," Díaz-Rosillo said. "During the conversation, we explored how universities can bridge the gap between groundbreaking research and impact, turning innovative ideas into practical solutions that strengthen industries and communities, all while driving economic growth."
Extreme storm resilience
On Thursday, November 19, the FIU delegation was hosted by the leadership of Hanyang University at the Hanyang ERICA campus in Ansan, which houses leading research and industry collaborations across sectors, including in engineering, semiconductors, robotics, data centers and AI. It is notable for its innovative education-research-industry cluster, which unites classrooms, corporate research facilities, corporate partners and major companies with students and researchers right on campus.
Hanyang University’s ERICA campus directly integrates industry collaboration into its teaching using their IC-PBL, or Industry-Coupled Problem-Based Learning method. IC-PBL allows students to gain real world experience, under faculty guidance, by tackling industry challenges shared with faculty directly by industry members. Students then present their solutions to those industry representatives where the solutions can be adopted.
"It is essential that we build new partnerships with universities and industry around the world that can lead to greater innovation, advances in research and joint academic exchanges,” said Jack Puleo, dean of FIU’s College of Engineering & Computing and associate vice president for strategic initiatives in coastal engineering and resilience. “Hanyang ERICA provides a proven model to share best practices for integrating real-world problem solving directly into the classroom, academia-industry co-location and commercialization for the future of FIU’s research, especially in quantum computing, applied artificial intelligence, the planned Extreme Storm Simulator and our entire research portfolio."
Extreme storm resilience is one of FIU’s key research areas. For two decades, FIU's Wall of Wind - the nation’s only university-based facility capable of simulating a Category 5 hurricane and testing structures at full scale - has advanced community resilience through research that has shaped building codes and driven the development of stronger, hurricane-tested products. Now, a $15 million investment from the Florida Legislature will support the expansion of a next-generation Wall of Wind facility, a wind-tunnel testbed known as WOW 2.0. The upgrade enables researchers to simulate stronger hurricanes and nonstationary winds such as downbursts and test how buildings and infrastructure resist winds of up to 200 mph.
Another highlight: the Extreme Storm Simulator, a planned first-of-its-kind, full-scale facility with 20 16-foot-diameter fans and a 1,500-foot-long flume. The simulator will allow researchers to study the combined effects of extreme winds, storm surge, waves and currents that make major storms so destructive.
Quantum computing
Nuñez, Puleo and Associate Vice Provost for Strategic Initiatives Anthony Rionda also visited the headquarters of SDT Inc., a full-stack quantum technology and system integration company. FIU connected with the company through IonQ, the world's leading full-stack quantum platform and foundry which earlier this year signed an agreement with FIU to install the company’s new Superion 256 quantum computer on campus. FIU will become the first university in Florida to acquire a full stack, trapped-ion quantum computer, bringing to the state an industry-leading research tool designed to take on problems that exceed classical computing limits.
Leaders at SDT, which is IonQ's strategic partner in South Korea, and FIU leaders discussed potential future collaborations on leading edge quantum research, including joint academic and research initiatives in quantum computing. They also discussed practical uses of advanced computing and sensing technologies for more resilient infrastructure and ways to advance strategic partnerships, cross-border talent exchange and long-term, industry-university alliances.
In a LinkedIn post from the company, SDT said, “We look forward to working with FIU and IonQ to turn quantum breakthroughs into real-world impact and to build the next generation of quantum talent on both sides of the Pacific.”
Tourism excellence
FIU hosted a Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management alumni and friends reception to honor and celebrate the vibrant alumni and partner community in South Korea. Alumni from the Chaplin School have built impressive careers, academic careers and private enterprises in that country.
Panthers are currently CEOs and presidents of hospitality-related companies and travel agencies; professors of hospitality at South Korean universities; and managers and directors at a variety of companies in the industry ranging from a wine import and distribution company to luxury hospitality and real estate developments.
“Our hospitality alumni are leading the industry in the United States, South Korea and throughout the world,” said Michael Cheng, dean of FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. “We were honored to host a special reception together with our partner, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, for our Panthers in South Korea and to celebrate their accomplishments. It was wonderful to meet with them, listen to their stories and witness the impact of an FIU education in their lives and careers.”
Alumnus Alex Pak '99, the CEO of Hotel Consulting Lab, who attended the event, said, "Reconnecting with the FIU Korea alumni network always brings back the warmth and energy of our campus days. Seeing so many fellow Panthers and industry leaders come together at [the event] filled me with immense pride. Gatherings like this are vital for strengthening our bonds and fostering meaningful industry connections, and I am already looking forward to the next one."