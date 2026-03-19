FIU leads Florida’s cybersecurity readiness one executive at a time

Florida has long been recognized as a national leader in hurricane preparedness and disaster response. Today, the state is harnessing that same spirit of innovation and readiness to address a different, and increasingly dangerous, threat: cyberattacks.

Experts warn that cyberattacks are no longer a question of if, but when they will occur. This means that Floridians need to better understand and address the cybersecurity issues that will inevitably affect their workplaces and home lives.

To help increase the state’s cyber resiliency, FIU’s Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy offers a groundbreaking, state-funded cybersecurity training program designed specifically for elected officials, senior government leaders and municipal executives,

“This training really changed the way I think about cybersecurity risks,” said state senator Ana Maria Rodriguez '99, who represents the District 40. “The hands-on approach provided me with practical knowledge I could immediately apply to protect the community that I serve.”

Scams such as the fraudulent text campaigns sent to SunPass users make clear that cyber incidents are already disrupting the daily lives of Floridians and placing enormous legal, financial and operational risks on public-sector organizations.

Recognizing this reality, the State of Florida has allocated over $35 million in year one year and $30 million in year two to three public universities to deliver training statewide to ensure public-sector leaders are prepared.

FIU has emerged as a strong partner by offering robust, in-person executive instruction as well as an online option. Covered topics include third-party vendor management, risk management, security governance and policies, critical infrastructure cybersecurity leadership and more.

The training is completely voluntary and attracts leaders eager to learn. Each participant earns a certificate, but the real value lies in the confidence and preparedness they take back to their organizations.

Leadership-focused. Real-world ready.

What sets FIU apart is not just scale but design.

FIU intentionally developed a non-technical curriculum, built collaboratively with state and municipal leaders, to address the issues most relevant to executives during and after a cyberattack. Created in collaboration with senior state and local officials, CIOs, law enforcement leaders and policy experts, the FIU program helps leaders understand how a cyber incident can trigger cascading legal exposure, operational paralysis, reputational damage and service disruption, and teaches leaders about the steps they must take before, during and after an attack to protect their organizations and the citizens they serve.

“The best aspect of our program is that no IT or cybersecurity experience is required,” says former state senator Anitere Flores '97, who serves as the Gordon Institute's associate director of cybersecurity leadership and strategy. “We emphasize that every executive, manager and employee has a role to play in preventing cybercrime.”

Statewide reach, unprecedented momentum

Since launching in 2023, FIU has trained nearly 8,000 public-sector executives in all 67 counties, leading the state in both participation and geographic reach.

FIU has taught groups representing several public service agencies and departments, including the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Department of Health, the Florida House Representatives and the county court systems and housing authorities. And in January, FIU trained leaders from the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the first time an institution extend the state-funded cybersecurity instruction to tribal governance. A December 2025 training in Tallahassee for state representatives and senators further underscored the program’s growing visibility and influence.

Cyber resilience is continuity of government

Having a deep understanding of the importance of continuity during natural disasters, Florida’s leaders know that governments, agencies and organizations must be able to function during cyber crises. Citizens still need services. Courts must remain open. Utilities must function. Trust must be preserved.

FIU’s program reinforces this reality, framing cybersecurity as a core leadership responsibility, not a back-office IT issue.

“This program has been successful because it was designed with state leaders in mind, focused on real-world threats, decision-making and collaboration,” said Mike Asencio, director of cybersecurity at the Gordon Institute. “FIU’s goal is to help leaders understand cyber risk as a leadership and governance issue, not just a technical one, so that they can continue their organization’s s operations and recovery more efficiently.”

In an era defined by digital risk, FIU is not simply teaching cybersecurity; it is shaping the leaders responsible for protecting Florida’s future.