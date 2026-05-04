FIU Medicine celebrates 112 new doctors

Years of study, late nights and many cafecitos led to this moment: the walk across the stage.

The Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine M.D. Class of 2026 celebrated commencement with family, friends and mentors inside the Ocean Bank Convocation Center, officially earning the title of doctor of medicine.

Graduates sat shoulder to shoulder with classmates who shared the long hours, pressure and perseverance it took to reach this milestone. Surrounding them were proud loved ones who supported them along the way.

“Your support has carried them here,” said Dean Dr. Juan C. Cendan, addressing the audience. “Today belongs to you as well.”

See photos from the MD 2026 Commencement Ceremony

That emphasis of support—and the human connection behind it—was echoed by student speaker Hope Morales, vice president of the class. She reflected on lessons learned beyond textbooks and exams.

“One of the lessons that has been continuously emphasized throughout our medical education is just how crucial it is that we preserve the humanism that lies within medicine,” she said.

Addressing her classmates, Morales added, “I could go around one by one and list out a component of humanity that each of you has taught me and that we will leave with each other.”

As artificial intelligence continues to shape the future of health care, FIU President Jeanette Nuñez and Cendan emphasized its role as a tool—not a replacement—for physicians. While AI can strengthen medical care, it cannot replace trust, judgement or empathy. Cendan highlighted AI’s ability to reduce errors, process large volumes of data and support clinical decision-making, while stressing its limits.