FIU named a ‘Dream School’

We all know that FIU is a dream university.

FIU is home to incredible students, successful alumni and top-notch researchers and faculty. FIU ranks No.1 in social mobility, according to U.S. News & World Report, and Top 20 in economic ROI among public universities, according to Degree Choices in 2025. The university is ranked No. 1 in Florida according to the Wall Street Journal – a ranking FIU earned in both 2025 and 2026.

Combine all that with a vibrant student experience and a gorgeous campus dotted with green palm trees and bursts of sunshine, and you get a student’s paradise.

Panthers have known this for years. Now, the world knows it, too, thanks to Jeff Selingo, one of the most influential voices in higher education in the country.

In his latest book, Dream School: Finding the College That’s Right for You, Selingo — a New York Times bestselling author and a former editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education — shares insights from two years’ worth of research and a survey of nearly 3,000 parents.

Jeff Selingo visited campus on Feb. 19. Here he is pictured during a conversation with FIU leaders, admissions team members, communicators and community members.

In his book, Selingo outlines a method for students and parents to break away from choosing college based solely on prestige. He proposes a way to choose college based on metrics like student engagement, opportunities for students to find mentorship on campus, ROI and other factors that introduce a common-sense sort of wisdom that looks at the things that matter most.

In the appendix of his book, Selingo compiled a list of his 75 Dream Schools. FIU is on that list.

“With The Wall Street Journal ranking Florida International’s student experience third in the nation and first among public universities, this school demonstrates how a large research institution can deliver personalized education at scale,” he says in the book, which was published in 2025.

He goes on to say that the “standout factor” of the university is that “Florida International delivers an exceptional return on investment. Graduates earn $58,000 annually after ten years—2.3 times as much as the net four-year in-state educational cost of $24,928.”

Visiting a dream school

Selingo came to FIU on Feb. 19 for a visit to one of his Dream Schools. He toured campus and met with university leaders, faculty, staff and students. He also participated in a fireside chat with President Jeanette M. Nuñez as part of the inaugural Horizon Summit, which was hosted by Nuñez. The two-day summit brought together higher education leaders for a strategic dialogue alongside CEOs, entrepreneurs, congressional leadership, senior federal officials and policy leaders.

So, what was it like for Selingo to come to this Dream School and see the magic in person?

“It’s been great,” Selingo said. “I started out as a reporter for The Chronicle, and I covered the Florida State University System in the ‘90s. I’ve been amazed to see the growth of FIU and how it has matured. It’s really incredible. One of the things that FIU is known for is the student experience, and I saw it here today.”

Selingo also led a presentation with FIU admissions team members, university communicators and education leaders, including college counselors, in which he discussed his book’s findings, the criteria he used to name the 75 Dream Schools listed in his book’s appendix and much more.

Two special guests, who were also visiting FIU and participating in the Horizon Summit, stopped by to join in a conversation with Selingo: Under Secretary of Education Nicholas Kent and State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues.

The leaders discussed trends in higher education such as the ROI of a college degree, the impact of AI on university education and more.