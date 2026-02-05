FIU recognized again as a national community engaged leader by the Carnegie Foundation

Community engagement is at the heart of FIU’s mission.

Panthers are making a difference in the world every day, whether through outreach programs that inspire local children to embrace education, nationally acclaimed research that directly addresses community concerns or experiential learning opportunities that allow FIU students to work closely with industry partners, non-profits and other organizations that serve the community.

In recognition of the university’s commitment to leading impact, FIU received the 2026 Carnegie Community Engagement Classification in late January — the third time the university receives the designation since 2010. The designation is awarded by the American Council on Education (ACE) and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The recognition is one of the premier honors awarded in the country to a select group of institutions with a proven record of community engagement, strategic partnerships and public service.

Most recently, the university confirmed that FIU is one of only two institutions in the country to hold four prestigious designations from ACE and the Carnegie Foundation: R1 Very High Research Activity and Doctoral Production designation; Opportunity Colleges and Universities designation, which takes into account student success metrics and alumni salaries; and elective classifications in both community engagement and leadership for public purpose.

“FIU is proud to be recognized as a community engaged university, and we are honored to be among one of only two institutions that have successfully earned these four recognitions for our commitment to research excellence, student success and impact,” said President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “At FIU, we never compromise on excellence. If asked to choose between outstanding research and student success, we choose both. If asked to choose between scholarship and service, we choose both. FIU is a leader in higher education, and these designations confirm our excellence.”