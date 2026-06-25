FIU named Florida’s #1 top-performing public university for fourth consecutive year

The Florida Board of Governors has again ranked Florida International University the #1 top-performing institution among the state’s 12 public universities under Florida’s performance-based metrics model. FIU has earned this designation four years in a row.



FIU earned 97 out of 100 points in the formula that evaluates institutions in areas, such as graduation and retention rates, degrees awarded in state-designated areas of strategic emphasis and employment rates and median wages.



“FIU has held the #1 spot in performance metrics across the state university system for 4 consecutive years, and we’re extremely proud of this recognition,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “This is a testament that FIU delivers results when it comes to academic excellence and student success. Without a doubt, FIU is the place where students will receive a high-quality education that will allow them to lead and succeed.”



Alan Levine, Chair of the Florida Board of Governors congratulated FIU during Thursday’s meeting.



“FIU, four years in a row, being number one, and five out of the last six years being number one,” said Alan Levine, Chair of the Florida Board of Governors. “You are a huge university and do enormously good work with your students in research, and it’s important that we highlight what we have down there in Miami because it is a phenomenal asset to the State of Florida, and it’s extremely well led by a wonderful president. Congratulations.”



“Sustaining this level of performance year after year requires a shared commitment from our faculty, staff and students to continually raise expectations and deliver results,” said Elizabeth M. Béjar, Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our approach has been to build proactive systems to support students, which lead to stronger outcomes.”



The designation builds on FIU’s 2024 recognition as a Preeminent State Research University by the Florida Board of Governors, an elite status awarded for excellence in research productivity and student success.



FIU’s recognition comes amid national rankings achievements, including No. 46 among U.S. public universities, according to U.S. News and World Report; No.1 in Florida, according to The Wall Street Journal and among the top 10 universities in the country by Washington Monthly.