FIU parenting program earns top honor for community impact in Miami-Dade

Parenting is one of the hardest jobs there is. And for many families in Miami-Dade County, doing it without support isn't a choice. It's the reality. Therapists have long wait lists. Professional help is expensive. And the everyday challenges of raising children don't pause while families try to figure out where to turn.

That's the gap The Children's Trust Parent Club at FIU was built to fill. And this year, the community took notice.

The program, an FIU-led initiative offering free parenting workshops across Miami-Dade County, was named Program of the Year at The Children's Trust Champions for Children Awards, one of the highest honors in the county for organizations serving children and families. Nearly 1,000 community leaders and providers attended the ceremony at Jungle Island, where the FIU parenting program was recognized for its growing reach and real-world impact.

The Children's Trust CEO, Jim Haj and the The Children's Trust 2026 Champions for Children Awards Honorees

Since launching in 2019, the program has reached nearly 30,000 families through more than 3,600 workshops across Miami-Dade County.

"This recognition belongs to our team, to the families we serve, the dedicated community partners, and our Parent Club collaborative," said Katie Hart, director of the Center for Children and Families and director of The Children’s Trust Parent Club at FIU. "Every workshop is a chance to give parents something they can actually use, tools grounded in science that work in real life, at home, the very next day. Seeing families walk out with that confidence is what drives this work."

Mr. J Jams, Millie Suarez, Dan Bagner, Carina Alvarez, Ericka Ruiz, Katie Hart, Gabriel Suarez, Barbara Jimenez, Victoria Quintanilla (Credit: Brenda Ortiz / CCF)

Funded by The Children's Trust, Parent Club offers free workshops for parents and caregivers of children ages 0 to 16, covering topics from toddlers and tantrums to understanding ADHD, promoting early literacy practices, raising resilient children, navigating technology, the teen years, and more. All workshops are available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole with morning, afternoon, evening, and weekend sessions to fit around busy schedules. On-site child care, snacks and giveaways are provided at in-person events to make participation as easy as possible.

Rather than asking families to come to a clinic or a university, Parent Club goes to them. Workshops are held at schools, libraries and community partner sites across the county. Organizations can also request a private, free workshop tailored to their families and community needs.

"We work closely with the Miami-Dade Public Libraries, Miami-Dade County Public Schools and community organizations throughout the county to bring these workshops directly into neighborhoods," Hart said. "The goal has always been to meet families where they are."

That community-first approach extends to who leads the workshops. The program's facilitators come from a wide range of backgrounds, including mental health counseling, clinical and school psychology, education, special education and social work, bringing diverse expertise and perspectives to every session. The program has also built partnerships with local popular music educators including Mr. J Jams, Little Beats and MusiKality, who bring energy and community connection to workshops and larger events, helping the program reach families in ways that feel welcoming and familiar.

Families celebrate 305 Day at Westchester Regional Library during a READy, Set, Go: Music and Movement workshop hosted by The Children’s Trust Parent Club at FIU and music educator partners MusiKality, Mr. J Jams and Little Beats. (Credit: Brenda Ortiz/CCF)

For many participants, the sense of community they find in the workshops matters just as much as the strategies they take home.

"These workshops gave me real strategies I could use right away, but also reminded me that I'm not alone," said one Parent Club participant. "That support means everything."

The Children's Trust Champions for Children Awards celebrate individuals and organizations making a meaningful difference for children and families in Miami-Dade. Being named Program of the Year places Parent Club among the county's most impactful family support initiatives, a reflection, Hart says, of what becomes possible when research, community partnerships and a commitment to access all come together.

Clockwise from left: Brenda Ortiz, Walter Van Hamme, Katie Hart, Millie Suarez, Gabriel Suarez, Barbara Jimenez, Victoria Quintanilla, Carina Alvarez, musice educator and enterainer Mr. J Jams, Ericka Ruiz

"There is no training or certification process you go through before becoming a parent," Hart said. "We are all figuring it out as we go. What Parent Club offers is a village, a place where parents can learn, connect and feel supported. No family should have to navigate this alone."

Information about free online and in-person workshops is availble at the Center for Children and Families website.