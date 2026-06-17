FIU professor selected as a lead scientist aboard cutting-edge ocean research vessel

Florida International University research assistant professor Mark Bond has been selected as a lead scientist for the maiden voyage of REV, one of the world's most advanced research vessels dedicated to ocean science and conservation. Bond will supervise research for the Heart of the Caribbean expedition, which will gather critical scientific data needed to support the creation of the Atlantic Ocean's first multinational marine protected area, spanning waters connected to Haiti, Jamaica and throughout the region.



The expedition is one of 10 partner-led missions chosen by parent organization REV Ocean for the vessel's inaugural Maiden Voyage Science Program, which will take place from May 2027 through September 2028. FIU's Institute of Environment serves as a key scientific partner in the initiative, with Bond leading a team of scientists from the Caribbean Biological Corridor, Wildlife Conservation Society and Bimini Biological Field Station to advance research and conservation planning in one of the least-explored regions of the Caribbean.



"The Heart of the Caribbean Expedition brings together scientists, conservation practitioners, technical specialists and government representatives from across the Caribbean region and beyond,” Bond said. “We cannot protect what we do not understand, and this expedition represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to explore and better understand one of the Caribbean's critically important marine ecosystems.”



Scheduled for May and June 2028, the Heart of the Caribbean expedition will investigate deep-sea ecosystems, biodiversity, oceanographic processes and ecological connectivity across the region. Scientists will use REV's advanced capabilities to explore seamounts and deep-ocean habitats at depths of up to 5,700 meters, many of which have never been systematically surveyed.



Researchers will focus on sharks and rays, marine mammals, sea turtles, seabirds and deep-sea communities while collecting environmental DNA, oceanographic and habitat mapping data. The findings will help identify ecologically significant areas and inform future marine spatial planning and conservation efforts throughout the Caribbean.



The Heart of the Caribbean mission also aligns with global efforts to protect 30 percent of the world's oceans by 2030. Beyond its scientific objectives, the expedition will provide training and technology-transfer opportunities for Caribbean researchers and resource managers.



REV Ocean announced the Maiden Voyage Science Program during the 2026 Our Ocean Conference in Kenya this week. The vessel's inaugural research season will span the South Atlantic, Caribbean, Sargasso Sea and Eastern Tropical Pacific, supporting marine science, conservation and policy development through partnerships with leading institutions around the world.



"FIU is committed to developing the science that helps build a more resilient future,” said Mike Heithaus, FIU vice provost of environmental resilience. "The challenges facing our oceans don't stop at national boundaries, and neither can the solutions. FIU is proud to help lead international efforts that advance ocean conservation, strengthen regional resilience and ensure future generations benefit from healthy, thriving marine ecosystems."



At 195 meters (approximately 640 feet), REV is equipped with nine laboratories, advanced oceanographic instruments and deep-sea vehicles capable of reaching depths of up to 6,000 meters. Its onboard submersible and remotely operated vehicle are outfitted with 4K cameras, sensors and sampling equipment for studying marine life and seafloor ecosystems. High-speed satellite connectivity enables live communication and streaming from the ship, including from deep beneath the ocean's surface, allowing scientists to explore and sample some of the most remote parts of the ocean.



All 10 missions in the maiden voyage will advance ocean science and support marine protection and policy work, while completing the final stage of operational validation before REV transitions to a longer-term open-access research model. All data from the science program will be shared through the Ocean Data Platform and other relevant platforms, to ensure findings remain accessible to partners, policymakers and researchers after each mission ends.