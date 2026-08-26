Professor’s team brings home gold at prestigious Chelsea Flower Show

Professor Hong Liu channeled her expertise in plant ecology into an award-winning exhibit that won a gold medal at the famed Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show in London.

She was invited by John Parke Wright IV and Lawrence Zettler, chairmen for Orchid Conservation Chelsea to join their effort to create an orchid conservation exhibit at the flower show this year. As the lead consultant curating which orchid species to feature, Liu recommended the selection of traditional, medicinal orchids commonly used in the region, which highlighted the urgent need for conservation of biodiversity via sustainable use. The 56-member team from 32 institutions and private companies collaborated on the exhibit’s planning, design, installation, and visitor engagement at the “Orchid Genius Bar.”

“I’m honored that the Orchid Conservation Chelsea thought about me when they thought of featuring orchids from Asia,” says Liu. “I felt very good that I could confidently offer suggestions on what species to exhibit and what conservation stories to tell. It is very satisfying to see that all those hours of meetings and coordinating between the UK, the U.S. and the nurseries led to an award-winning outcome.”

In addition to the main gold-medal display, a second exhibit showcasing traditional Cymbidium orchids in an ancient scholar’s study room earned a Silver-Gilt Medal. But, that’s not all. The team also took home the most prestige award for individual plants, the RHS’s Award of Merit for one of the rare, traditional Cymbidium orchid varieties on display, as well as a Cultural Certificate for exceptional plant cultivation quality. One of the award-winning legacy varieties of Cymbidium plants was gifted to the King of England, King Charles III.