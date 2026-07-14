FIU ranks among Top 5 in the U.S. for impact, earns five No. 1 national rankings

Florida International University has been recognized as one of the nation's leading institutions for creating real-world impact, earning a Top 5 overall spot in the U.S. in the 2026 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.

More than 1,600 institutions from 116 countries participated in this year's rankings. Among individual categories, FIU ranked No. 1 in the United States in five:



Life Below Water

Life on Land (tie)

Clean Water and Sanitation

No Poverty

Quality Education

The university also ranked No. 3 nationally for Sustainable Cities and Communities.

"At FIU, we believe universities have a responsibility to help solve society's greatest challenges," said FIU President Jeanette Nuñez. "Our research, education and partnerships are driving innovation that improves lives, strengthens communities and fuels economic opportunity."

Some of the work that contributed to FIU’s ranking includes preservation of ocean health, protecting and restoring populations of endangered species, and delivering clean water and sanitation to remote communities. FIU scientists in the

lead the multi-institution NSF-supported Florida Coastal Everglades Long-Term Ecological Research program, a globally engaged marine science program, and the UNESCO chair on Sustainable Water Security. FIU research teams are also focused on tropical botany, sustainable fisheries, restoration of forests and more. In a unique collaboration between the institute and

, FIU also is home to a research and outreach initiative to disrupt illegal wildlife trafficking of endangered plants and animals.

Other research and degree programs throughout the university, including in global sustainable tourism and the protection and preservation of cultural heritage are also part of comprehensive efforts at the university to address sustainability in all areas.

"These rankings reflect FIU's commitment to turning knowledge into action," said Mike Heithaus, vice provost for Environmental Resilience. "Meaningful impact happens when universities work alongside communities, governments, nonprofits and industry to solve society's biggest challenges. Our faculty, students and staff are working together to develop solutions that improve lives and create a more sustainable future here in South Florida and around the world."

The rankings evaluate universities on how well they advance the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals through research, public engagement and campus operations.