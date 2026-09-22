FIU ranks among top 50 public universities in U.S. News & World Report for third year; ranks No. 1 for economic and social mobility 

Florida International University was once again named a top public university in U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 rankings released today, ranking No. 46 among public universities and No. 100 overall.

This year’s ranking marks the third consecutive year FIU has ranked among the top 50 public universities in the nation. The university leads the nation in economic and social mobility, ranking No. 1 .

FIU Business’ international business program is the university's top-ranked offering, placing No. 2 among all universities. Among public universities, FIU’s psychology program in the College of Arts, Sciences & Education rose 31 spots, while its computer science program in the College of Engineering & Computing climbed 16 spots from last year. Both rank among the top 100 public programs in the nation in their respective fields.



FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez said the results reflect the university’s commitment to excellence.



“FIU is continuing its momentum toward our goal of becoming a top 30 public university in U.S. News by 2030,” Nuñez said. “These rankings reflect the strength of our academic programs, research and commitment to student success, while recognizing the opportunities we create for our students and alumni to achieve upward economic mobility.”



The U.S. News rankings are among the most widely followed measures of higher education performance in the nation. For many students and families, the rankings provide a benchmark for comparing universities and making informed decisions about where to pursue a degree.



These rankings come on the heels of a series of accolades, including three top-30 public rankings:

The university has steadily advanced in national rankings in recent years, supported by rising graduation and retention rates, among other student success, as well as continued growth in research activity.



“Strong performance across these rankings reflects the quality of our research, academic programs and commitment to student success,” said FIU Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar. “We’re encouraged to see individual programs gain momentum while maintaining our No. 1 position for economic and social mobility, underscoring the breadth and impact of our work.”