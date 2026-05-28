FIU research on display during Infrastructure Week

FIU again contributed to Infrastructure Week in Washington D.C., a nationwide event designed to draw public and political attention to the critical state of the nation's roads, bridges, transit systems and public works. Its primary point is to mobilize policymakers, industry leaders and local communities to push for long-term investment, build support for upcoming projects and address funding needs.

FIU conducts fundamental research for the next generation of infrastructure technology to develop more resilient public systems that support economic growth and improve sustainability and public safety. Engineering faculty joined peers and policymakers from around the nation to share ideas and innovations.

Dean of the College of Engineering & Computing Jack Puleo was in town to promote several projects, including shining a spotlight on surface-level infrastructure and resilience research that focuses on coastal adaptation, structural reinforcement and extreme-weather mitigation.

Another that received attention: FIU’s pioneering work in 3D-printed Ultra-High Performance Concrete. The university’s engineering teams focus on developing non-proprietary, cost-effective UHPC mixtures and robotic spray technologies to build and rapidly repair climate-resilient civilian and military infrastructure.

“I’m proud that FIU is working in the bridge area and developing technologies that address many challenges we have across the nation in bridge engineering,” said Atorod Azizinamini, a professor of civil engineering and director of a U.S. Department of Transportation-funded research center at FIU.

Mayor of Miami Eileen Higgins, in the nation’s capital for the week’s event, appreciated learning more about work taking place at Miami's public research university, much of which will have a positive impact on South Florida and beyond. “It’s always great to be here with the team from FIU engineering,” she said. “They do amazing research, not just on mobility, but also on resilience.”

Noteworthy in recent weeks was the test of a manufactured home at FIU's Engineering Center, which pitted the building against the university’s renowned Wall of Wind, which generates hurricane stormwinds. The experimental facility seeks to improve construction standards and otherwise help improve the resilience of the built environment.