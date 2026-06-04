Researchers find trees can shield homes from storms

FIU researchers found that some of the most common trees in Florida can significantly shield homes from extreme wind, decreasing suction forces applied to critical regions of the roof by as much as 50%. The findings were recently published in the Journal of Wind Engineering and Industrial Aerodynamics.

The urbanized part of Miami-Dade County is home to an estimated 36 million trees, and city planners want even more in the years to come. About 20% of Miami-Dade County is covered by the branches and leaves of trees, known collectively as the urban tree canopy. For homeowners, the canopy can provide shade and protection, but during hurricanes trees can also become hazards.

So, what exactly are all these trees doing during storms? Which trees are more likely to become hazards, and which help shield homes from wind?

To answer these questions, Amal Elawady, an associate professor in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, Haitham Ibrahim, a postdoctoral associate, and Fouad Elazaka, a Ph.D. candidate, gathered data on more than 40,000 trees across Florida. They then tested how a set of the most common trees in Florida interact with extreme wind and nearby homes at FIU’s Wall of Wind, a world-leading facility capable of simulating a Category 5 hurricane and conducting full-scale testing.