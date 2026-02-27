FIU researchers pioneer the science needed to fight illegal wildlife trafficking

Frontlines of Wildlife Conservation

The hatchling and eggs represent a tiny fraction of the vulnerable wildlife exploited in illicit trade, both as live animals and as products. The illegal trade itself is staggering, said to be the fourth largest transnational crime globally. Against this multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise, FIU researchers are pioneering a counterforce that could help dismantle it.

Working across interdisciplinary teams in FIU’s Tropical Conservation Institute, Global Forensic and Justice Center, Institute of Environment and the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, researchers are providing impactful, scalable solutions that include rapid species identification at international ports and tools for local communities to better protect wildlife in native habitats.

For the hatchling and eggs, officers called Paul Reillo, FIU research professor and director of the Tropical Conservation Institute. They were transported to the institute’s program partner, the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation (RSCF), a non-profit founded by Reillo. In total, 24 chicks hatched and survived. Without feathers yet, Reillo couldn’t pinpoint the species, but based on the size of the eggs and his experience with rare birds, he knew they were parrots. “In high demand as pets with high price tags on their heads, parrots have become innocent victims of human greed,” Reillo said.

The survival of the 24 chicks depended on round-the-clock care, the kind only someone like Reillo can provide. For more than 30 years, he and his team have successfully bred endangered parrots and other wildlife to support their recovery in the wild.

FIU marine evolutionary biologist Heather Bracken-Grissom assisted in identification, coordinating with a third-party lab to conduct DNA testing, which confirmed the birds are parrots — three red-lored Amazons and 21 endangered yellow-naped Amazons.

The latter are threatened with extinction and prohibited from international trade. Their beauty, temperament and mimicking make them among the most illegally trafficked parrots, with more than 90 percent of wild nests poached for the illegal pet trade. Presented with the evidence, the smuggler pled guilty to wildlife trafficking, marking one of the largest parrot-smuggling busts in recent years.

Most poached parrots never get such justice because most animals in the illegal pet trade are sold in the countries where they are poached. The risk of international smuggling is typically reserved for rare species like the yellow-naped Amazon, according to Stephen F. Pires, associate chair of criminology and criminal justice. While charisma and beauty are big sellers, the pioneer in wildlife crime science says opportunity is the biggest factor in determining what gets poached.

“It’s often the easiest to get to,” Pires said. “The monk parakeet is highly trafficked in Bolivia. It’s pretty average with regard to beauty. But it’s the only species of parakeet that nests communally, so if you find one, you’ve just found hundreds. It’s an easy target.”

Stopping wildlife crimes at distribution points is critical, but Pires says the most important interventions are in natural habitats before poaching occurs.