FIU researchers take center stage on The Academic Minute

FIU experts exploring important topics and issues are sharing their work with a national audience during FIU Week on The Academic Minute, Sept. 21-25, a radio show and podcast. The three-minute program features researchers from colleges and universities around the world. FIU’s featured researchers are examining topics such as health, cancer, AI and brain science.

Monday

Dr. Roberto Lucchini, professor in the Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work, explores the lasting health effects of 9/11 on World Trade Center responders. His research examines how toxic exposures and chronic PTSD may affect brain aging and cognitive health. Nearly 25 years later, his work highlights why long-term monitoring of responders must look beyond physical and mental health to the aging brain.

Read more about this in The Conversation.

Tuesday

Charles J. Dimitroff, professor in the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, explores a new way to help CAR-T cells fight cancer longer. His research uses glycoengineering to change the sugar coating of these cancer-fighting immune cells, creating a protective “shield” against the harsh tumor environment. This offers a potential new approach to treating blood cancers and beyond.

Read more about this in The Conversation.

Wednesday

Joel Carnevale, assistant professor in the College of Business, examines how using artificial intelligence can change the way people perceive creative professionals. His research reveals how perceptions of authenticity could shape the future of creative work as AI becomes more prevalent in society.

Read more about this in The Conversation.

Thursday

Rajiv Chowdhury, professor in the Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work, examines drinking water as a surprising potential source of sodium in our diets. His research found that higher-salinity drinking water was associated with higher blood pressure and an increased risk of hypertension. The findings highlight a growing public health concern for coastal communities facing saltwater intrusion.

Read more about this in The Conversation.

Friday

Matthew Sutherland, associate professor in the Center for Children and Families within the College of Arts, Sciences & Education, explores how sleep disorders may be linked to changes in brain structure. His analysis found structural changes in the brain across multiple sleep disorders, including in areas involved in attention and processing information. His research provides new insight into how ongoing sleep problems may affect thinking, behavior and overall brain health.

Produced by WAMC Northeast Public Radio, The Academic Minute is hosted by Lynn Pasquerella, President of the American Association of Colleges and Universities. The program airs on 70 stations around the United States and Canada. Segments are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.