FIU students shine at national FBLA conference

Roberto Luna-Garcia, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in information technology, won first place in Foundation of Computer Science, earning a national championship in a category with about 300 participants. Business students Melanie Garcia, Daniella Padron and Helen Peña placed third in Marketing, Sales and Communication Case Competition, competing against 100 teams. Antoni Salanski, FIU FBLA’s 2026-2027 president, placed sixth in Emerging Business Issues.

“These are remarkable results, especially considering this is only our first year back since 2022,” Salanski said. “The future looks very bright.”

Luna-Garcia competed in both the Foundations of Computer Science objective test and the Foundations of Computer Science Case Competition, studying extensively for the objective test. The case competition, he says, pushed him in a different way.

Working with two other FIU FBLA members, Luna-Garcia helped develop and present a solution before judges.

“This was a good way to socialize and to flex our academic and creative muscles,” he said. “It helped develop our teamwork and collaboration skills. It also helped our presentation skills and our ability to think on the fly.”