FIU students shine at national FBLA conference

FIU students returned from the 2026 Future Business Leaders of America Collegiate National Leadership Conference with national awards. It’s the kind of experience that builds confidence long after the competition ends.
FIU Business supported the students’ participation in the Las Vegas conference, helping make it possible for members of FIU’s FBLA chapter to compete on a national stage. The conference brought together student competitors from across the country for business, technology, marketing and leadership events.
The chapter delivered a standout performance in its first year competing nationally since 2022.
Roberto Luna-Garcia, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in information technology, won first place in Foundation of Computer Science, earning a national championship in a category with about 300 participants. Business students Melanie Garcia, Daniella Padron and Helen Peña placed third in Marketing, Sales and Communication Case Competition, competing against 100 teams. Antoni Salanski, FIU FBLA’s 2026-2027 president, placed sixth in Emerging Business Issues.
“These are remarkable results, especially considering this is only our first year back since 2022,” Salanski said. “The future looks very bright.”
Luna-Garcia competed in both the Foundations of Computer Science objective test and the Foundations of Computer Science Case Competition, studying extensively for the objective test. The case competition, he says, pushed him in a different way.
Working with two other FIU FBLA members, Luna-Garcia helped develop and present a solution before judges.
“This was a good way to socialize and to flex our academic and creative muscles,” he said. “It helped develop our teamwork and collaboration skills. It also helped our presentation skills and our ability to think on the fly.”
Garcia, Padron and Peña faced a similar test in the Marketing, Sales and Communication Case Competition, where they had to analyze a business scenario and craft a strategic solution before presenting to the judges.
“FBLA taught me that confidence comes from preparation, and this organization allows me to showcase this,” Garcia said.
They credit Professor Rafael Soltero and Professor Cristina Arias as preparing them, noting the knowledge they gained in class directly applied to the competition.
Salanski’s experience added another layer: leadership. As incoming chapter president, he helped coordinate the trip while also preparing for his own event. In Emerging Business Issues, he presented on differences in business practices and conduct between the United States and BRICS countries, a bloc of major emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and several newer members.
“This year’s FBLA National Competition in Las Vegas was my first experience in an official leadership position with this organization,” Salanski said. “I had never anticipated the level of responsibility, patience and coordination it would take to prepare everyone for the trip, get there and back, as winners.”
Dawid Hunicz, who competed in the Technology and Computer Science Case Competition, said the experience helped him practice public speaking, professional presentations and staying calm under pressure.
Salanski said interest in FIU FBLA is already growing, with students and advisors from other local universities expressing interest in transferring to FIU. His goal is to build a stronger chapter that competes consistently at the state level and makes an impact nationally.