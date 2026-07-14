Sports management students take on FIFA

Students from FIU’s College of Arts, Sciences & Education got firsthand experiences in what it takes to host one of the world’s largest sporting events — the FIFA World Cup.
Working across guest experiences, brand executions, and competitive brand research, the students beat massive odds to get there. FIFA officials said total number of applicants for the 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico eclipsed previous World Cup events and totaled more than any other event in sporting history — 1.1 million applicants for only 65,000 available positions.
FIU student Thomas Arias Mechoulam’s FIFA journey began in August 2025 when he applied to be a volunteer. Following an in-person interview, he was selected for his top-choice role in Event Transport — a dream gig for the student who hopes to build a career in the soccer industry.
“It is imperative that our FIU students get that experiential learning,” said Nicholas Smith, associate teaching professor. “There are so many mega sport events that come to town, that allow FIU students to have an advantage over others.”
Mechoulam’s first shift was during the Brazil versus Scotland match on June 24. Since then, he has worked every game hosted in Miami.
“I get to see things that an attending fan does not have access to, which as a lifelong football fan, is a dream for me,” Mechoulam said.
Mechoulam directs fans, media, and VIP guests, handling any questions they have. His most memorable moment occurred 15 minutes before kickoff at the Colombia versus Portugal match when he crossed paths with popular YouTuber and live streamer IShowSpeed, who stopped to take photos with volunteers.
Alejandro Mella, sports management major with a minor in international relations, landed an internship with Octagon, the sports marketing agency managing The Home Depot’s FIFA fan activation events. He supported Home Depot’s Beckham’s Bucket sponsorship activation, ensuring smooth operations for thousands of fans each day.
“Being in the middle of a World Cup activation in my own city was surreal — watching a sponsorship deal I'd only read about in class come to life in front of fans from every corner of the world,” Mella said.
Operating in Miami brought challenges, like humidity and sudden rainstorms. Mella also had to navigate technical glitches that sometimes stalled the experience. Troubleshooting these real-time hurdles forced him to adapt quickly, revealing a stark contrast between neat classroom case studies and actual field execution. Bridging that gap, while learning how the agency-client relationships function on a global scale, became his most valuable takeaway.
“I learned I genuinely thrive in fast-paced, people facing environments,” Mella said “I didn't just tolerate the chaos of a live activation, I liked it.
“I interacted with fans and staff from all over the world, which sharpened how I communicate across cultures, a skill that matters in global sports marketing,” he said.
Jefferey Florvil also secured a role for Home Depot’s activation as a brand ambassador. Florvil engaged with fans during the events and conducted market research on competing brands.
“The coolest thing that happened during my internship was seeing fans from different nations interact with each other and swap jerseys,” Florvil said. “Meeting different individuals from countries like Norway, Scotland, Australia and seeing them interact with the vast Latin population we have in South Florida was amazing.”
Florvil worked 21 consecutive days. The lively match-day atmosphere and a supportive crew made the grind worth it, he said.
As a newcomer to LinkedIn, Florvil, who is studying sport and recreation management, set a goal to expand his professional network with connections including managers and vendors across multiple brands.
“Socially, I have always struggled, but I bonded quickly with my team and worked well with them,” he said.
Smith, who teaches many of the classes that prepared these students for their FIFA adventures, said 2026 has been a banner year in sports in Miami.
“My colleagues around the country fly or bus students to work these events,” he said “My sport management students have been very lucky this year to get to work these world class events.”
As the final whistles blow and crowds disperse, these students will return to their studies not only with enhanced resumes, but Smith also hopes with the confidence to launch careers in the global sports industry.