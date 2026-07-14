Sports management students take on FIFA

Students from FIU’s College of Arts, Sciences & Education got firsthand experiences in what it takes to host one of the world’s largest sporting events — the FIFA World Cup.

Working across guest experiences, brand executions, and competitive brand research, the students beat massive odds to get there. FIFA officials said total number of applicants for the 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico eclipsed previous World Cup events and totaled more than any other event in sporting history — 1.1 million applicants for only 65,000 available positions.

FIU student Thomas Arias Mechoulam’s FIFA journey began in August 2025 when he applied to be a volunteer. Following an in-person interview, he was selected for his top-choice role in Event Transport — a dream gig for the student who hopes to build a career in the soccer industry.

“It is imperative that our FIU students get that experiential learning,” said Nicholas Smith, associate teaching professor. “There are so many mega sport events that come to town, that allow FIU students to have an advantage over others.”

Mechoulam’s first shift was during the Brazil versus Scotland match on June 24. Since then, he has worked every game hosted in Miami.

“I get to see things that an attending fan does not have access to, which as a lifelong football fan, is a dream for me,” Mechoulam said.

Mechoulam directs fans, media, and VIP guests, handling any questions they have. His most memorable moment occurred 15 minutes before kickoff at the Colombia versus Portugal match when he crossed paths with popular YouTuber and live streamer IShowSpeed, who stopped to take photos with volunteers.