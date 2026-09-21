FIU tackles Alzheimer's from every angle

Dementia cases are increasing in lockstep with an accelerating proportion of adults over 65 years of age. Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common type of dementia and expected to affect nearly 14 million Americans by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fortunately, researchers and clinical experts worldwide have heard the call and responded. An intensive hunt is underway for effective evidenced-based interventions, accurate biomarkers and accessible tests, and more effective medical services for timely evaluation over the life course that can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s or delay dementia progression.

Scientists at FIU are among the vanguard of that work. They join colleagues across the globe in working toward answers to improve quality of life and support affected families.