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FIU tackles Alzheimer's from every angle

FIU tackles Alzheimer's from every angle

Medicine & Health Sciences

September 21, 2026 at 10:15am

Dementia cases are increasing in lockstep with an accelerating proportion of adults over 65 years of age. Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common type of dementia and expected to affect nearly 14 million Americans by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Fortunately, researchers and clinical experts worldwide have heard the call and responded. An intensive hunt is underway for effective evidenced-based interventions, accurate biomarkers and accessible tests, and more effective medical services for timely evaluation over the life course that can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s or delay dementia progression.

Scientists at FIU are among the vanguard of that work. They join colleagues across the globe in working toward answers to improve quality of life and support affected families.

Daniel researcher on TSPO

The race toward early detection

A discovery out of the laboratory of Dean Tomás R. Guilarte reveals a promising new target to thwart the debilitating neurological disease in its tracks.

artistic photo of plaque in the brain related to dementia

A scholar’s guarded optimism

William Vega, distinguished professor and senior scholar for community health at FIU, considers the multi-layered complexities around diagnosis and treatment and takes hope in the work of his fellow scientists.

Professor Kyung Bo Kim in his lab

A promising new drug candidate

Chronic neuroinflammation is suspected to play an underlying role in the progression of Alzheimer’s. Researcher Kyung Bo Kim has found a way to fight it and possibly ward off cognitive impairment.

healthy habits collage

Daily habits to combat dementia

The link between sleep, the state of our gut and increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease may seem surprising, explain researchers Shanna L. Burke and Sabrina Sales Martinez, who offer everyday strategies to optimize health.

brain ultrasound image generated by AI

Ultrasound as possible treatment

Baptist Health Miami Neuroscience Institute and FIU’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine have partnered to study the effects of low-intensity focused ultrasound waves on the brain as a possible therapy for patients with Alzheimer's.