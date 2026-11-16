At Brownsville Middle School, FIU is helping struggling students improve their math grades and state test scores by training eighth graders to lead math games for younger classmates.

The Young People's Project, nicknamed “math with sneakers,” started at Brownsville in 2025 and has already earned the school a third-place finish at a national tournament. It is led by FIU’s Bob Moses Center for Math Literacy through Public Education. The initiative traces its roots to civil rights leader Bob Moses, who founded the Algebra Project to focus on teaching accelerated mathematics through peer engagement. The curriculum originally targeted students in the bottom quartile of their class — students who statistically were most vulnerable to dropping out. Because of Moses’ long-standing affiliation with FIU, the Algebra Project and the Young People’s Project have been implemented in schools and communities across South Florida. The Young People’s Project uses games led by young mentors to teach math to students who have historically struggled with the subject.

“How does the way we talk about math and struggle with math impact learning?” asked Maria Lovett, director of the center.

The question is at the heart of the Math Narrative Project at Brownsville Middle. The program gets families and communities out to watch kids compete in math games in the same way they would come out for a basketball or football game. Played nationwide, high school and college mentors coach middle and elementary school students in a fast-paced game called Flag Way.

“I get to see the students step up and lead math games for other students so they can also learn math too,” says Johana Velasquez, a senior studying mathematics education through the FIU Teach program. She started working with the students in April. “It's really cool to see students helping one another, and as an aspiring math teacher, I hope I can foster that same sense of collaboration in my own classroom one day.”

The eighth graders in the program were nominated by their principal and teachers to serve as leaders. They all started as a level one or level two performers on their math assessments, with many falling into the bottom quartile of students struggling on their state tests.

Through the project, 10 of these eighth graders were trained to teach and communicate math concepts to their peers. After school, they taught math concepts to sixth- and seventh-graders.

Participating students are showing improvements in their grades, FAST assessments, and end-of-year evaluations, according to Brownsville Middle Principal Derrick Moore.

“The grades, they speak to one thing, but the actual data and their FAST assessment scores — it speaks to something totally different,” Moore says. “But with these students, you're seeing that correlation. It's having a direct impact.”

Scoring a Level 3 to 5 on state math assessments opens doors for middle schoolers, including the opportunity to take Algebra 1 in eighth grade — a high school- level course that sets them up for advanced high school tracks and dual-enrollment classes, easing future college financial burdens.

The Math Narrative Project initiative is backed by funding from the Tides Foundation through the Gates Foundation, enabling FIU researchers to study its direct impact.

For Moore, the program is doing much more than teaching math equations.

“The parents see the impact. They love that their kids are here after school, engaging in something positive. They do see the development and maturity in the students,” he said, “Brownsville Middle School became a B school for the first time in the school’s history two years ago and is less than two points from becoming an A school. I know the work Maria is doing with our students most definitely contributes and will contribute to that success.”

Participating students traveled to the Massachussetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to compete against 300 other students from across the country earlier this year. Despite having no local rival teams to play against in Miami, the Brownsville team placed third out of eight schools. The students also showcased videos they made with interviews from the students sharing their attitudes about math.

Lovett’s next goal is to expand the network of FIU students trained as math literacy workers and mentors. She invites people and schools interested in participating in the program to contact her directly or visit the center’s website.