Dear FIU community,

FIU will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, November 19. All classes and university operations will be suspended at all FIU locations. Please note that the FIU Health Ambulatory Care Center site for Baptist Health and Nicklaus Children’s Ambulatory Surgery Center at MMC will remain open and operational.

The decision to close the university is being made out of an abundance of caution, as ongoing rainfall and localized flooding continue to impact roadways and travel conditions throughout the region. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains our highest priority.

We ask all members of the university community to take the necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. Please do not attempt to drive or walk through flooded roadways, and remain alert to changing weather conditions, downed power lines, and other potential hazards.

We also ask that professors and supervisors communicate with students, faculty, and staff as needed regarding any academic or work-related matters affected by the closure.

All decisions regarding university closures and operations are being made centrally. Any exceptions must be approved centrally and communicated through the appropriate central channels. Official updates will be shared through FIU Communications and the university's official news and social media channels. Units and departments should not issue separate closure announcements or communicate exceptions independently.

A decision regarding university operations for Friday, November 20, will be made tomorrow based on the latest weather conditions and forecasts.

FIU will continue to monitor conditions and communicate any decisions regarding the reopening of university locations and the resuming of normal operations. Please check your FIU email and official university communications for updates.

While the university is closed, please visit ShopFIU for information on available hours and services on campus during the closure.

Thank you for your patience, cooperation, and understanding. Please stay safe.