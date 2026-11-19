Dear FIU community,

FIU will reopen tomorrow, Friday, November 20, and resume classes and university operations at all locations.

The safety of our university community remains our highest priority. Although weather conditions continue to improve, we encourage all members of the university community to remain cautious as they travel, as some areas may still experience localized flooding or hazardous road conditions. Please take the necessary precautions, remain alert to changing weather conditions and downed power lines, and do not attempt to drive or walk through flooded roadways.

We ask that professors and supervisors continue to exercise flexibility and communicate with students, faculty, and staff who may be impacted by the weather or lingering travel conditions.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation.