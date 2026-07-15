FIU/Nicklaus Children's Hospital physician-scientist brings groundbreaking heart surgery to Florida

A highly specialized pediatric heart procedure available at only a handful of centers worldwide is now being performed in Florida, expanding treatment options for children born with some of the most complex heart defects.

Dr. David Kalfa, professor and researcher at FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine) and chief of cardiovascular surgery and co-director of the Nicklaus Children’s Heart Institute, recently led a surgical team that performed Florida’s first staged cardiac septation procedure on a 1-year-old patient.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defects, affecting nearly 40,000 infants each year. This innovative procedure is designed for children born with a single functioning ventricle, a condition in which only one of the heart’s two pumping chambers develops properly, making it difficult for the heart to efficiently pump blood through the body and lungs.

Rather than relying on a traditional one-time reconstruction, the staged approach gradually rebuilds the heart over time, allowing it to develop two-ventricle circulation as the child grows.

“The staged cardiac septation represents an important advancement in the treatment of children born with a single pumping chamber because it allows us to rebuild and adapt the heart in a more gradual and individualized way,” said Kalfa. “For children born with this complex congenital heart disorder, this approach can reduce the strain of traditional single-stage surgeries while creating new opportunities for improved heart function, recovery and long-term quality of life.”

The milestone reflects Kalfa’s leadership in pediatric heart surgery and his expertise in treating some of the most challenging cardiac conditions.