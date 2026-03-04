FIU partners with local communities to protect the Amazon River

TIWA

TIWA Elder “Boni” Bonifacio, a Murui leader, tells the story of TIWA from within a thatched maloca, the traditional meeting place of Indigenous peoples of the Amazon. Forced from ancestral territories by economic precarity and violence, many Indigenous families arrived in Leticia carrying little but their knowledge and cultural practices of life lived on the Amazon River. From that loss, TIWA was formed as a cabildo, or governing council, dedicated to defending and caring for traditional knowledge across Murui, Yucuna and Miraña peoples.

“The only thing we brought with us was our knowledge,” Boni said. “So, we organized with what we had.”

TIWA is a name formed from the three founding ethnic groups, with each word meaning “defender of cultural practices” in its respective language. Those practices take shape in initiatives such as Ijco, TIWA’s ecotourism project, which Luz Florez García, Murui, describes as a “nest,” where families share birding routes, lead craft workshops and have identified more than 165 bird species in recovering forest. “Birdsong keeps the universe alive,” said Jesús Negadeka, co-director of Ijco. Through efforts like these, TIWA carries out conservation of the lands and waters it manages while seeking state recognition of its rights to that territory.

Inside the maloca, community leaders display charts, graphs and maps that document birding routes and other key ecological data. These maps, which are based on FIU research that synthesizes Indigenous knowledge and environmental science, has enabled TIWA to develop more precise data about the wildlife and ecology of the lands they steward. By protecting and expanding this biocultural knowledge, TIWA, with the support of FIU, is creating a foundation that will sustain growing eco-tourism and allow future scientists to monitor conservation efforts and expand our knowledge of the Amazon River.

Curuinsi Huasi

“Together with Peruvian communities that support the turtle conservation program, we are carrying out a symbolic release of turtle hatchlings. It’s about sharing the responsibilities of stewardship with children.” — Nabil, leader of Curuinsi Huasi

The visit of the Amazon Riverscapes team concluded in Santa Sofia, a community nestled in a bend off the river, as neighboring, regional and international communities gathered to help Curuinsi Huasi inaugurate the Baweta Center for Interpretation. Curuinsi Huasi is an Indigenous organization formed to conserve the local turtle population after elders began noticing serious declines in the species they traditionally hunted. The museum documents Curuinsi Huasi’s conservation efforts through exhibits of art, history and culture.

FIU’s ongoing contributions to the initiative include consolidating information, creating maps and producing data that assist Curuinsi Huasi in tracking, monitoring and measuring the effectiveness of their conservation efforts. Results of the collaboration are promising.

During the 2025 season, 67 nesting turtle mothers were carefully protected along with 58 nests, ensuring that roughly 1,500 hatchlings reached Amazon waters. These efforts were powered by 80 dedicated volunteers from four communities in Colombia and Peru and supported by FIU scientists, turning local stewardship into a cross-border commitment.

Back at Baweta, hatchlings—coin-sized with pliable shells and frantic silver claws—were passed carefully into hands of visitors. Students from a Peruvian riverside school laughed and tried to slip turtles into their pockets only to be reminded by the elders that these lives belonged to the river.

Here, a story that spans the Amazon basin, of Indigenous knowledge, local stewardship and international science, comes into focus through ritual. One by one, the turtle hatchlings were named and released by organizers, children, tourists and FIU scientists, symbolically marking a shift from local stewardship to international conservation—sustaining biodiversity and livelihoods through community-led science and ecotourism.