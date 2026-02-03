FIU’s first affiliated off-campus housing facility to add 820 beds near Modesto A. Maidique campus

A new high-rise student housing facility planned just steps from Florida International University’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus will significantly expand living options for students seeking a campus-connected residential experience.



The 21-story building, planned for a site directly across from campus on 107 Avenue in Sweetwater, will offer 820 beds in apartment-style units designed specifically for students. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028, with students moving in for the Fall 2028 semester.



The facility will become FIU’s first affiliated off-campus student housing development, created through a long-term housing agreement that integrates the building into the university’s residential life ecosystem. While privately owned, developed and operated, the building will include an FIU residence director living on site, coordinating student programming, engagement activities, and support services—extending the campus residential experience beyond university-owned housing.



“FIU’s student success agenda requires housing solutions that are convenient, high quality, and closely aligned with the campus experience,” said FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “This project expands options for our students within minutes of the Modesto A. Maidique Campus, strengthens the residential experience through FIU supported programming, and reflects the kind of mission aligned collaboration that delivers real value for our students and our community.”



Demand for student housing near FIU continues to outpace supply. FIU currently has a new on-campus residence hall under construction, yet demand remains strong, with a continued waitlist for university-owned housing.



“Even as we add significant new housing on campus, the demand from students for a residential experience close to FIU remains exceptionally high,” said Andrew Naylor, senior director of housing and residential experience at FIU. “This affiliated facility allows us to respond to that demand thoughtfully—by expanding capacity while ensuring students still benefit from the programming, support, and sense of belonging that define FIU housing.”



Today, approximately 10,000 FIU students live on campus or within walking distance of the Modesto A. Maidique Campus, creating one of the most vibrant university-adjacent residential communities in South Florida. University leaders say expanding housing options near campus is critical to student success, supporting retention, engagement, and timely degree completion.



The project also reflects FIU’s continued upward trajectory as a leading public research university. As FIU expands its research enterprise, earns national recognition, and advances toward its goal of becoming a Top 30 public university by 2030, student interest and enrollment demand have grown in parallel. University leaders say that momentum—combined with FIU’s academic strength, research profile, and student success outcomes—is driving sustained demand for housing near campus, making strategic, campus-connected residential options a core part of FIU’s long-term planning.