Hemispheric Security Conference highlights regional realignment in the Americas

The 11th Annual Hemispheric Security Conference (HSC), hosted by FIU, was held May 5 through May 8 and gathered global leading voices to discuss the biggest challenges facing the Americas today, including Chinese influence in Latin America and the Caribbean, transnational organized crime, emerging technologies, political instability and the future of democracy in the region.

“Over several days, we brought together hundreds of practitioners, diplomats, military leaders, scholars and private sector partners from across the hemisphere and beyond to tackle some of the most pressing security challenges of our time,” said Dr. Brian Fonseca, vice provost for defense and national security research and director of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy at FIU. “HSC has become Miami’s premier security convening, akin to the Aspen Defense Forum or the Munich Security Conference, and its success reflects the professionalism, dedication and excellence of our team in making these critical conversations possible.”

The event opened with remarks from President Jeanette Nuñez and Tadea Foundation President Mario Montoto, followed by a dynamic panel featuring Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency and candidate for UN secretary general; John Mearshemier, distinguished service professor of political science at the University of Chicago; and Fonseca that addressed geopolitical competition in the 21st century. The discussion was moderated by Andrew Sollinger, CEO of Foreign Policy magazine.

Throughout the conference, speakers discussed how the United States is increasing its focus on Latin America and the Caribbean through security partnerships, investments in critical minerals and initiatives designed to counter China’s expanding economic and political influence in the hemisphere.

FIU students majoring in international affairs, public policy and similar topics had the unique opportunity to introduce HSC panelists and share their research with the audience. Students had chance to hear directly from global leaders and network with those making critical decisions.

Senior officials such as National Security Council Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Jensen and Acting Assistant Secretary of War Joseph Humire highlighted U.S. strategy prioritizing the Western Hemisphere as part of the country’s security posture. U.S. Ambassador to the OAS Leandro Rizzuto and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz examined how the United States-China rivalry has extended into major international institutions like the OAS and the UN.

Perspectives were also shared by leading U.S. diplomats such as United States Ambassador to Mexico Ronald “Ron” D. Johnson, United States ambassador to Panama Kevin Cabrera, United States Ambassador to Peru Bernie Navarro and Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince Henry T. Wooster

Discussions on Haiti explored the country’s worsening instability and the rise of organized crime, while sessions on Venezuela and Cuba examined democratic transitions, human rights and the role of the international community.

Defense and security cooperation remained a major theme throughout the event, with participation from senior officials from across the region. Guatemalan Minister of Defense General Henry David Sáenz Ramos discussed his country’s role in countering transnational criminal organizations and combating drug flow into the United States. Argentine Minister of Defense Lt. General Carlos Presti centered his remarks on reforms aimed at securing Argentina’s critical infrastructure.

By the conference’s conclusion, one message was clear: the Americas are entering a period of major geopolitical change. As competition between the United States and China intensifies, countries across Latin America are increasingly being forced to navigate complex decisions about security, trade, infrastructure,and political alliances.

More importantly, the Hemispheric Security Conference demonstrated the critical role FIU plays in bringing together world leaders, policymakers, academics, and private sector experts to openly discuss the challenges shaping the future of the Western Hemisphere.