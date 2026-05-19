Hemispheric Security Conference highlights regional realignment in the Americas
The 11th Annual Hemispheric Security Conference (HSC), hosted by FIU, was held May 5 through May 8 and gathered global leading voices to discuss the biggest challenges facing the Americas today, including Chinese influence in Latin America and the Caribbean, transnational organized crime, emerging technologies, political instability and the future of democracy in the region.
“Over several days, we brought together hundreds of practitioners, diplomats, military leaders, scholars and private sector partners from across the hemisphere and beyond to tackle some of the most pressing security challenges of our time,” said Dr. Brian Fonseca, vice provost for defense and national security research and director of the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy at FIU. “HSC has become Miami’s premier security convening, akin to the Aspen Defense Forum or the Munich Security Conference, and its success reflects the professionalism, dedication and excellence of our team in making these critical conversations possible.”
The event opened with remarks from President Jeanette Nuñez and Tadea Foundation President Mario Montoto, followed by a dynamic panel featuring Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency and candidate for UN secretary general; John Mearshemier, distinguished service professor of political science at the University of Chicago; and Fonseca that addressed geopolitical competition in the 21st century. The discussion was moderated by Andrew Sollinger, CEO of Foreign Policy magazine.
Throughout the conference, speakers discussed how the United States is increasing its focus on Latin America and the Caribbean through security partnerships, investments in critical minerals and initiatives designed to counter China’s expanding economic and political influence in the hemisphere.
FIU students majoring in international affairs, public policy and similar topics had the unique opportunity to introduce HSC panelists and share their research with the audience. Students had chance to hear directly from global leaders and network with those making critical decisions.
Senior officials such as National Security Council Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael Jensen and Acting Assistant Secretary of War Joseph Humire highlighted U.S. strategy prioritizing the Western Hemisphere as part of the country’s security posture. U.S. Ambassador to the OAS Leandro Rizzuto and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz examined how the United States-China rivalry has extended into major international institutions like the OAS and the UN.
Perspectives were also shared by leading U.S. diplomats such as United States Ambassador to Mexico Ronald “Ron” D. Johnson, United States ambassador to Panama Kevin Cabrera, United States Ambassador to Peru Bernie Navarro and Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince Henry T. Wooster
Discussions on Haiti explored the country’s worsening instability and the rise of organized crime, while sessions on Venezuela and Cuba examined democratic transitions, human rights and the role of the international community.
Defense and security cooperation remained a major theme throughout the event, with participation from senior officials from across the region. Guatemalan Minister of Defense General Henry David Sáenz Ramos discussed his country’s role in countering transnational criminal organizations and combating drug flow into the United States. Argentine Minister of Defense Lt. General Carlos Presti centered his remarks on reforms aimed at securing Argentina’s critical infrastructure.
By the conference’s conclusion, one message was clear: the Americas are entering a period of major geopolitical change. As competition between the United States and China intensifies, countries across Latin America are increasingly being forced to navigate complex decisions about security, trade, infrastructure,and political alliances.
More importantly, the Hemispheric Security Conference demonstrated the critical role FIU plays in bringing together world leaders, policymakers, academics, and private sector experts to openly discuss the challenges shaping the future of the Western Hemisphere.
HSC 2026 By the Numbers
- 80+ speakers
- 500+ attendees
- 2 memoranda of understanding signed
- Center for the Study of Democracy – A European public policy institute dedicated to the values of democracy and market economy.
- TAEDA Foundation - An Argentine-based think-tank focused on sustainable development, technological innovation and regional security in Latin America.
- 3 receptions
- 13 FIU students introducing moderators
- 5 pre-conference workshops on security issues
- 6 sitting U.S. ambassadors in attendance
- Leandro Rizzuto Jr., ambassador to the OAS
- Ronald D. Johnson, ambassador to Mexico
- Mike Waltz, ambassador to the United Nations
- Kevin Cabrera, ambassador to Panama
- Bernie Navarro, Ambassador to Peru
- Henry T. Wooster, chargé d’affaires, U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince
- 3 foreign ambassadors
- Tarlie Francis, ambassador to the United States, permanent representative to the OAS, Grenada
- Juan Carlos Pinzon, former ambassador to the U.S., former minister of defense, Colombia
- André François Giroux, Canadian Ambassador to Haiti
- Other dignitaries
- Laura Chincilla, former president, Costa Rica
- Michael Jensen, senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs
- Bethany Aquilina Brez, vice president, Office of Foreign Policy, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
- Rosa María Payá, founder, Cuba Decide
- James Story, former Ambassador to Venezuela
- Joseph Humire, assistant secretary of war for Homeland Defense and Americas Security Affairs
- Ana Glenda Tager Rosado, private secretariat of the presidency of Guatemala
- Alberto Mejia, general commander of military forces, Colombia (Retired)
- Maria Paula Romo, former minister of government, Ecuador
- Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath, foreign policy advisor, U.S. Southern Command
- Alejandra Susana Monteoliva, minister of national security, Argentina
- Carlos Presti, minister of defense, Argentina
- Henry David Sáenz Ramos, minister of defense, Guatemala
- Rafael Marrero, founder, Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute
- Rick De La Torre, CEO, Tower Strategy
- Steven Dudley, co-founder and co-director, InSight Crime
- Media
- Brian Winter, editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly, vice president of policy, Americas Society and Council of the Americas
- Vera Bergengruen, national security correspondent, Wall Street Journal
- Andrew Sollinger, CEO, Foreign Policy
- Nora Gámez Torres, Cuba policy reporter, el Nuevo Herald and the Miami Herald
- Jacqueline Charles, Haiti/Caribbean correspondent, Miami Herald