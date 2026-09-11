FIU's record of student success earns statewide recognition

A college degree creates opportunities. Over the past decade, FIU’s four-year graduation rate for first-time-in-college students has climbed 45 percentage points, reaching 70% in 2024.

Florida TaxWatch recognized that transformation with a 2026 Government Productivity Award, honoring FIU’s success in improving graduation outcomes while making effective use of public resources.

FIU leads Florida’s public universities in statewide performance. In June, the Florida Board of Governors ranked FIU the No. 1 top-performing institution among the state’s 12 public universities under its performance-based metrics model for the fourth consecutive year. The model evaluates graduation and retention rates, degrees awarded in state-designated areas of strategic emphasis, employment rates and median wages.

Today, the vast majority of FIU bachelor’s graduates are employed full time or enrolled in graduate school within one year of earning their degrees. Healthcare, education, hospitality, information technology and finance are among the top industries for FIU’s recent graduates.

FIU developed a centralized approach to student success that coordinates strategy across academic units and reaches students directly when they need additional support.

That success model brings together dedicated teams, targeted initiatives, and proactive support to help students stay on track toward graduation. Students facing academic or enrollment challenges are connected with resources and assistance, while teams also reach out directly when additional support is needed. This coordinated approach allows FIU to address individual students needs on a case by case basis, while identifying broader opportunities to strengthen the student experience.

“Behind every data point is a student,” said Kaitlyn Pereyra, senior director, Office of Student Success Operations and Strategy, Innovative Education and Student Success. “We use what we learn from individual students to look more broadly at where we can improve. By working closely with our colleges and academic units, we can turn those insights into action and strengthen the student experience.”

The centralized approach delivers results while maximizing the impact of public resources. The university estimates it generates $2.3 million in direct annual savings by reducing duplication and creating economies of scale across areas such as data infrastructure, analytics, outreach and course administration.

For Florida taxpayers, that investment delivers lasting value: more students earning degrees, building careers and contributing to the state’s economic strength.

“FIU has built a culture where student success drives how we operate, how we innovate and how we measure our impact,” said Bridgette Cram, vice president for Academic Affairs and Student Success Operations and Integrated Planning. “Our results demonstrate what is possible when a university aligns around a shared commitment to excellence. We are expanding opportunity and preparing the next generation of leaders to shape Florida’s future.”

Each student who earns a degree carries that investment forward through the career they build, the people they lead and the contributions they make to Florida.

from left: President and CEO of Florida TaxWatch Jeff Kottkamp, FIU Associate Vice President for Government & Community Relations Lynne Shaw, Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins