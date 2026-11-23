FIU College of Engineering & Computing Distinguished Professor S.S. Iyengar has been inducted into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame.

Iyengar, who directs FIU’s U.S. Army-funded Center of Excellence in Digital Forensics, was recognized for his pioneering research and contributions to emerging fields, such as quantum forensic fusion and deepfake detection. His work integrates artificial intelligence (AI), quantum technologies and advanced computational methods to address challenges in law enforcement, healthcare and public safety.

Among Iyengar’s notable achievements is the development of the Brooks-Iyengar Algorithm, which is used to analyze and process large volumes of information in complex sensor systems.

The Florida Inventors Hall of Fame honors inventors whose achievements have advanced innovation, inspired future generations and improved quality of life across Florida and beyond, recognizing leaders whose work continues to shape the future of research, technology and society.

“Scientific discovery only matters if it serves people,” said Iyengar, who was also recently recognized with the the 2026 President's Council Outstanding Faculty Award. “My mission has always been to make sure technological advances serve humanity by improving security, protecting society and expanding educational opportunities to make a meaningful difference in the lives of ordinary people.”

Iyengar received his Ph.D. in engineering from Mississippi State University in 1974. Before joining FIU in 2011, he served for two decades as chair of the Computer Science Department at Louisiana State University, where he helped elevate the department into the nation’s top 30. At FIU, he served as director of the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences and today directs the Discovery Lab, where he and his team advance innovative research in artificial intelligence, computational science, digital forensics and emerging technologies.

Over a distinguished career spanning more than five decades, Iyengar has published more than 650 research papers and authored or co-authored 32 books. His work has garnered more than 148,000 citations and the Brooks-Iyengar Algorithm has inspired more than 5,200 research papers. He holds numerous U.S. patents and has served as editor or guest editor of more than 10 IEEE journals.

He is a member of the European Academy of Sciences, a Fellow of several prestigious professional organizations, including the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM), the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the Society for Design and Process Science (SDPS), the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the American Institute of Medical and Biomedical Engineering (AIMBE).

His numerous honors include multiple lifetime achievement awards and four honorary doctoral degrees, member of the European Academy of Sciences, Florida Academy of Sciences Award (2025): awarded full membership and distinction within the Engineering Division by the Academy, Distinguished Career Award in Computer Science (2025), honored by the Washington Academy of Sciences, International Peace Award (2024), conferred the Mother Teresa Memorial National Award for Social Justice in the Science and Technology NRI category, the Distinguished Alumnus Award of the Indian Institute of Science and held various professorships globally.

He has also received the prestigious IEEE’s Test of Time Award in recognition of the lasting impact of his research. His pioneering work in high-performance algorithms and AI-driven data fusion has been supported by major federal research agencies, including the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and NASA. This research has contributed to advances in national security and autonomous systems.

Throughout his career, Iyengar has also served as a visiting scientist at Oak Ridge National Lab, a major U.S. Department of Energy science and energy research facility, and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. He is the founding editor of the International Journal of Distributed Sensor Networks.

Throughout his academic career, he has mentored generations of undergraduate and graduate students and supervised more than 65 Ph.D. candidates, helping prepare future researchers, educators and technology leaders.

“Watching my students grow into scientists, teachers and leaders is the greatest reward of my career,” he said. “I am deeply grateful to FIU for giving me the opportunity to do this work.”