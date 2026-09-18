Five global leaders join FIU's Adam Smith Center as Senior Leadership Fellows

Another cohort of Senior Leadership Fellows is coming to the Adam Smith Center at FIU this fall. Among them are: a former prime minister of the United Kingdom, a former director to the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity at the U.S. Department of Energy, a former secretary general of legal affairs of the presidency of Ecuador, the mayor of the city of Coral Gables, and a member of the European Parliament.

"Each cohort brings a frontline perspective to our classrooms: lessons from a career of leading nations, case studies from decades shaping public policy, and firsthand knowledge of how governments truly work," said Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, founding director of the center. "The Senior Leadership Fellows program is unlike anything else at the university. I know our students will embrace these study group sessions with curiosity, enthusiasm, and a genuine desire to grow as future leaders."

Through multi-week study groups, students will connect directly with the fellows in small, focused settings built for real dialogue. These free, noncredit sessions dig into leadership, economic development, global affairs, and the hard realities of decision-making under pressure.

The Fall 2026 Senior Leadership Fellows include:

Liz Truss served as the 56th prime minister of the United Kingdom and held ministerial office continuously for more than a decade, serving in some of the country's most senior government positions. Throughout her career, she led major policy initiatives as secretary of state for international trade, secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs, chief secretary to the treasury, lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice, and secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs. During her tenure, she negotiated dozens of international trade agreements and strengthened the United Kingdom's global partnerships. Since leaving office, Truss has remained an influential advocate for economic growth, limited government, and democratic governance through her bestselling book "Ten Years to Save the West" and "The Liz Truss Show."

“As former prime minister of the United Kingdom, I am looking forward to sharing my insight into the workings of government of a leading Western democracy,” Truss said. “Furthermore, having spent over 10 years as a UK government minister, I have a deep understanding of the political and administrative issues and challenges across numerous government departments. The wealth and wellbeing of modern countries is dependent on economic freedom, yet the threats to it are real and must be resisted.”

James Campos serves as president and chief political officer of Red Post Energy Futures, where he leads strategy for next-generation energy development, project pipeline expansion, and stakeholder engagement across the United States. Over a career in public service, Campos was nominated by President Donald J. Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate by a vote of 98-2 as assistant secretary and director at the U.S. Department of Energy, served on five White House councils, and held cabinet and executive roles in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the state of Nevada, including eight gubernatorial appointments across two states. He currently serves on numerous corporate and civic advisory boards spanning the energy, education, and veteran communities, and has worked across the public and private sectors as a government leader, business owner, and adjunct professor.

“I am honored to join FIU’s Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom as a senior leadership fellow at a pivotal moment for America’s future, which is linked to our ability to stay ahead of the energy demand,” Campos said. “Energy security is economic security, and the United States must lead the Western Hemisphere in meeting the unprecedented power demands created by artificial intelligence, data centers, and advanced manufacturing. I look forward to drawing upon my experience in federal, state and local municipality government, as well as NGOs and the private sector, to help students examine how sound market driven public policy, innovation, and an all-of-the-above energy strategy can strengthen American competitiveness and preserve our nation’s global leadership.”

Enrique Herrería is a distinguished Ecuadorian jurist with nearly five decades of experience at the highest levels of the country's legal and political institutions, having served as a legislator, constitutional judge, and chief legal advisor to the President of Ecuador. From 2019 to 2025, he served as a justice of the Ecuador’s Constitutional Court, where he participated in landmark decisions. He previously served as a member of Ecuador's Congress and a magistrate of the former Constitutional Tribunal. Most recently, as secretary general of legal affairs to the presidency of Ecuador, he acted as the president's chief legal counsel and played a central role in developing and securing legislative approval for priority economic legislation.

“I consider it a great honor and distinction that the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom has allowed me to become part of such a distinguished academic forum, where I may share with its faculty and students the experience I have acquired over more than four decades devoted to the study of law and legal sciences,” Herrería said. “These experiences have allowed me to engage in the study of the institutions and principles that constitute what we understand as the rule of law, and its vital importance in enabling nations to achieve economic and social development in pursuit of the well-being of their communities.”

Vince Lago serves as the mayor of Coral Gables, first elected in April 2021 and now serving his third term as the youngest mayor in the city's history. Prior to becoming mayor, he served eight years as city commissioner and as vice mayor from 2019 to 2021, establishing a record of visionary, results-driven leadership grounded in transparency, fiscal discipline, and community engagement. Throughout his tenure, he has focused on transforming Coral Gables into a model of responsible growth and innovation, strengthening public safety, expanding the city's park and open space network, and advancing transportation initiatives focused on safety and accessibility. A champion of environmental stewardship, Lago has led bold initiatives to reduce the city's carbon footprint, and his forward-looking agenda includes accelerating septic-to-sewer conversions and expanding LEED-certified development across the city.

“I am honored to join Florida International University’s Adam Smith Center as a Senior Leadership Fellow and share the practical lessons that come with leading a city,” Lago said. “Effective municipal leadership requires fiscal discipline, transparency and the courage to make difficult decisions while protecting quality of life and creating the conditions for long-term economic growth. I look forward to engaging with students and preparing them to approach public service with both sound principles and a clear understanding of its real-world challenges.”

Dominik Tarczyński is a member of the European Parliament, legal scholar, and international leader with extensive frontline experience in global governance, international trade, and geopolitical strategy. He currently serves as a member of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade, the Committee on Legal Affairs, and the Delegation for Relations with the United States. Prior to his election to the European Parliament, Tarczyński was a prominent member of the Polish Parliament, where he chaired the Subcommittee on the European Union Trade Agreement with the United States and led the Polish parliamentary delegation to the Council of Europe, later serving as vice-chair of the European Conservatives Group there. Throughout his legislative career, he has been a steadfast advocate for transatlantic cooperation, free-market competition, and democratic values.

“I am deeply honored to join the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom at Florida International University as a senior leadership fellow,” Tarczyński said. “Throughout my career in the European and Polish parliaments, I have dedicated myself to defending free markets, individual liberty, and democratic values. In today’s complex geopolitical landscape, the mission of the center is more critical than ever. I look forward to bringing my experience in international governance to the FIU community, engaging in vital discussions with the next generation of global leaders, and strengthening the vital bond between the United States and Europe.”