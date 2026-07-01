Five things to know as we mark America's 250th birthday

A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to speak to an incredible group of over 100 educators taking part in a civics professional development course about what made our Founders successful in launching the American Experiment. They did not invent the concepts of a republic, democracy, constitution, federalism or the separation of powers, but they were the first to take real steps toward political freedom and eventually to actualize those ideas in the Declaration of Independence. Eventually this momentum would lead to the authoring and adoption of the U.S. Constitution, the world’s oldest written charter of government still in force, which has been amended 27 times in our long journey toward “a more perfect union.”

What the Founders set in motion has been tested and endured in ways they could never have foreseen. In two and a half centuries, we have grown from 13 colonies along the Atlantic into a continental nation of more than 330 million people. We won our independence at Yorktown, preserved the Union at Gettysburg, and helped liberate Europe at Normandy. We fought battles of conscience every bit as decisive as those waged with muskets, ending slavery, extending suffrage, and lowering the voting age, each one a hard step toward the promise that all are created equal. The achievements are staggering, and so was their cost.

During our discussions, I shared that it is on us to help young people understand our system of government, and that our American experiment still requires active citizenship. We must do whatever it takes to ensure that every American is not only civically literate but civically engaged. If a college student can explain the rules of Love Island USA, they must be able to explain the Electoral College.

As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, I thought it fitting to share some of the many lessons that stand out about our founding, our Founders, the importance of education, and how they navigated profound political differences.