Florida Congressional delegation secures $9.3 Million in direct earmarks, millions more at federal agencies to support FIU’s research leadership

Florida is center stage for some of the most complex engineering and environmental challenges in the nation, from intensifying hurricanes to aging infrastructure to the global race for semiconductor dominance.

In 2026, Florida International University (FIU) is well-positioned to make an impact.

Through the efforts of Florida’s Congressional delegation, FIU secured $9.3 million in direct federal earmarks to advance key research initiatives across the university. Members of Congress also secured more than $16 million in targeted program increases at federal agencies that support FIU research.

For the College of Engineering and Computing, the impact is both immediate and far-reaching, strengthening research programs that address some of the most pressing challenges facing Florida and the nation.

“Federal investment in university research translates directly into stronger infrastructure, more resilient communities, and technologies that protect lives. FIU has built the expertise, the facilities, and the partnerships to put every dollar of this funding to work. We’re grateful to Florida’s Congressional Delegation for recognizing that, and for continuing to champion our mission at the national level,” says FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez.