Florida Congressional delegation secures $9.3 Million in direct earmarks, millions more at federal agencies to support FIU’s research leadership
Florida is center stage for some of the most complex engineering and environmental challenges in the nation, from intensifying hurricanes to aging infrastructure to the global race for semiconductor dominance.
In 2026, Florida International University (FIU) is well-positioned to make an impact.
Through the efforts of Florida’s Congressional delegation, FIU secured $9.3 million in direct federal earmarks to advance key research initiatives across the university. Members of Congress also secured more than $16 million in targeted program increases at federal agencies that support FIU research.
For the College of Engineering and Computing, the impact is both immediate and far-reaching, strengthening research programs that address some of the most pressing challenges facing Florida and the nation.
“Federal investment in university research translates directly into stronger infrastructure, more resilient communities, and technologies that protect lives. FIU has built the expertise, the facilities, and the partnerships to put every dollar of this funding to work. We’re grateful to Florida’s Congressional Delegation for recognizing that, and for continuing to champion our mission at the national level,” says FIU President Jeanette M. Nuñez.
Thanks to the advocacy of Florida’s Congressional delegation and a $1 million earmark secured by Congressman Jared Moskowitz, FIU’s Wall of Wind, already one of the most powerful hurricane simulation facilities in the world, is getting a transformative upgrade. The enhanced facility will push wind testing capabilities to 200 mph, matching the gusts recorded in storms like Irma, Milton and Dorian. The delegation had also secured funding previously for these upgrades.
The work is led by Dr. Arindam Gan Chowdhury of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. Washington is already looking at what comes next: another federal directive issued by Congress is now requiring the National Institute of Standards and Technology to study the establishment of a national Center of Excellence for full-scale testing of building technologies against extreme wind, surge and wave events.
A $2.1 million earmark secured by Congressman Carlos Giménez is positioning FIU at the forefront of semiconductor research and national security innovation. The funding will fuel a semiconductor fabrication test bed, translation accelerators and workforce training programs, all designed to develop novel devices in semiconductor and nanofabrication technologies.
Leading the initiative is John L. Volakis, Lucent CALA Distinguished Professor, who will be collaborating with Raj Pulugurtha, an associate professor and expert in semiconductor hardware integration.
“As our nation works to strengthen domestic semiconductor production and expand our technological edge, it is critical that we invest in institutions that are driving innovation and workforce development. I am proud to help FIU secure state-of-the-art instrumentation that will significantly enhance the university’s leadership in device fabrication research while supporting the continued growth of Miami’s technology ecosystem,” said Congressman Carlos Giménez.
A $10 million programmatic increase at the Army Research Laboratory for rapid deposition research is anticipated to support FIU engineering research, including the work of Tanaji Paul, assistant professor of mechanical and materials engineering and a leading voice in the field.
Paul’s Cold Spray research centers on building and repairing high-performance metal components at the point of need, without traditional melting or fabrication delays, with applications spanning aircraft, ships and vehicles. FIU is already home to the first Cold Spray lab of its kind at any Florida university.
A federal directive encouraging the Army Corps of Engineers to partner with universities on construction automation using ultra-high-performance concrete puts FIU in a strong position, given the pioneering work of Atorod Azizinamini, one of the nation’s leading experts in the field.
Azizinamini and his team have developed various UHPC technologies, including an affordable spray-on system that delivers concrete that is stronger, more water-resistant and more durable than conventional materials, capable of restoring structurally deficient bridges at a fraction of the cost of many traditional methods, with the first-ever U.S. application already completed in Virginia.
A $1 million earmark and federal directive prioritizing university collaboration in the Southeast to expand marine and environmental robotics capabilities positions FIU as a natural partner, given its established research program and a Department of Defense-funded tank facility that serves as a physical and digital testing ground for autonomous vessels.
The work spans multiple FIU units, with CEC researchers collaborating closely with colleagues at the Institute of Environment to deploy AI-powered marine robots that monitor water quality, track environmental changes and generate data accessible to policymakers and the public.
Additional direct federal earmarks or actions taken by Congress to advance priority research initiatives at FIU include:
- $3.1 million for equipment to advance functional precision medicine and imaging studies for hard-to-treat cancers, secured by Congresswomen Debbie Wasserman Schultz and María Salazar
- $2.1 million for specialized equipment to support FIU’s Health Innovation District, secured by Congressman Carlos Giménez
- $1 million for equipment to support Everglades restoration through remote sensing and geographic information systems, secured by Congresswoman Frederica Wilson
- Additional funding at the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency to incorporate modern remote sensing and bathymetric surveying into Everglades restoration and monitoring efforts
- Language encouraging the Department of State to leverage FIU’s Security Research Hub at FIU to advance a secure virtual technology platform to facilitate information sharing and analytics collaboration
- A federal directive calling for a study on the establishment of a new Clinical Center of Excellence outside the New York metropolitan area, in support of Stempel College’s 9/11 First Responder Health Study
- Federal language supporting the establishment of a cross-institute clinical program on functional precision medicine for drug sensitivity testing