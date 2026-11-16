In 2027, FIU will install IonQ’s new Superion 256 quantum computer on campus, bringing to Florida an industry-leading research tool designed to take on problems that exceed classical computing limits.

The acquisition, announced in September, has kicked off a flurry of activity at FIU, centered on expanding partnerships, education and research in the field.

But in a world where many don’t know what the word “quantum” even means, one might ask: How will quantum touch our everyday lives? And what does it mean for FIU, and for Florida, to get in early?

Few are better positioned to answer than Matt Cimaglia, managing partner of Quantum Coast Capital and a leader of quantum initiatives across the country. His teams oversee a range of projects, including the development of two quantum campuses: one focused on technology in Austin, Texas, and another on biomedicine and pharmaceutical research in Jupiter, Florida.

Cimaglia recently visited the College of Engineering & Computing (CEC) as the latest speaker in the FIU Quantum Distinguished Lecturer Series, where leading experts discuss questions and innovations shaping the field.

The event — hosted by Distinguished University Professor and Chair of the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering Arif Sarwat and moderated by CEC Associate Professor Alexander Perez-Pons — featured a one-on-one conversation followed by audience Q&A.

“Bringing leaders like Matt Cimaglia to FIU gives our students a direct line to the people shaping the future of quantum,” Sarwat said. “These conversations show them where the field is headed and how they can be part of it, and they connect our whole community to the experts and partners who will help build Florida’s quantum economy.”

Here are four top takeaways from the discussion.

Quantum will change everything, even if you never see it

Cimaglia described quantum as the next paradigm shift, a technology that will run quietly beneath daily life the way electricity does.

“Earlier, Professor Sarwat showed me his electric grid facility, and it reminded me: I don’t actually know how electricity gets to my house, but I know that I’d be in the dark without it. And so when I start to think about quantum, it’s similar. Quantum is just going to be there,” he said.

He noted that its reach will extend from health care and data security to everyday traffic, and that it could shrink drug discovery timelines from years to hours.

But unlike AI, it won’t arrive in a single headline-grabbing moment.

“Quantum won’t have that direct ChatGPT moment that’s right in front and center of everyone, but it will have a huge impact on our lives,” Cimaglia said.

A quantum computer at FIU is a win for the whole region

Cimaglia said FIU’s IonQ system puts the university in the first tier of institutions with direct access to a quantum computer, and that it adds significantly to the quantum resources of research institutions within Florida.

“Having direct access to a computer is going to allow massive amounts of development,” he said.

Cimaglia pointed to Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a model. He said the city’s early investment in citywide fiber broadband produced billions of dollars in economic value, and he believes quantum technology in Florida could have a similar effect.

“I look at anyone that’s purchasing a quantum computer being able to have that same amount of economic incentive, whether it’s directly creating more opportunities for the students here, or those students being able to go out and build companies within our community,” he said.