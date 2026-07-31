From FIU to FIFA World Cup 2026

Miranda Ghirimoldi graduated with a master's degree in hospitality management with a specialization in mega and large-scale event management from FIU in 2023.

Working a FIFA World Cup had been on my professional bucket list for years. This summer, that dream became a reality.

From the opening match in Mexico to the final in New York, I had the incredible opportunity to serve as a VIP guest coordinator for FIFA World Cup 2026, working all 104 matches alongside an extraordinary team. I flew to Mexico for the opening match, worked the matches hosted in Miami and flew to New York for the final. I worked some of the side events we hosted for our guests and when I was not at a stadium, I worked remotely from the FIFA offices located in the FIFA VIP hotel in Surfside. Looking back, it’s still hard to believe that I went from watching the game on television to helping deliver one of the largest sporting events in the world.

The opportunity is the continuation of a journey that started first at FIU, then in a major pre-World Cup event. After working the FIFA Club World Cup, a major international tournament to determine the best men's professional soccer club in the world, I gained valuable insight into FIFA’s operations and experienced firsthand the scale and precision required to produce world-class sporting events. That experience prepared me for the next challenge, joining the FIFA World Cup team and taking on an even greater level of responsibility.

As part of FIFA’s guest operations team, I supported the Celebrity, Influential Individuals and Athletes Program, coordinating the logistics that allowed high-profile guests to enjoy a seamless match-day experience. My responsibilities ranged from ticketing and stadium movements to communication across departments and solving unexpected operational challenges. Every day brought something new, requiring quick thinking, teamwork and adaptability.

FIU Hospitality alumna Miranda Ghirimoldi (second row, center), part of the the 2026 FIFA World Cup events team.

While the World Cup was unlike anything I had experienced before, I quickly realized that many of the skills I relied on had been developed long before I arrived at FIFA.

My time at FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management played a defining role in preparing me for opportunities like this. Through the master of science program, with a specialization in mega and large-scale events, I learned that successful events are built months before guests ever walk through the gates.

As a co-founder of Back of House (BOH), a club for students interested in producing live events, I not only encouraged fellow students to pursue hands-on opportunities but also challenged myself to gain as much real-world experience as possible. Through BOH, I volunteered at countless events - three Super Bowls, Copa América, the Billboard Latin Music Awards and the F1 Miami Grand Prix - and expanded my professional network, learning directly from industry professionals. Those opportunities allowed me to apply what I was learning in class, build confidence in live event environments and discover the type of career I wanted to pursue.

These experiences gave me more than technical knowledge, they gave me confidence. They showed me that opportunities like the FIFA World Cup weren’t just dreams, but goals that could be achieved through preparation, persistence and saying “yes” to every opportunity.

Working at the World Cup was also deeply personal. As an Argentine, being able to witness my country’s journey throughout the tournament while working behind-the-scenes made the experience even more meaningful. Although the final result wasn’t the one I had hoped for, I felt incredibly grateful that Argentina remained part of my World Cup journey until the very end.

Working alongside talented professionals from around the world reminded me why I fell in love with the events industry in the first place.

Ghirimoldi worked the final match, one of 104 FIFA matches this summer.

From the opening match to the final, it was an unforgettable experience. Now that the tournament has concluded, I’m excited to continue building my career as a freelance event and experiential producer while growing at WOW Crew Event Productions in Miami. The second half of 2026 is already filled with exciting projects, including FIU Chaplin School's very own North Miami Brewfest, the Manhattan Beach Open, Formula 1 Las Vegas, Art Basel, and several other large-scale events.

Working the FIFA World Cup wasn’t the finish line. It was another milestone in a career that is just getting started, and I’m excited to see where the next opportunity takes me.