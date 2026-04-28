Gift from Taño family establishes full-ride scholarships at FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine

Longtime FIU supporters Dr. Alberto and Debbie Taño have made a gift to Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (FIU Medicine) to create full-ride scholarship opportunities for exceptional students.

The gift will establish the Taño Family Dean’s Scholarship Fund, designed to attract talented medical students with strong academic credentials — applicants with a minimum MCAT score of 515 and a GPA of at least 3.7 — and to give preference to permanent residents of Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

The new fund will provide 10 full-ride scholarships for students entering the FIU Medicine Class of 2030, as well as need-based awards to support research, housing and related educational expenses.

“Alberto and Debbie’s generosity continues to strengthen the very foundation of our medical school,” said Dr. Juan C. Cendan, dean of FIU Medicine and senior vice president of health affairs at FIU. “This scholarship fund ensures that the best and brightest students — especially those from South Florida — can pursue their dream of becoming physicians without financial barriers. The Taño family has been instrumental in creating new opportunities available to our students.”

The Taño family has a long history of leadership and transformative philanthropy at FIU Medicine. From the creation of the world-class Albert & Debbie Taño Medical Simulation Center to their advisory leadership, they have helped shape the student experience at every level. Their broad support has helped FIU Medicine faculty and staff advance clinical skills training, enhance patient safety and provide cutting-edge simulation technology for medical students.

Alberto Taño is a neonatologist, FIU Board of Trustees member and vice president of the Dean’s Advisory Council. Debbie Taño, a retired ICU nurse, is an FIU Foundation board member and chair of the Parents’ Council. They are proud parents of three physicians, two of them FIU Medicine alumni. Their youngest daughter is a current FIU Medicine student.

“FIU has given so much to our family and to the South Florida community. Debbie and I believe deeply in FIU’s mission to train physicians who not only excel clinically but also understand the needs of the people they serve,” Alberto Taño said. “Supporting students directly through this scholarship fund is our way of helping build a healthier future for our community.”

Debbie Taño is active in fundraising and planning student support initiatives.

“We have seen firsthand how FIU medical students grow into compassionate, highly skilled physicians. We want every talented student to have the opportunity to thrive at FIU. Investing in their education is an investment in our community’s well‑being,” she said.

The Taño family has also supported FIU’s pathway programs, including their instrumental role in the Albert E. Dotson Sr. Premedical Program, which prepares FIU undergraduates for medical school.

A champion of medical training innovation and community health, the Taño family is committed to ensuring that FIU students receive state-of-the-art preparation for their future roles as clinicians.

“For the Taños, this gift is deeply personal,” said Naomi Nixon, associate dean of development at the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. “As parents of FIU Medicine alumni and respected leaders in the medical community, they understand the strategic investments required to advance excellence in healthcare across South Florida. Their generosity extends far beyond scholarships — it is helping shape the future of health care.”