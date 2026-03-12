Got industry experience at the world’s largest learning lab on the sands of South Beach

Being part of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® was an experience I won’t forget anytime soon.

As a marketing assistant working alongside the FIU Hospitality marketing team, I spent the weekend gathering details, conducting interviews, and assisting with social media story takeovers to capture the Festival's excitement. I went to eight different events over the span of four days, including Coffee Culture presented by THE WELL Club at Miami Tropic, the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village and Coca-Cola presents Tournament of Champions LIVE hosted by Guy Fieri.

Just minutes before the doors opened, students gathered in a quick huddle as final instructions were shared, and everyone prepared for the rush of guests. In the middle of it all, I was capturing photos, recording interviews and documenting the behind-the-scenes moments most people never see at SOBEWFF®.

Moving between events gave me a completely new perspective on how much coordination it takes to bring a festival like this to life.

For four straight days, I was constantly on the move, talking with students, capturing content and watching the energy build as each event came together. The days were long and the pace was fast, but being surrounded by so many professionals from the culinary and hospitality industries made the storytelling experience incredibly exciting.

The experience felt particularly significant to me as a graduate student working on a master's degree in hospitality with a focus on event management. I got to be part of the insider circle learning everything from staffing and operations to marketing and brand relationships in the classroom when it comes to the planning and management of major events. I witnessed those ideas in action while attending SOBEWFF® and contributing to the Festival's narrative through interviews and content.

Capturing the stories of students who were helping run the Festival was one of the most fascinating parts of my job. I did interviews with students helping with guest services, logistics and credentialing while covering several events. I gained a greater understanding of the several components needed to manage a festival of this size after learning about their experiences. I also learned that just as important as learning how to manage people and events, is learning how to tell a story.

I'm thankful for the chance to witness firsthand what it takes to make something like SOBEWFF® a reality and proud to have had a tiny part in telling the stories of our students who helped run such a big event.

My decision to pursue a career in event management continues to be encouraged by experiences such as these. I got a sense of the nature, creativity, and teamwork that define big events by participating in the Festival, and I'm excited to continue learning about this field.