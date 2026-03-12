Got industry experience at the world’s largest learning lab on the sands of South Beach
Tabatha's Experience
Being part of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® was an experience I won’t forget anytime soon.
As a marketing assistant working alongside the FIU Hospitality marketing team, I spent the weekend gathering details, conducting interviews, and assisting with social media story takeovers to capture the Festival's excitement. I went to eight different events over the span of four days, including Coffee Culture presented by THE WELL Club at Miami Tropic, the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village and Coca-Cola presents Tournament of Champions LIVE hosted by Guy Fieri.
Just minutes before the doors opened, students gathered in a quick huddle as final instructions were shared, and everyone prepared for the rush of guests. In the middle of it all, I was capturing photos, recording interviews and documenting the behind-the-scenes moments most people never see at SOBEWFF®.
Moving between events gave me a completely new perspective on how much coordination it takes to bring a festival like this to life.
For four straight days, I was constantly on the move, talking with students, capturing content and watching the energy build as each event came together. The days were long and the pace was fast, but being surrounded by so many professionals from the culinary and hospitality industries made the storytelling experience incredibly exciting.
The experience felt particularly significant to me as a graduate student working on a master's degree in hospitality with a focus on event management. I got to be part of the insider circle learning everything from staffing and operations to marketing and brand relationships in the classroom when it comes to the planning and management of major events. I witnessed those ideas in action while attending SOBEWFF® and contributing to the Festival's narrative through interviews and content.
Capturing the stories of students who were helping run the Festival was one of the most fascinating parts of my job. I did interviews with students helping with guest services, logistics and credentialing while covering several events. I gained a greater understanding of the several components needed to manage a festival of this size after learning about their experiences. I also learned that just as important as learning how to manage people and events, is learning how to tell a story.
I'm thankful for the chance to witness firsthand what it takes to make something like SOBEWFF® a reality and proud to have had a tiny part in telling the stories of our students who helped run such a big event.
My decision to pursue a career in event management continues to be encouraged by experiences such as these. I got a sense of the nature, creativity, and teamwork that define big events by participating in the Festival, and I'm excited to continue learning about this field.
Jade's Experience
This year marked my first time working at the renowned South Beach Wine & Food Festival®, a milestone I had long looked forward to as an FIU student. As I stood with a camera in hand, watching students move swiftly between plating gourmet dishes, crafting cocktails and supporting sustainability efforts, I couldn't have been more grateful to capture true hospitality in action.
As a marketing assistant for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, I was grateful to attend and work at seven events throughout the weekend.
More than just a celebration of food and beverages, this opportunity allowed me to see the passion and soul of hospitality right here in the heart of Miami.
During the Festival, I was able to capture a variety of work happening behind the scenes from different angles. Some of my highlights included the sustainability efforts led by the FIU Green Team, sponsored by Nestlé Professional, the work of current FIU alumni as hospitality leaders and connecting with current industry professionals.
One moment that stood out in particular was the sustainability initiatives led by the FIU Green Team. Witnessing and capturing 500 students working together to make a large-scale event as sustainable as possible allowed me to gain a new level of respect and appreciation for all the parts that go into creating hospitality experiences that are not only entertaining but environmentally responsible.
Getting to experience Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best was incredible. I especially enjoyed capturing the creativity and production behind it all, with students working hard throughout every step of the process—from preparation to execution to the perfect finishing touches.
During this event, along with Sunday Brunch hosted by Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian as part of The New York Times Series, I had the chance to hear directly from hospitality leaders themselves. My main role was interviewing and capturing stories of FIU alumni who now excel in their real-world hospitality careers. That was exciting.
As someone who has always loved the Food Network, meeting some of my favorite stars felt like an absolute dream. But even better, during the Festival, I had the opportunity to meet Guy Fieri and interview him. As a girl who grew up watching almost every episode of Guy’s Grocery Games and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, this meant the world to me. I also had the amazing chance to speak with Aarti Sequeira, another Food Network chef and a personal childhood favorite of mine. During the interview, I asked what advice she would give to FIU students.
“Experience goes beyond the book. As a student, take every opportunity you can. Most often it’s the moments where you stretch yourself where you learn a cosmic amount. For all students stepping out of their comfort zone, keep being brave — it’s a lifelong journey,” Sequeira said.
The advice she shared for students was inspiring and encouraged listeners to continue growing outside their comfort zones.
Although I’m a public relations and advertising student, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® has reminded me that no matter what career I pursue, the heart of hospitality belongs in every workplace. These experiences will continue to fuel my passion for curating memorable moments—leading with service, leaving guests with memories that bring them back, and telling stories that go far beyond the moment itself.
View this post on Instagram
Barnett meets Food Network legend Guy Fieri behind the scenes.
Star-struck Barnett with her celebrity chef inspiration, Aarti Sequeira.
A perfect pairing—Barnett, FIU student, and renowned chef Alex Guarnaschelli.