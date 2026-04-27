Graduating students say “thank you” with style

Decked out in commencement gowns, caps and tassels, graduating seniors and newlyweds Esteban Velez and Gianella Escusel Torres both plan to don an extra special adornment: the Stole of Gratitude.

Students can elect to wear this stole during their graduation ceremony before presenting it to someone special who has supported their journey in a significant way. They can also write a heartfelt message on the back of the stole that becomes a lasting token of love and appreciation.

Immediately following his graduation on April 26, Velez gifted the stole to his parents. “If it weren’t for them, I don’t know if I would have gone to college,” he attests. Beyond the financial assistance that his parents provided with a Florida pre-paid account, allowing him to graduate debt-free, Velez’s parents offered consistent words of encouragement and led by example when their son struggled.

“When I first started college, I kind of let myself go,” Velez admits. “My parents were the ones who pushed me – to not fail my classes but to do the work. They were always working.” Velez’s father is a civil engineer, and his mother is a sales representative. “They taught me that if I start working on something, I’ve got to finish strong and do a good job at it.”

Velez began FIU as an electrical engineering major. When he decided to switch to finance, his parents supported his decision. “They really motivated me,” he says.

Around the same time, Velez met Escusel. Sitting in math class, he saw Escusel and “went straight for [her].” A first date at the Youth Fair turned into a second and eventually they married. Escusel positively impacted the trajectory of Velez’s life. “My wife, who was my girlfriend at the time, said that she’d already done statistics. She taught me the basics. Because of her, I passed that class with an A,” Velez explains.

Escusel helped solidify the life lessons Velez’s parents modeled for him – strong work ethic, dedication and determination. Since sophomore year when Escusel first arrived on the scene, Velez has never earned less than a B in class.

Escusel is still pondering what she will write on her stole, but it will definitely include a philosophical quote.

Like her husband, Escusel plans to gift her parents the stole. During her time at FIU, she, too, switched majors, from biology to biomedical engineering. When Escusel discovered a passion for engineering and mathematics and informed her parents that she no longer wished to become a doctor like her big brother – her “role model” – they supported her decision. When Escusel struggled with her English (she hails from Peru), her parents encouraged her to keep practicing with friends and not get hung up on making mistakes. Over time, Escusel's confidence grew and her English improved.

Throughout her journey, Escusel's parents have responded with pride, telling their friends, ‘We’re going to have an engineer for a daughter that [speaks] English and studies in the States!’

They’ve also endeavored to maintain a meaningful connection with their daughter every weekend. “Sundays were different in Peru,” Escusel explains, “I used to eat breakfast with my parents every morning, then go to church. It was super traditional.”

Missing this ritual, the Escusel family convened virtually to break bread together. Whenever Sunday rolled around, Escusel and her parents would video call each other and cook, Escusel and her mother exchanging recipes and advice while preparing a special meal together.

Escusel is thankful for the many people who have cheered her on, including Velez and her brother. But it’s Mr. and Mrs. Escusel who will receive the Stole of Gratitude.

Smiling, she says, “The OGs are my parents.” Velez couldn’t agree more.