With the return of Grand Theft Auto to Miami-inspired Vice City, FIU researcher Emily Messina explains how the video game can help build skills, identity and community ahead of its Nov. 19 release.

The game’s animated criminal duo, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, are inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. Played as either a single player story or within a multiplayer universe on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, the game requires users to take part in some role playing dynamics.

“Aspects of GTA, like assuming the player's role and building up your skill sets within the game, show parallels to the concept of serious leisure,” said Messina, associate professor for counseling, recreation and school psychology in the School of Education and Human Development. “It can also foster a sense of identity.”

First launched in 1997, the iconic franchise has released eight major titles over three decades, including four Vice City-inspired editions.

“We are seeing some elements of serious leisure with the idea of it being a leisure pursuit that can grow with someone through the years,” Messina says. “A lot of times, our more structured leisure and recreational pursuits don't exist beyond childhood, organized sports or high school.”

If someone began playing the game in the '90s, now they’re in their mid 40s potentially having played the game through decades. The idea of someone playing this game through the various releases does offer elements of seriousness to it, she said. Enhancing gameplay, building new skills and role-playing a different persona — engaging in behaviors completely opposite of everyday life — gives the game a sense of lifelong leisure.

Although serious leisure doesn’t require role-playing, it does require an element of self-expression and belonging. For example, within tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons, a shift occurs as players lean into their imagination when role-playing. Similarly, role-playing in Grand Theft Auto gives players the option to take on an alternate identity contrary to their real-world selves. Through these fantasy avatars, they step beyond their ordinary lives, tapping into an authentic form of self-expression.

When approached as a medium for personal development, video games offer tangible opportunities for self-growth, fostering improvements in problem-solving abilities, fine motor skills, attention span and perseverance. In long-running digital games and tabletop campaigns alike, this drive to excel at complex challenges creates a balance alongside real-life obligations and expectations.

Gender dynamics also shape how these pursuits are experienced and perceived. Critique surrounding excessive gaming — often directed at husbands by their spouses — reflects broader societal expectations rather than an issue unique to video games. Similar criticisms can be applied to traditional time-consuming hobbies like golf, boating or fishing. These tensions often stem from the unequal division of domestic responsibilities such as household obligations and the role of the default parent.

Leisure activities are often judged by their perceived physical and intellectual value. From a physical standpoint, video games are viewed as sedentary behavior compared to outdoor hobbies, though both equally involve ignoring responsibilities and chores. Despite video games actively fostering problem-solving and cognitive development, they often lack the immediate cultural value associated with traditional intellectual activities like reading a book.

Modern online multiplayer spaces like Grand Theft Auto foster unique social connections that extend beyond traditional single-player or early video game experiences. The shift toward online interaction has introduced social opportunities. While players of classic games like Mario Kart could discuss the game offline, early gaming lacked the real-time interaction, shared live spaces and immediate community engagement that foster a distinct subculture and strong collective identity found in modern multiplayer environments.

Today, virtual worlds increasingly function as digital third places, spaces separate from home and work where individuals gather to socialize, chat and collaborate outside traditional environments. Players frequently build relationships with real-world friends or forge long-term bonds with strangers worldwide who initially connected by chance.

“The socialization is one aspect that makes it more serious leisure,” Messina said. “It definitely has an element of that interaction and subculture.”

For introverted individuals and those experiencing social anxiety, video games provide a unique advantage. By allowing users to participate from home, gaming environments offer a safe, low-pressure space where players can progressively control their level of social involvement and build connections at their own pace.