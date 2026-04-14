Green School honors international banking executive who calls education “almost everything”

“Capital isn’t just financial, it’s societal.”

That message echoed throughout the ceremony as the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs presented its Green School Medallion to Banco Santander executive chair Ana Botín. First awarded to Ambassador Steven J. Green at the ribbon-cutting of the SIPA II building in 2024, the Medallion is the college's highest honor. It recognizes individuals whose careers and contributions advance a more just, peaceful and prosperous world through global engagement, social impact and academic excellence.

As executive chair of Banco Santander, Botín leads one of the world’s largest banks, serving over 180 million people across Europe, Latin America and the United States. Scale, however, only tells part of her story. Her leadership is defined by the belief that education can change the course of a life.

That belief spurred her philanthropic endeavors. In 2002, Botín founded Fundación CYD, an organization that financially supports the contributions of Spanish universities to economic and social development. Later, she founded Empieza por Educar, the Spanish affiliate of Teach for All, to increase access to and support equal opportunity in education. Under her leadership at Banco Santander, the bank has invested the U.S. equivalent of more than $2.8 billion in education and partnered with over 1,200 universities worldwide. Botín believes in the impact of education, calling it "almost everything."

The Green School Medallion is engraved with the silhouette of a butterfly which symbolizes transformation and progress, and is a fitting emblem for the kind of change honorees represent. Botín's dedication to providing millions of people access to education and opportunities that can transform their futures are among the reasons she is this year’s honoree. "We share the belief that transformation is what powers our institutions. A conviction that letting go of what works today to build what will work tomorrow is what drives long-term success,” she said during her remarks.

“Ana Botín's leadership drives change that holds a lasting impact on millions of students, professionals and entrepreneurs,” said Shlomi Dinar, dean of the Steven J. Green School of International & Public Affairs. “Her philanthropic dedication to education, combined with her remarkable business acumen, which emphasizes responsible banking and inclusion, make her the kind of leader this medallion was created to recognize.”

“She has consistently used her platform to expand access, support innovation and invest in the future,” added FIU President Jeanette Nuñez. “That is the kind of leadership we value at FIU, and it’s the kind of example we want our students to witness, up close and in action.”

Students, faculty, alumni and members of the community gathered at the Green School courtyard alongside her colleagues at Banco Santander to celebrate Botín as she accepted the medallion. She took the opportunity not just to thank those who selected her to be honored but also connected with the Green School students who were in attendance, speaking directly to the values that have defined her career.

“We exist through the generations with a very clear mission which is to help people and businesses prosper. That is how we see our mission,” Botín said, “to help you buy a home, to help you start a business, to help the transition to a more sustainable economy. That is why we invest in education.”

She closed with a challenge to the next generation of changemakers in the audience.

“Progress does not happen by chance. It happens because people decide to make it happen.”