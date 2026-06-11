He’s project managing the World Cup for Miami-Dade County

The World Cup in Miami holds the promise of generating as much as $1.3 billion in economic impact for South Florida, growing the region’s profile as a global sports and entertainment destination and bringing untold joy and excitement to the masses.

Helping to ensure all that comes true: 33-year-old Tomas Alcala, who has ridden a bachelor’s degree from FIU, formative experiences during his undergraduate career and innate talent and affability to serve as a right hand for the mayor of Miami-Dade County.

And by all accounts, he’s crushing it.

“Tomas has done an outstanding job helping lead our preparations for the FIFA World Cup,” says Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of her deputy chief of staff. “An event of this scale demands constant coordination across agencies, partners and stakeholders. Through it all, he has been a steady presence, helping keep the work on track and focused on delivering a successful tournament for our community.

“What I appreciate most about Tomas is that he is thoughtful, hardworking and deeply committed to this community. He doesn't seek recognition or attention, but he has earned the respect of colleagues and partners across Miami-Dade because of the way he approaches his work and treats people. I'm grateful to have him on our team.”

24/7 responsibilities

The 2015 alumnus, who has spent time on election campaigns and as a legislative aide in Tallahassee, describes himself as something of a homebody. When not playing the rare game of golf or pickup basketball, he prefers evenings with his fiancée, family and friends over the privileges that come with working for the most powerful woman in South Florida.

One shocking example makes that crystal clear.

In April, Alcala opted not to join his boss on a Sunday night to meet soccer superstar Lionel Messi before an InterMiami match at which she presented a proclamation in honor of the club’s brand-new stadium.

“I had the opportunity to go with her,” he recalls of a vaunted invitation that he turned down after a full schedule of work activities, “but I had such a long day that I said, ‘I just can’t.’”

Alcala’s “regular” job has him “dealing with 34 municipalities, the state government and even the federal government on issues of mutual concern and interest” on behalf of the county.

He also takes on special projects, the largest of which has him managing public service and infrastructure aspects around the biggest event ever hosted by Miami-Dade: seven planned international FIFA soccer matches that many have likened to putting on seven NFL Super Bowls in the span of just over a month.

Choosing a football metaphor over a fútbol one, Alcala calls himself “kind of the quarterback.”

He leads biweekly meetings that gather the heads of every department as well as collaborating organizations with a role in the massive undertaking – among them the sheriff’s office, fire rescue, transportation, management and budget, the local host committee and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau – to confirm that all is moving at pace and identify challenges as they arise. The group discusses potential solutions and next steps, but the big issues, particularly ones involving funding, are routed to the top.

“It is my charge to present the mayor with information and offer recommendations,” he says. “And more often than not, I find myself grateful that she tends to agree with the recommendations that I set forth.”

A solid foundation

Alcala arrived in the mayor’s office well-equipped by the university.

“I have such a big place in my heart for FIU,” he says. “It shaped who I am today.”

In addition to a strong group of friends, he remembers “the faculty who just poured so much into their students” and the mentors who opened his eyes to possibilities that proved transformational.

The one-time communications major who minored in political science thanks now-retired Vice President of Student Affairs Larry Lunsford for encouraging his involvement in student government, where Alcala rose to president of the senate.

And he credits an internship-turned-full-time job at FIU’s office in Washington, D.C., for preparing him for his current role. In the nation’s capital, he advocated for the university’s research priorities to elected officials and agency heads and learned to “communicate very complex information before our federal government and basically being able to communicate that in layman’s terms.”

Michelle Palacio, FIU’s senior vice president for marketing and strategic communications and the university’s chief marketing and communication officer, remembers Alcala well from her days overseeing government relations.

“Tommy was one of the best interns we ever had,” she recalls of someone who likewise remains highly regarded by several other FIU administrators. “Hard working, smart, curious, a problem solver. He has a very high EQ.”

Alcala now brings the same energy and dedication to championing the interests of 2.8 million residents.

As yet unsure if he will attend any of the local World Cup matches, he explains that such a benefit would pale in comparison to what he values most.

“For me, the biggest thing is the caliber of people that you get exposed to by virtue of being side by side with our Madam Mayor,” he says of a leader he calls “as principled and diligent as they come.”

“The biggest perk for me is the rooms that you're able to enter.”

Which has everyone else asking: If Argentina makes it to the knockout round and ends up playing in Miami, would you then be willing to get yourself to the stadium to finally meet Messi?