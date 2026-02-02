Curiosity led him to Silicon Valley as an undergrad

“It’s worth mentioning that I did not have any experience when I joined these research labs or clubs,” he says. “I was scared.”

His breakthrough came at FIU’s ShellHacks 2024 hackathon where NVIDIA was one of the sponsors. He applied for an internship and was granted an interview and then accepted. Soares says his manager at NVIDIA taught him key lessons. “One of those was to be resourceful. You have the power to find answers. You just have to put in the work.”

Yu-Sheng Wang, senior DL software engineer and Soares’s mentor at NVIDIA, was immediately drawn to the enthusiasm and fresh perspective the FIU students brought to the company. “We loved the energy and curiosity Victor brought to the team,” he says. “He helped us improve our test infrastructure and quantify the overhead of our software, all while contributing fresh ideas from a younger perspective. It’s inspiring to see such passion for system software programming from someone early in their career.”

When not coding or attending classes, Soares indulges his love for puzzles. He tinkers with his 3D printer, builds LEGO, solves Rubik’s cubes, plays piano and teaches himself violin through YouTube tutorials. Recently, he’s been reading Agatha Christie mysteries, keeping a notebook of clues to try and solve cases before all is revealed.

A huge fan of superhero movies like Iron Man, Soares envisions a future driven by AI and technology. “AI, combined with robotics, is going to make so much possible,” he says. “It’s not just for scientists anymore. It has gotten into the hands of the world.”

He credits FIU with providing knowledge and skills, but also hands-on opportunities and guidance. “I think it doesn’t matter if you are a 10 out of 10 in technical skills if your communication skills are only a 2 out of 10. The classes and labs have taught me so much, and the organizations I’ve been part of have helped me learn to communicate and be more confident about myself.”

Since childhood, Soares has dreamed of building something meaningful for the world. With his talent, drive, passion for innovation and newfound confidence, he’s on his way.