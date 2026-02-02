Curiosity led him to Silicon Valley as an undergrad

As a child growing up in Brazil, Victor Soares believed that every object held a mystery inside. Determined to understand how a hard drive worked, he didn’t search for answers online — he grabbed a hammer and cracked the device open to see for himself. He once tried to build a capacitor using a knife, aluminum and a jar from his mother’s kitchen.
“My parents and brothers thought I was crazy at some point,” he says with a laugh. But it was that insatiable curiosity that propelled the FIU computer engineering junior (with a concentration in AI) from a self-described shy kid to a coveted Silicon Valley internship.
This past summer, Soares joined NVIDIA in Santa Clara, California, where as a system software engineer intern he worked on cutting-edge profiling tools for AI performance optimization. “It was the most incredible experience I’ve ever had,” he says. “Our team was working on something completely new. I spent three months on AI projects with the smartest and most supportive people. I think my manager believed more in me than I believed in myself.”
The experience proved so successful that Soares has already signed an offer to return to NVIDIA this coming summer as a quality assurance engineer intern.
Soares came to the United States with his parents and younger brother at 17, already aware of FIU’s reputation in research and computer science because his older brother was a biology major at the university. But the journey to NVIDIA wasn’t just about book knowledge. Making himself a competitive candidate for internships also required him to step outside of his comfort zone.
“I’d always been this shy kid and in my first two years on campus, I focused on my academics,” he says. “But then I started meeting people, joining clubs. It opened my eyes to exploring new things.”
Soares joined theclub and INIT, the largest tech organization at the university, taking part in events and eventually hosting AI and machine learning workshops. He taught fellow students how to analyze data, the basics of how a neural network operates and the steps to build projects like stock price predictors. He also worked as a research assistant in the marine robotics lab at FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus, helping develop autonomous vehicles that collect environmental data.
“It’s worth mentioning that I did not have any experience when I joined these research labs or clubs,” he says. “I was scared.”
His breakthrough came at FIU’s ShellHacks 2024 hackathon where NVIDIA was one of the sponsors. He applied for an internship and was granted an interview and then accepted. Soares says his manager at NVIDIA taught him key lessons. “One of those was to be resourceful. You have the power to find answers. You just have to put in the work.”
Yu-Sheng Wang, senior DL software engineer and Soares’s mentor at NVIDIA, was immediately drawn to the enthusiasm and fresh perspective the FIU students brought to the company. “We loved the energy and curiosity Victor brought to the team,” he says. “He helped us improve our test infrastructure and quantify the overhead of our software, all while contributing fresh ideas from a younger perspective. It’s inspiring to see such passion for system software programming from someone early in their career.”
When not coding or attending classes, Soares indulges his love for puzzles. He tinkers with his 3D printer, builds LEGO, solves Rubik’s cubes, plays piano and teaches himself violin through YouTube tutorials. Recently, he’s been reading Agatha Christie mysteries, keeping a notebook of clues to try and solve cases before all is revealed.
A huge fan of superhero movies like Iron Man, Soares envisions a future driven by AI and technology. “AI, combined with robotics, is going to make so much possible,” he says. “It’s not just for scientists anymore. It has gotten into the hands of the world.”
He credits FIU with providing knowledge and skills, but also hands-on opportunities and guidance. “I think it doesn’t matter if you are a 10 out of 10 in technical skills if your communication skills are only a 2 out of 10. The classes and labs have taught me so much, and the organizations I’ve been part of have helped me learn to communicate and be more confident about myself.”
Since childhood, Soares has dreamed of building something meaningful for the world. With his talent, drive, passion for innovation and newfound confidence, he’s on his way.
Soares outside NVIDIA's Endeavor building during his first week as an intern in early June. "Walking there, I remember I felt, and still feel, so accomplished and lucky to be there — it was when I finally realized how big this all is and how I get to be part of it in some way," he says.