Freshman engages with AI policy in D.C.

In this piece, business analytics major and Honors College freshman Rocio Peña shares her journey from applying to join the FIU in DC “Future of Artificial Intelligence” fly-in seminar to engaging with leaders in the nation’s capital during the three-day visit.

When I first heard about FIU in DC's "Future of Artificial Intelligence" fly-in seminar, I was excited about the idea. But, I also hesitated. I kept thinking opportunities like this were meant for students who already had experience.

I remember sitting with my laptop open, reading the application again and again, trying to decide if I should even try. Eventually, I told myself the truth: the worst thing that could happen was a rejection, and I could always try again. So, I applied. At the time, I didn’t realize that small decision would become something that shaped how I saw myself at FIU.

The interview process was both exciting and intimidating. I remember seeing how prepared and accomplished the other students were. Some spoke with so much confidence about their research interests and career goals that I started reflecting more honestly on my own. Instead of feeling discouraged, I began to feel curious about where I wanted to grow. I also learned from the conversations themselves, hearing students share what brought them there. It made the experience feel less like competition and more like a shared space of learning.

Pre-trip: Diving into AI

When I received the acceptance email, I paused. I remember staring at the screen, rereading the word “Congratulations” more than once. I wanted to be ready for the trip, so I started paying closer attention to AI news, reading about emerging technologies and trying to understand the ethical and policy questions surrounding it. The more I learned, the more questions I had. That made me even more interested in the topic.

Before the trip, the FIU in DC team made sure we would arrive prepared to discuss AI. They didn’t just send us instructions; they guided us step by step. Through webinars, curated articles and email updates, we were introduced to topics like AI ethics, governance and innovation. One of the most impactful sessions was a webinar hosted by the RAND Corporation. The way they broke down complex policy and research topics made AI feel more accessible, even for someone still early in their academic journey.

During pre-trip sessions, Endowed Computer Science Professor and Director at the Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences Jason Liu helped connect AI to real world policy discussions, showing how present AI already is in everyday systems. As a student, it can be difficult to know which sources to trust or how to understand such a fast-moving field, so having that structure and guidance made a real difference.

The FIU in DC experience

The trip finally arrived. I met the students I would be spending the next several days with, and slowly, the experience started to feel less like an event and more like a shared journey. From my roommate to my hackathon group, I made an effort to talk to as many people as I could. Everyone came from different majors, and backgrounds, but there was a shared curiosity that connected us all.

By the end of the trip, those small conversations had turned into real friendships. We went out for dinner the night before leaving. We sat around the table talking about everything we had experienced together. In that moment, it felt like the kind of community I had hoped to find when I chose FIU.

Throughout the trip, the FIU in DC team, along with the Honors College and Student Experiences staff, made us feel supported every step of the way. Being in Washington, D.C. could have felt overwhelming, but instead it felt manageable and meaningful. Whether we were navigating the city or preparing for professional visits, there was always someone guiding us.

Conversations with leaders

We visited organizations like Qualcomm, the German Marshall Fund, Punchbowl News and the National Cancer Institute. We also met staff from the U.S. House of Representatives. Each visit showed a different side of artificial intelligence, not just as technology, but as something deeply connected to policy, healthcare, communication and global innovation. I remember hearing conversations about deepfakes, misinformation and regulation in spaces where those issues were not theoretical but real and urgent.

One visit that stood out was our trip to the Ronald Reagan Institute. Through their student programs and initiatives, I learned how they work to advance President Ronald Reagan’s legacy through nonpartisan dialogue and leadership development. Hearing about their approach to civic engagement and policy discussions made me think differently about how institutions shape long-term ideas in government and society. It was not about one perspective, but about encouraging thoughtful conversation across differences, which felt especially important in today’s environment.

Top and bottom photos: Peña (in white blazer) and FIU students at the Ronald Reagan Institute

Another unexpected surprise from the trip: how much I came to appreciate Washington, D.C. itself. Walking through the city, hearing the constant movement of people, conversations and energy, I started to picture myself there in a different way. It no longer felt like a place I was just visiting for a program, but a place where I could see myself returning for internships or even a semester in the future.

One of the most meaningful parts of the experience was speaking directly with professionals who are actively shaping their fields. Those conversations made everything feel more grounded. AI was no longer just a topic in class or something I read about online, it was something people were actively working on in real time, with real consequences and responsibilities. I also appreciated learning how AI is being used in education and local communities from a conversation with Amazon Web Services.

I was also grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of FIU’s Board of Trustees during the trip. It felt surreal to speak with them so early in my college journey. It reminded me that opportunities can open doors you didn’t even know existed, and that growth often starts with simply showing up.

Peña (left in blue blazer) and FIU students met with FIU General Counsel Carlos Castillo and Board of Trustee member George Heisel

The takeaways

I went into this experience open to learning, but I left with something much deeper. I left with a clearer sense of direction, a stronger connection to FIU and relationships with people I know I can reach out to long after this trip. More importantly, I left with a new mindset.

If there is one thing I would take from this experience, it is this: apply anyway. Even when you feel unsure. Even when you think you don't have enough experience. The process itself teaches you something, and sometimes the decision to try is what changes everything.

This experience did not just teach me about AI. It helped me imagine a future in which I can actually be part of these conversations. It reminded me that I can make a difference, too.

Interested in learning more? FIU in Washington, DC is looking interns for Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 as part of its Campaign to 50 Interns! Through hands-on internships and immersive academic programs, students will connect classroom learning with real-world impact while building their skills and network. Opportunities include the Honors Hamilton Scholars Program, the Green School Academic Semester, the Caplin News Program, and the Ileana Ros-Lehtinen Fellows Program. Visit washingtondc.fiu.edu for more information.